Al Horford on time with OKC: 'They were great to me'

Brandon Rahbar: Al Horford: “When I went to OKC, they put me in a place to succeed. They were great to me.” Kemba Walker on OKC: “They were unbelievable in the time that I was with them, like literally unbelievable. They took such great care of me.” Chris Paul’s shoes in his return to OKC: pic.twitter.com/nx6VJPcnF5
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Al Horford: “When I went to OKC, they put me in a place to succeed. They were great to me.”
Kemba Walker on OKC: “They were unbelievable in the time that I was with them, like literally unbelievable. They took such great care of me.”
Chris Paul’s shoes in his return to OKC: pic.twitter.com/nx6VJPcnF5 – 6:45 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You: Watching that John Wall podcast for the Rockets trade story in 2020.
Me: Watching that John Wall podcast to remember how mad I was at Nene for the Al Horford game winner youtube.com/watch?v=FMHTV1… – 6:29 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics can be a nightmare to defend.
– Brogdon (All-Star caliber guard) attacks the Hornets’ back-up PG.
– When the Hornets close on Brogdon, he kicks to Horford (the NBA’s best corner shooter)
– When the Hornets close THAT, Horford swings it to … a top-3 MVP candidate. pic.twitter.com/YmWLzZGFRv – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 16, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/4RrwRCrR8Q – 12:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Terry Rozier III
LaMelo Ball – 12:31 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford with a very Al Horford night:
16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 122-106. Six straight wins.
Tatum – 33/9/6
Brogdon – 30 points
Horford – 16/8/6
Smart – 13 points, 12 assists
Rob – 6/12/3/2/1
Celtics – 47.5% FGs
Celtics – 19-53 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Ball – 31/7/9
Rozier – 21/4/3
Hornets – 46.6% FGs
Hornets – 8-27 3Ps – 9:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Hornets 122-106, after trailing by as many as 16. Tatum 33, Brogdon 30, Horford 16; Ball 31 (11 for 27 FG), Rozier 21, Washington 15. – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 95-85 after three
Tatum – 31/9/4
Brogdon – 16 points
Horford – 11/7/6
Smart – 9 points, 9 assists
Celtics – 46.8% FGs
Celtics – 17-45 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Ball – 22/6/8
Rozier – 15/4/3
Washington – 14 points
Hornets – 51.5% FGs
Hornets – 8-22 3Ps
Hornets – 9 TOs – 8:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics restore some order in 3Q, lead #Hornets 95-85. Tatum 31, (17 in 3Q), Brogdon 16, Horford 11, Pritchard 9, Smart 9; Ball 22, Rozier 15, Washington 14.
3Q FG
BOS 14-26
CHA 8-21. – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great quarter from Al Horford. He’s doing a lot of everything right now for Boston. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have the lead on a Horford trailing three in transition. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great cutting by Pritchard and passing by Rob and Horford. Invert the offense. – 8:20 PM
Boston: Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) and Robert Williams (left knee injury management) have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Brooklyn. Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) has been downgraded to questionable and Al Horford (low back stiffness) is out. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023
Souichi Terada: Al Horford on Jaylen Brown: “When he drives, I feel like people are feeling it. When he’s hitting you and he’s driving, you can feel it.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / January 12, 2023
