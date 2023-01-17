76ers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,646,621 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,360,890 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBCSP+
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

