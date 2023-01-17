Blazers 94, Nuggets 104: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 94, Denver Nuggets 104 (Q4 09:38)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Damian Lillard just jogged to the scorers’ table and KCP followed suit. Matching minutes. – Damian Lillard just jogged to the scorers’ table and KCP followed suit. Matching minutes. – 10:53 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nice little “LETS GO BLAZERS” chant here, though the Nuggets fans finally do their diligence. – Nice little “LETS GO BLAZERS” chant here, though the Nuggets fans finally do their diligence. – 10:51 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Anfernee Simons has been going HARD at Bones Hyland all game, and he’s 5-of-14. Getting Bones switched onto him for the sole purpose of isolating Bones. – Anfernee Simons has been going HARD at Bones Hyland all game, and he’s 5-of-14. Getting Bones switched onto him for the sole purpose of isolating Bones. – 10:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Only needed three quarters to get a triple-double 🤫

29 PTS (12-13 FG)

10 REB

10 AST

🗳 https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/XrMoejLKJL – 10:47 PM Only needed three quarters to get a triple-double 🤫29 PTS (12-13 FG)10 REB10 AST

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

If Jokic, MPJ and Murray start rolling like this, Denver’s gonna be scary – If Jokic, MPJ and Murray start rolling like this, Denver’s gonna be scary – 10:43 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic has kept feeding Mike, and following up on a good MPJ action to get a better one. Love seeing that – the Nuggets are gonna have people blitz Murray in the playoffs and take their chances like Orlando did & Portland is, and this is good prep for taking that away. – Jokic has kept feeding Mike, and following up on a good MPJ action to get a better one. Love seeing that – the Nuggets are gonna have people blitz Murray in the playoffs and take their chances like Orlando did & Portland is, and this is good prep for taking that away. – 10:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in 28 minutes. – Nikola Jokic with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in 28 minutes. – 10:41 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nikola loves finding MPJ when he catches fire. Just keeps looking for and finding him. – Nikola loves finding MPJ when he catches fire. Just keeps looking for and finding him. – 10:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Good thing I wrote about MPJ’s 3-point shooting “slump” for the pre-game story. He’s 4-of-5 from deep. Him and Joker are lethal. – Good thing I wrote about MPJ’s 3-point shooting “slump” for the pre-game story. He’s 4-of-5 from deep. Him and Joker are lethal. – 10:38 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Porter Jr. can’t miss and the lead’s back to 13. – Michael Porter Jr. can’t miss and the lead’s back to 13. – 10:37 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The Blazers are hounding Jamal but MPJ has a bunch of makeable shots that he is making. Would love to see Denver run actions for MPJ shots with Mal as a decoy, but this is usually when they forget Mike exists for a quarter. – The Blazers are hounding Jamal but MPJ has a bunch of makeable shots that he is making. Would love to see Denver run actions for MPJ shots with Mal as a decoy, but this is usually when they forget Mike exists for a quarter. – 10:37 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move 🫣

🗳 https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/GpHMl5dJgT – 10:35 PM Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move 🫣

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nuggets with their largest lead of the night at 87-76 nearly midway through the third quarter – Nuggets with their largest lead of the night at 87-76 nearly midway through the third quarter – 10:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move 🫣

🗳https://t.co/G8PyLcSmRw pic.twitter.com/GxJScDxt6f – 10:33 PM Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move 🫣

Michael Singer @msinger

The The #Nuggets have three guys with six assists already (AG, Joker and Jamal) and there’s more than a quarter and a half left. As a team, they’ve got 23 assists with 7:29 left in the third quarter. – 10:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Fantastic verticality from Joker on the last two possessions. No idea how he didn’t get a call on that last drive to the rim in transition.

