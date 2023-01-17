76ers 55, Clippers 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (22-22) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 55, Los Angeles Clippers 46 (Q2 03:28)
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
There’s probably been a blow-by pr two in there (I don’t remember for sure), but really nice half of defense from Tobias Harris tonight. Getting hands on the ball as a helper and creating live-ball TOs. – 10:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Killer Tobias Harris half on both ends. Already up to 5 steals (!?) – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The strength of the 76ers defense is forcing turnovers. The weakness of Clippers all season has been turnovers.
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have 5 of LA’s 7 turnovers, and 76ers are running every time.
76ers lead back up to 53-41 with 4:22 left in first half. – 10:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ho-hum, another 20-point first half for Embiid on 7-of-11 shooting and 5-of-6 from the FT line. – 10:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) has been excellent in the first half thus far (19 mins):
12 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 5 STL*
*ties career-high – 10:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji had six offensive rebounds the other night vs. the Clippers. He’s got six more tonight. Great hustle. – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers extended their run to 7-0 with a Tobias Harris middy around Powell before Clippers scored on a Batum dunk from Zubac and a Jackson drive over Harrell.
Doc Rivers calls timeout after Zubac and Harrell exchanged blocks on each other. 76ers lead 41-31 with 8:34 left in half – 10:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
KAWHI Y'ALL 👀👀
Vote Kawhi ➡️ https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/ZcgkSpYgYu – 10:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Milton and Maxey with some great work in early offense/transition so far, powering this mostly-bench group to open the second. Always nice for the Sixers to pad a lead with Embiid and Harden both on the bench – 10:40 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
All the hoopla around PG’s return apparently no one is thinking about into defense. Clippers down, 39-27 less than two minutes into the second quarter. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are combining turnovers with bricks. A bad combination. And now they’re getting outscored by 8 points in the Embiid/Harden off floor minutes.
39-27 76ers lead with 10:25 left to play. Clippers have missed 10 of 12 3s and shooting only 38.5% FGs overall. – 10:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have opened up a 12-point lead with Embiid off the floor. “Second” unit of Niang-Milton-Harrell with Maxey and Harris faring well so far, even with PG in the game for the Clippers. – 10:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Rese really be playing in 5x speed. ⏩ pic.twitter.com/z7rPzpV3Vp – 10:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers lead LA 34-27 through one quarter of play.
Another opening quarter where Clippers don’t really have it together defensively. Embiid with a game-high 13 points on 5/8 FGs to go with 4 rebounds. 76ers shot 63.2% FGs overall.
Transition defense an issue: 8-0 76ers on break. – 10:33 PM
76ers lead LA 34-27 through one quarter of play.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Justin Patton and John Wall started two games together during the 2020-2021 season. The other 3 starters in those games:
Eric Gordon
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker
Victor Oladipo
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker – 10:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers shooting well after Q1, and lead, 34-27.
Embiid in Q1: 13 PTS / 5-8 fg / 4 REB – 10:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 34, Clippers 27 at the end of the first. Sixers are shooting 63.2 percent from the floor and 3-of-5 from deep. Embiid has 13 and 4. One negative for the Sixers: 4 turnovers for 5 points. – 10:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: 76ers 34, Clippers 27
Kawhi with 7, PG with 7, Clippers shooting just 2/10 from three, though. The good: Only 2 turnovers for LAC. – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard more upset with the no whistle than impressed with his amazing dunk lol – 10:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Criss, cross, Kawhi with the sauce
🔗 https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/KSlzB7EyJB – 10:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jim Jackson, assessing Philadelphia’s current lineup on the floor: “This is where they go 2-3 zone”
lmao – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And Reggie Jackson is Mann’s backup. Leonard getting all or close to full first quarter shift. – 10:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last time Kawhi Leonard played both ends of a back to back was April 9th 2021. He is playing tonight for Clippers v. 76ers. Jazz v. Clippers tomorrow – 10:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid checks out of his first stint with 13 points, 4 boards and an assist. And he was made at himself, it could’ve been 15 if he caught the on-target hit-ahead pass from Harris. – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
RoCo is Marcus Morris Sr.’s direct backup tonight. He did not play in Philadelphia.
Batum is Zubac’s direct backup at center. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard rim protection on Joel Embiid. Leonard took a shot to face for his successful effort.
76ers lead at 21-19 with 3:57 left in opening quarter. Likely time for more reserves to cycle in. – 10:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George plays the first 6:45 before getting a sub. His first game in 12 days. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell gets Paul George out at 5:15 mark.
Looks like Doc Rivers will match Tyrese Maxey with Powell. – 10:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc letting this version of the starting lineup go a bit longer than last game.
(Surely Maxey is going to go to the scorer’s table in 3…2…) – 10:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
splish splash, @De'Anthony Melton in the bath. 🛁
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers up 19-15 with 6:11 left in opening quarter.
