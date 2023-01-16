Warriors 56, Wizards 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (21-22) play against the Washington Wizards (25-25) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023
Golden State Warriors 56, Washington Wizards 62 (Q2 02:16)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry was just 5-for-13 from the field and went 2-for-6 from deep in the first half
But going 9-for-10 from the line gave him 21 points. His plus-7 leads the starters – 4:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
All in a play’s work
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole’s second quarter
23 points
9-for-11 from the field
4-for-5 from 3-point range – 4:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 69, Wizards 64
-Poole 26 pts (10/13 FG, 5/8 3p)
-Curry 21 (5/13, 2/6, 9/10 FT)
-22-18 rebounds
-Only 5 turnovers (JP with 4) – 4:15 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Warriors 69, Wizards 64
Huge half for Porzingis, who had 25p in 18 mins (7-10fg, 9-10 FT)
Delon Wright has 9p
Hachimura has 7
Poole has 26, Curry has 21 – 4:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime at @CapitalOneArena ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/icHi39YCzA – 4:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Wizards 69-64 at half behind a combined 47 points from Jordan Poole (26) and Stephen Curry (21). Kristaps Porziņģis has 25 points for Washington. Nikola Vucevic gave Golden State 43 on Sunday. – 4:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-64 Warriors at the half. Porzingis has 25 pts, Wizards are 7-16 3PT (43.8%) but the Warriors are 10-25 3PT (40%) with Poole (26 pts) and Curry (21 pts) lighting it up. – 4:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Golden State fans are deep in the building tonight here at Capital One Arena. – 4:12 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
If you like your NBA games with plenty of scoring, Wizards-Warriors have you covered at 69-64 at halftime. Three players with 20-plus points:
Jordan Poole – 26
Kristaps Porzingis – 25
Steph Curry – 21 – 4:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole scored 23 points in the second quarter to finish with 26 at the half. He’s knocked down 5 of his 8 3-point attempts. Stephen Curry added 21 pts and Andrew Wiggins 10.
Warriors up 69-64 at the half. – 4:12 PM
Jordan Poole scored 23 points in the second quarter to finish with 26 at the half. He’s knocked down 5 of his 8 3-point attempts. Stephen Curry added 21 pts and Andrew Wiggins 10.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Warriors 69, Wizards 64
Porziņģis: 25 pts., 1 reb., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Wright: 9 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Curry: 21 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Warriors 10/25, Wizards 7/16 – 4:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 69-64 vs. the Wizards at halftime
Jordan Poole just scored 23 points in the second quarter and has 26 in the first half – 4:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
26 points in the first half for Jordan Poole ⚡️
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/ZD7ThXECwX – 4:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Golden State Warriors at halftime
#DCAboveAll 64
#DubNation 69
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 25 points and is the only Wizard in double figures. Jordan Poole leads all scorers with 26. – 4:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is not happy with that Anthony Lamb foul. Lamb has provided a ton of scoring for the Warriors off the bench, but has made multiple bad decisions that have hurt the Warriors – 4:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thank you to the King family for joining us today to celebrate #MLKDay2023 💙 pic.twitter.com/kdhcKYqYH3 – 4:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija discouraged after an ill-advised foul on Steph Curry shooting a 3 for his 3rd first half foul.
Walked by assistant coach Pat Delany with a shrug as if he doesn’t know what else to do. Marcin Gortat gives him a pat on the back as he takes his seat on the bench. – 4:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP, but the P stands for Playmaker. pic.twitter.com/qBNJk1g2t8 – 4:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now up to 23 pts (7-10 FG) in 16 min. 2nd-most he’s scored in a single half since joining the Wizards. Still 2:16 until halftime. – 4:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bay Area representing in D.C. 👌 pic.twitter.com/PQ21XLSpjS – 4:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bench liked that one
» https://t.co/RHUZLxzr0w pic.twitter.com/r7KNM3wN6B – 3:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a steal and a bucket for @Jordan Goodwin 🪣 pic.twitter.com/SYCYmGa8cP – 3:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Warriors and Wizards took a moment to recognize the family of Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/yP7Poh1qAc – 3:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma beats the buzzer from halfcourt to end the 1st quarter against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/RI8Qrna18x – 3:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 12 are in the books.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/grMzwJK72n – 3:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors only had 1 turnover in the first quarter. Also only four free throws for the Wizards
A much cleaner start compared to yesterday – 3:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kuzma hit a 43-footer at the horn to close out the first quarter. Warriors lead 35-33.