Neither did he, but he has 25-8-6 on 10/11 shots. – Fantastic verticality from Joker on the last two possessions. No idea how he didn’t get a call on that last drive to the rim in transition.Neither did he, but he has 25-8-6 on 10/11 shots. – 10:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Blazers are gonna need 60 from Lillard – The Blazers are gonna need 60 from Lillard – 10:27 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Another NBA 50-point game watch: Dame has 30 at halftime. – Another NBA 50-point game watch: Dame has 30 at halftime. – 10:19 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Coach Malone at home watching the Nuggets give up 67 first half points: 10:16 PM Coach Malone at home watching the Nuggets give up 67 first half points: pic.twitter.com/oJDzFdLZ4j

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets lead the Trailblazers 73-67 at the half.

Lillard is up to 30 points already but Denver continues to answer.

Jokic is a perfect 8-8 from the field for 21 points, 6 rebounds & 4 assists

Murray added 11 pts.

If you’re Coach Adelman, what’s your message to the team? – Nuggets lead the Trailblazers 73-67 at the half.Lillard is up to 30 points already but Denver continues to answer.Jokic is a perfect 8-8 from the field for 21 points, 6 rebounds & 4 assistsMurray added 11 pts.If you’re Coach Adelman, what’s your message to the team? – 10:14 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Offense overwhelming, defense optional in that half of basketball. For the 483rd time in the Jokic era I wished for an on-ball stopper, but Dame is just That Guy sometimes and there is no stopping it.

Denver’s still up, Jokic looks tremendous & everyone’s holding up their end. – Offense overwhelming, defense optional in that half of basketball. For the 483rd time in the Jokic era I wished for an on-ball stopper, but Dame is just That Guy sometimes and there is no stopping it.Denver’s still up, Jokic looks tremendous & everyone’s holding up their end. – 10:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dame in the first half:

30 PTS

5 AST

8-12 FG

6-9 3P

8-8 FT

70 points in his last 6 quarters. 10:12 PM Dame in the first half:30 PTS5 AST8-12 FG6-9 3P8-8 FT70 points in his last 6 quarters. pic.twitter.com/CeYDmn5vHs

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 73-67:

-Dame: 30 points on 12 shots, he’s been sick

-Joker: 21 points on 8/8, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, he’s sick too

-MPJ: 13 points on 5/5, really high level impact tonight

-Jamal: 11-4-6

It really is just Dame 10:11 PM Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 73-67:-Dame: 30 points on 12 shots, he’s been sick-Joker: 21 points on 8/8, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, he’s sick too-MPJ: 13 points on 5/5, really high level impact tonight-Jamal: 11-4-6It really is just Dame pic.twitter.com/hUmNMKaYuy

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s 1st half vs. Portland: 21 points (8-8 FGs), 6 rebounds, 4 assists – Nikola Jokic’s 1st half vs. Portland: 21 points (8-8 FGs), 6 rebounds, 4 assists – 10:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic is on pace for a 40-point triple-double, and it just feels like another Tuesday. – Nikola Jokic is on pace for a 40-point triple-double, and it just feels like another Tuesday. – 10:10 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

They call Drew Eubanks the Shaedon Sharpe of Troutdale for a reason. – They call Drew Eubanks the Shaedon Sharpe of Troutdale for a reason. – 10:09 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George took four shots in the paint, total, in his last two games, vs. MIA on Jan.2 and in Denver on Jan. 5. Both of his shots to start this game have come in the paint, both makes. Clippers need PG to be aggressive. – Paul George took four shots in the paint, total, in his last two games, vs. MIA on Jan.2 and in Denver on Jan. 5. Both of his shots to start this game have come in the paint, both makes. Clippers need PG to be aggressive. – 10:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon just got a tech while the Nuggets were going up the floor. – Aaron Gordon just got a tech while the Nuggets were going up the floor. – 10:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Aaron Gordon picks up a tech so I guess it all sorta evens out – Aaron Gordon picks up a tech so I guess it all sorta evens out – 10:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Think KCP might get a flagrant here for tripping Dame. – Think KCP might get a flagrant here for tripping Dame. – 10:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nurkic gets a dumb third foul with 3 minutes left to go, and in comes Drew Eubanks. – Nurkic gets a dumb third foul with 3 minutes left to go, and in comes Drew Eubanks. – 9:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets defense looks horrible on this Nurkić-Dame action with Nurk at the elbow. They’ve generated points every single time because you can’t chase Dame too hard, or he will stop on a dime and draw a foul. – The Nuggets defense looks horrible on this Nurkić-Dame action with Nurk at the elbow. They’ve generated points every single time because you can’t chase Dame too hard, or he will stop on a dime and draw a foul. – 9:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

