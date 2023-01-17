76ers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,646,621 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,360,890 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBCSP+
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Those Boban & Tobias Harris reunions hit different 😍
🎥 @NBATV @Boban Marjanovic pic.twitter.com/Vb55ccxHYM – 2:57 AM