Wizards clogging the paint and forcing the Warriors to score elsewhere. Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 17 points. Porzingis has 15. – 3:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors only had 2 turnovers in the first quarter, and the Wizards turned them into 2 points. Also only four free throws for the Wizards
A much cleaner start compared to yesterday – 3:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 quarter in DC: Warriors 35, Wizards 33
FWIW: GSW is 18-6 this season in games when it takes a lead into the second quarter – 3:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in the first quarter vs. the Wizards
17 points
4-for-9 from the field
2-for-5 from deep
7-for-7 from the free-throw line – 3:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seventeen first quarter points for an aggressive Steph Curry. Took nine shots, made two 3s, threw the body around and got seven free throws. Played the entire quarter. Warriors up 35-33 on the Wizards. Defense still lacking. – 3:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Whew. Kyle Kuzma made his only bucket of the quarter count. A very nice three at the buzzer.
After one, the Warriors lead the Wizards 35-33. Porzingis has 15. Curry has 17. – 3:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Warriors lead the Wizards 35-33 after one. GSW is 6-14 3PT, Curry has 17 pts, Porzingis has 15 and Kuzma beat the buzzer with a halfcourt 3. – 3:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Golden State Warriors after one quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 33
#DubNation 35
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 15 and Steph Curry leads all scorers with 17. – 3:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Here he comes
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/4jFCL9Zwpw – 3:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP hoopin’ early 🔥
📊 15 PTS in 10 minutes so far. pic.twitter.com/scWOghyy72 – 3:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis so far with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter: 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and one rebound. – 3:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has 15 points in 9 minutes so far today, as the Wizards are taking advantage of his size against the Warriors. – 3:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sleeved Steph is toughhhh
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/wg6YFKvNLY – 3:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Float like a Curry, swish like a Warrior
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/whzT05NyRj – 3:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s body language on that last offensive possession said a whole lot – 3:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
I don’t think the Warriors have anyone who can guard Kristaps Porziņģis. He’s already up to 11 points with 4:21 left in the first. Wizards up 20-16. – 3:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis cannot settle for a 17-foot turnaround jump shot when he has Steph Curry guarding him, back him down – 3:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hit a swish like Curry
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/nPVhgv3rq1 – 3:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Anthony Gill took a moment before today’s game to address the crowd in honor of #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/Rr75ohgAvf – 3:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics win 130-118, Tatum with 51, 31 in the second half. White 19, Brogdon 16, Smart 10; McDaniels 26, Ball 25, Plumlee 19, Washington 17, Rozier 14. – 3:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Corner Wiggs
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/W3W95vwQlF – 3:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins’ 3 gets the Warriors on the scoreboard
Wiggins finding his shot will be big – 3:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Ted Leonsis in his courtside seats next to the Wizards bench to see Steph Curry and the Warriors – 3:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
It’s 2023 and Twitter is still using Davis Bertans for Wizards games 😂 pic.twitter.com/n1YvredAlb – 3:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“When we include us all, it’s a team win.”
@OrvilleThePoet celebrates MLK with a spoken word performance.
#MLKDay | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/f9PpTtzFoY – 3:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
today’s warmup shirts in honor of #MLKDay.
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/0d0w4kQcwZ – 3:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Take your seat 📺
It’s about that time.
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/RHUZLxzr0w pic.twitter.com/x2jVltdtCv – 2:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
looking to start the week right 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/xr6CIIemUn – 2:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Man of the people.
🗳 https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/tvKbKEKVBy – 2:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in three games since returning from his left shoulder injury: 19.7 ppg, 44.9 FG, 31.3 3P%, 71.4 FT%
Steph in his career vs. the Wizards (22 games): 28.6 ppg, 50.5 FG%, 46.6 3P%, 92.8 FT
He scored 47 points with 7 threes in his last game vs. the Wizards – 2:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera here for Wizards-Warriors with nice half court seats for the Steph Curry show – 2:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Daniel Gafford and Anthony Gill reflect on the impact and inspiration of Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/DGvZfBFB7E – 2:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Early work for last year’s #NBAAllStar
🗳 https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/sxdPCAeI6v – 2:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game mode 🔛
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/Eui0ZgjI4V – 2:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
today’s @MedStarHealth starting 5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ov9zbU1UYD – 2:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he plans to use all 10 available Warriors today on the rough side of an afternoon back-to-back. Mentioned more Ty Jerome, Moses Moody and a likely Patrick Baldwin Jr. sighting. “We need to lean on our depth.” pic.twitter.com/H7BNB9CrLK – 1:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fresh start to the week 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/lOgDwK5Dse – 1:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have 10 players available and Steve Kerr expects all 10 to play. Kerr says with Klay Thompson out, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody will get more minutes Patrick Baldwin Jr. should see time too – 1:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters this afternoon against the Wizards
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 1:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocking in 😎
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/RHUZLxzr0w pic.twitter.com/dN3vEAtEHF – 1:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson. He’s joined by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 1:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Klay Thompson for the Warriors today against the Wizards (injury management). Jordan Poole will start in his place. – 1:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Wizards
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney – 1:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Dubs have 198 dunks so far this season, resulting in $396,000 raised for the Warriors Community Foundation courtesy of @Rakuten
Dunks for Donations || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VhqjTnZrzG – 1:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“It is definitely a great experience and a blessing to play on this day.”
