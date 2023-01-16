Warriors vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Golden State Warriors play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $9,208,290 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $8,444,892 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Vucevic looking back at tied career-high in points like 😏
43 PTS
5/10 3PT
13 REB
4 AST
4 STL
✅ W vs GSW pic.twitter.com/B02g3gtxdH2:10 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Vucevic looking back at his previous career-high in points like 😏
43 PTS*
5/10 3PT
13 REB
4 AST
4 STL
✅ W vs GSW pic.twitter.com/OYu6K5VqIE2:07 AM

