Warriors vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $9,208,290 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $8,444,892 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