@Taj Gibson and @Jordan Goodwin paid a visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made his “I Have a Dream” speech. pic.twitter.com/mcSTJx3U5l – 1:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Golden State Warriors, with Bradley Beal out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 1:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey’s treys must be prioritized.
Excluding centers, only Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Stephen Curry, Grant Williams, Zion Williamson & Aaron Gordon have a higher TS% than Murphy among regulars. Plus when Trigga racks up the attempts, the Pelicans win. https://t.co/TBTvw8mDjK pic.twitter.com/44XzJoFGtk – 1:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (hamstring) played 3-on-3 just now with Anthony Gill, Will Barton, Johnny Davis as well as Alex McLean and Rob Dosier of the development staff.
He is out for Wizards-Warriors but seems like a chance for Wednesday at Knicks. – 1:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
it’s gameday at home. let’s see the drip.
show off your gameday fit using #ULTRADrip and @MichelobULTRA for a chance to be featured on our page 💧 pic.twitter.com/efQkqJf6da – 1:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal will not play today vs. Golden State. – 12:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 16, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/4RrwRCrR8Q – 12:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has been downgraded from questionable to OUT for this afternoon’s game against Golden State because of his left hamstring strain. This will be the fifth consecutive game Beal has missed because of the injury. – 12:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Terry Rozier III
LaMelo Ball – 12:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards front office maintaining Kyle Kuzma is a part of their future is not surprising. What are they going to say, yeah we need to trade him because we don’t want to go in the luxury tax? Next 4 weeks and standings will dictate a lot as Washington still eyes the playoffs. – 12:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As with all teams, the Washington Wizards need their young players to develop. So how is Deni Avdija, one of their most recent top-10 picks, progressing? What areas does he need to improve? At @The Athletic, I take a deep dive into his individual game.
theathletic.com/4094087/2023/0… – 12:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌟 3-FOR-1 DAY 🌟
🗳️ make sure you vote @Kristaps Porzingis, @Bradley Beal, and @Kyle Kuzma for #NBAAllStar today ⬇️ – 12:05 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Donte DiVincenzo, who has used an overhauled mindset to emerge as an underrated X-factor in the Warriors’ championship pursuit: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:43 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game Day in D.C.
🏀 GSW at WAS
🕟 12pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj1C56
📝 https://t.co/TumqcESAAi
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Vass94Mwwo – 11:34 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
today’s key matchup has some Michigan roots 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/4HhCUI6MkJ – 11:00 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green are out for Warriors at Wizards.
Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) will presumably be a game-time decision after his pre-game warmup routine. – 10:38 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
As expected, Klay Thompson is out, Steph Curry in for today’s game against the Wizards. Iguodala, Kuminga, Wiseman and J. Green remain out. – 10:08 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“As our eyes look toward the future, we must discover the power of love.”
Our teams may take the court against each other today, but we stand together in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/y9Ypwmawnz – 10:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will sit today against the Wizards on the second side of a back-to-back. Steph Curry will play. Iguodala, Kuminga, Wiseman, JaMychal Green remain out. – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
playin’ host to the warriors today at @CapitalOneArena 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 9:30 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Throughout his life, Bill Russell fought against racial inequality on and off the court.
On MLK day, we revisit Russell’s first-hand account of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. pic.twitter.com/lhYSnGWlSS – 9:16 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Wizards continue to “push back on the idea” that they are going to trade Kyle Kuzma before the deadline per @Marc Stein.
Says Washington is insisting being the scenes that they will pay Kuzma what it takes to retain him in unrestricted free agency this offseason. (Cont ⬇️) – 9:08 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, the ninth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is halfway through his third season. What is he doing well? And what does he need to improve? Now online in The Athletic, I take a deep dive into Avdija’s game.
theathletic.com/4094087/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma says he wants a team that prioritizes his development above all else for his next career stop. Talked to him about what that means for his future with the Wizards, his season-high performance Friday and All-Star returns: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 9:00 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
MLK Day hoops.
⏰ 3 p.m. ET
📺 @NBCSWashington
🎙️ @team980 & Wizards App
🎟️ https://t.co/amRqDlYeKs
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/WECSHCQ2QM – 9:00 AM