As Damian Lillard Lillards, Michael Malone is alone in his basement screaming what? – As Damian Lillard Lillards, Michael Malone is alone in his basement screaming what? – 9:55 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

These Blazers 3s are a beautiful thing – These Blazers 3s are a beautiful thing – 9:55 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

If Nurkic gets in foul trouble this game is a wrap. – If Nurkic gets in foul trouble this game is a wrap. – 9:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic just won a political battle against Damian Lillard. Jokic swore it was a shooting foul, and Lillard contended it wasn’t. Both lobbied. Joker won. Respect? – Nikola Jokic just won a political battle against Damian Lillard. Jokic swore it was a shooting foul, and Lillard contended it wasn’t. Both lobbied. Joker won. Respect? – 9:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Love the defensive engagement from Bones Hyland so far tonight. – Love the defensive engagement from Bones Hyland so far tonight. – 9:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not sure what Nas Little is doing with Aaron Gordon but okay then. – Not sure what Nas Little is doing with Aaron Gordon but okay then. – 9:45 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Bones is playing defense like he’s been shot out of a cannon so far. If you’re that athletic, no reason not to use it on both ends, and that’s been fun so far. Just needs that shot to fall more the rest of the way. – Bones is playing defense like he’s been shot out of a cannon so far. If you’re that athletic, no reason not to use it on both ends, and that’s been fun so far. Just needs that shot to fall more the rest of the way. – 9:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

After that 3, Bones is just 1-of-6 (all from deep). But his activity in stripping the ball and in flying out on contests has been excellent. Really, really noticeable engagement on defense. – After that 3, Bones is just 1-of-6 (all from deep). But his activity in stripping the ball and in flying out on contests has been excellent. Really, really noticeable engagement on defense. – 9:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

What an awesome pass from Vlatko there. Just wrapped a quick bounce pass from the top of the key to Bruce Brown underneath for free throws. – What an awesome pass from Vlatko there. Just wrapped a quick bounce pass from the top of the key to Bruce Brown underneath for free throws. – 9:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji channeling his inner Manimal. Great energy off the bench thus far. – Zeke Nnaji channeling his inner Manimal. Great energy off the bench thus far. – 9:37 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Felt like that was as rough of a shooting stretch as you can get for the Dawgs and Bones lineup but they mitigated it by grabbing every offensive rebound and loose ball. – Felt like that was as rough of a shooting stretch as you can get for the Dawgs and Bones lineup but they mitigated it by grabbing every offensive rebound and loose ball. – 9:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Great start for Jamal Murray tonight. Tons of energy from his in the 1st quarter. Already 11 points, 2, rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 10 minutes. – Great start for Jamal Murray tonight. Tons of energy from his in the 1st quarter. Already 11 points, 2, rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 10 minutes. – 9:36 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

One of the fun things about this year’s Nuggets offense:

– think “Man, these guys are just missing on so many of these things. Offense needs to start clicking soon.”

– look at the scoreboard, notice Denver has 30 points in 9 minutes of discombobulation. 9:33 PM One of the fun things about this year’s Nuggets offense:– think “Man, these guys are just missing on so many of these things. Offense needs to start clicking soon.”– look at the scoreboard, notice Denver has 30 points in 9 minutes of discombobulation. pic.twitter.com/Fnli3TfPBs

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Play Trail Blazers Tally every game night for a chance to win prizes!

This month’s champ gets a team signed basketball. Register for your chance to win.