T Lue calls timeout after both teams alternated 10 possessions with a basket. A lot of them involving 76ers corner 3s after Embiid elbow touches and Clippers paint touches. – 10:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Solid start for Embiid, who has scored nine of the Sixers’ 19 points. They lead by four points with 6:11 left in the first quarter. Embiid is shooting 3-for-4. – 10:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another hot start for Embiid, who has 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting in 5 minutes. Little bit of everything, too. Drew a foul, hit a 3, followed a miss. Also has 2 rebounds and an assist. – 10:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
another day another beautiful dime.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George took four shots in the paint, total, in his last two games, vs. MIA on Jan.2 and in Denver on Jan. 5. Both of his shots to start this game have come in the paint, both makes. Clippers need PG to be aggressive. – 10:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d grab live lines on the Clippers right now if I were a gambler (which I am and I did). This is a classic “LA nightlife is undefeated” game. – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Can’t remember the last time a wing posted in the paint and got a two-hand dunk out of it.
Let alone that wing being Paul George. – 10:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Really like the Sixers switching the pnr when the ball-handler introduces Zubac into the action. Until Zubac seals down low, you’re not concerned with Tucker or someone else switching onto him 15 feet away from the basket. – 10:08 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I don’t recall seeing an NBA game at Staples Center (whatever, Crypto) this empty as Clippers/Sixers right now – 10:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden needs 15 assists to tie Muggsy Bogues for 23rd on the NBA all-time assists list at 6,726. – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers attendance tonight either very late or on their own load management… – 9:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
"That was a good pass." – @Danuel House on his own pass 😂
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
George (hamstring) returns as Clips take on 76ers espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. 76ers
1️⃣» @Terance Mann
2️⃣» @Paul George
3️⃣» @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣» @Marcus Morris
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac have all been teammates together since February 2020.
Tonight will be the first time that this 5-man lineup sees the floor together. – 9:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-PHI starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHI
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 9:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters vs. #Clippers
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Harden – 9:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/VXGoK2yXdK – 9:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
De’Anthony Melton (illness) is playing tonight.
And he’s in the starting lineup, which is the same one from the other night. Tyrese Maxey as the sixth man again. – 9:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on how players have handled overlapping injuries, limited minutes and different lineups: “We’ve been good. We continue to put the work in. You can’t feel for ourselves as far as who’s in and who’s out. Just continue to put the work in and be ready to play.” – 9:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Paul George will play tonight against the Sixers after missing the past five games with right hamstring soreness. Ty Lue: “I’m expecting him to be a little rusty. But he’s going to play hard, compete and do all the things he normally does.” – 9:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Light reading before you watch the showdown.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
All-Star Fits 🌟
🔗 https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/QqgsBSbc34 – 8:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Anthony Melton (headache) is a gametime decision tonight in LA – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Last month when the Clippers lost a 20-point lead in Philadelphia the most talked-about postgame topic was poor shot selection. Lue brought it up again for keys to success vs. Philly tonight. – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nicolas Batum goes back to the bench with Paul George back tonight. Ty Lue said he expects PG to be a little rusty and that he hopes he doesn’t get frustrated by the “process” of reacclimating. – 8:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton is listed as probable for tonight’s game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers with a non-Covid illness. – 8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
reporting from SoCal this is Shake Milton from 76ers tv. 📺
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.
Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – 7:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Theo Pinson asks John Wall about his time with the Rockets on the Run Your Race podcast pic.twitter.com/2t5QOHDmH1 – 6:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You: Watching that John Wall podcast for the Rockets trade story in 2020.
Me: Watching that John Wall podcast to remember how mad I was at Nene for the Al Horford game winner youtube.com/watch?v=FMHTV1… – 6:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann, Mike Muscala and Aaron Wiggins visited Thelma Parks Elementary to help the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams create gift baskets for residents at Mount Olive Senior Cottages
Here are the best photos from that event: pic.twitter.com/AFaqhTD4jA – 6:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann, Mike Muscala and Aaron Wiggins visited Thelma Parks Elementary to help the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams create gift baskets for residents at Mount Olive Senior Cottages
Here are the best photos from that event: – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall to Theo Pinson on the Run Your Race Podcast on his Rockets experience: “Trash. Beyond trash.” – 5:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
John Wall says he told Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr: “This sh*t y’all getting away with here (with the #Rockets), if you go to any other teams, you would be out of the ****ing league. You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them because they think it’s sweet.” pic.twitter.com/xkckWAcYf5 – 5:22 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
John Wall joined the @TidalLeague. This is a short clip from a 4+ minute long segment where John Wall shares his perspective on his time with the #Rockets and when he was told “don’t come around.” Worth watching the whole segment to get full context. https://t.co/XhDcffJaUQ pic.twitter.com/XwEGvTjRks – 5:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game vs. the Clippers. Kelly Olynyk remains OUT. – 4:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz injury report for tomorrow against the @Los Angeles Clippers.
Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/17):
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)
OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way) – 4:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury update vs. LAC tomorrow:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)
OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) – 4:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
"Good teams win close games. You find a way to win by executing at the end of games offensively, and getting stops defensively."

Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet
Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/7PTsO1XH8u – 4:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Danny Leroux. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/Gtn0ptqNVA – 4:00 PM
