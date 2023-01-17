76ers 55, Clippers 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (22-22) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 55, Los Angeles Clippers 46 (Q2 03:28)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The strength of the 76ers defense is forcing turnovers. The weakness of Clippers all season has been turnovers.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have 5 of LA’s 7 turnovers, and 76ers are running every time.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers extended their run to 7-0 with a Tobias Harris middy around Powell before Clippers scored on a Batum dunk from Zubac and a Jackson drive over Harrell.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are combining turnovers with bricks. A bad combination. And now they’re getting outscored by 8 points in the Embiid/Harden off floor minutes.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers lead LA 34-27 through one quarter of play.

Another opening quarter where Clippers don’t really have it together defensively. Embiid with a game-high 13 points on 5/8 FGs to go with 4 rebounds. 76ers shot 63.2% FGs overall.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Justin Patton and John Wall started two games together during the 2020-2021 season. The other 3 starters in those games:

Eric Gordon

Danuel House Jr

P.J. Tucker

Victor Oladipo

Danuel House Jr

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of 1: 76ers 34, Clippers 27

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Jim Jackson, assessing Philadelphia’s current lineup on the floor: “This is where they go 2-3 zone”

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

David Locke @DLocke09

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

RoCo is Marcus Morris Sr.’s direct backup tonight. He did not play in Philadelphia.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard rim protection on Joel Embiid. Leonard took a shot to face for his successful effort.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell gets Paul George out at 5:15 mark.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc letting this version of the starting lineup go a bit longer than last game.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers up 19-15 with 6:11 left in opening quarter.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Terrific start on offense by both teams. Joel Embiid has 9 early points from Philly while James Harden is doing a great job of pushing the pace early in this one. The look-ahead pass is the big thing for him. Philly leads 19-15.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Let alone that wing being Paul George. – Can’t remember the last time a wing posted in the paint and got a two-hand dunk out of it.Let alone that wing being Paul George. – 10:09 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac have all been teammates together since February 2020.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-PHI starters:

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

PHI

Tobias Harris

P.J. Tucker

Joel Embiid

De’Anthony Melton

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

De'Anthony Melton will start again tonight. He's starting alongside James Harden, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Joel Embiid.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

De’Anthony Melton (illness) is playing tonight.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

reporting from SoCal this is Shake Milton from 76ers tv. 📺

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