▶️ pic.twitter.com/CE64bKaoU3 – 9:32 PM Play Trail Blazers Tally every game night for a chance to win prizes!This month’s champ gets a team signed basketball. Register for your chance to win.▶️ https://t.co/50zgx9lAWZ

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Drew Eubanks came into the game, and his only job is to put two hands onto Nuggets as often as possible. – Drew Eubanks came into the game, and his only job is to put two hands onto Nuggets as often as possible. – 9:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Looks like the Nuggets are going to the KCP stagger tonight with Jamal playing well in the first quarter. – Looks like the Nuggets are going to the KCP stagger tonight with Jamal playing well in the first quarter. – 9:31 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

I would like to request that the Nuggets get out of Nikola’s way when it comes to rebounds. Stop “helping” one of the greatest rebounders in the league and knocking the ball out of bounds instead. Or at least box out as an alternate plan. – I would like to request that the Nuggets get out of Nikola’s way when it comes to rebounds. Stop “helping” one of the greatest rebounders in the league and knocking the ball out of bounds instead. Or at least box out as an alternate plan. – 9:29 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray is ballin. Getting his (9 points) and serving it up for teammates (4 assists) in first 9 minutes. Looks so confident. – Jamal Murray is ballin. Getting his (9 points) and serving it up for teammates (4 assists) in first 9 minutes. Looks so confident. – 9:29 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have scored 30 points on Portland in 8:38 of game time. – The Nuggets have scored 30 points on Portland in 8:38 of game time. – 9:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal got got by Dame on a three-pointer, then on the next possession, Jamal blocked a three by Dame, leading to an And-1 for MPJ.

Interesting. – Jamal got got by Dame on a three-pointer, then on the next possession, Jamal blocked a three by Dame, leading to an And-1 for MPJ.Interesting. – 9:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

David Adelman makes KCP the first sub (for Bruce) instead of Jamal Murray. My guess is because Jamal was cooking. Wonder which starter staggers with bench. – David Adelman makes KCP the first sub (for Bruce) instead of Jamal Murray. My guess is because Jamal was cooking. Wonder which starter staggers with bench. – 9:23 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I think so many of MPJ’s plays where he gets hit with a foul, misses a pass or rotation, etc., he’s about 95% there on all of it.

That extra 5% is going to come during his prime and he will be an absolute monster. – I think so many of MPJ’s plays where he gets hit with a foul, misses a pass or rotation, etc., he’s about 95% there on all of it.That extra 5% is going to come during his prime and he will be an absolute monster. – 9:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nurk and Joker get hit with similar foul calls on back-to-back plays. Replay shows Nurk hit Murray’s wrist and Joker got all ball on Dame. Interesting symmetry. – Nurk and Joker get hit with similar foul calls on back-to-back plays. Replay shows Nurk hit Murray’s wrist and Joker got all ball on Dame. Interesting symmetry. – 9:17 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal Murray has all seven points for the Nuggets so far. Had a lot of opportunity. – Jamal Murray has all seven points for the Nuggets so far. Had a lot of opportunity. – 9:14 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jusuf Nurkic opens the game with a block before hitting a 3 to open the scoring. Jamal Murray gets to the cup and converts to get the Nuggets started a possession later. – Jusuf Nurkic opens the game with a block before hitting a 3 to open the scoring. Jamal Murray gets to the cup and converts to get the Nuggets started a possession later. – 9:12 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

We’re set and ready for Nuggets vs Trailblazers on @AltitudeTV!

@ChrisMarlowe @ballhog44 and myself as Denver looks to win their 14th straight at Ball Arena. 8:55 PM We’re set and ready for Nuggets vs Trailblazers on @AltitudeTV!@ChrisMarlowe @ballhog44 and myself as Denver looks to win their 14th straight at Ball Arena. pic.twitter.com/3g2Bq3JFtb

Katy Winge @katywinge

Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar also available to play tonight for the Nuggets – Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar also available to play tonight for the Nuggets – 8:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Curious to see how the Nuggets guard the Blazers tonight. They’ve tried playing at the level, but Dame’s become a good enough passer to find that angle to Nurk often.

Blitzing is trouble if Dame gets around Jokić. Denver’s dead then.

Switching and drop are off.

Let’s see. – Curious to see how the Nuggets guard the Blazers tonight. They’ve tried playing at the level, but Dame’s become a good enough passer to find that angle to Nurk often.Blitzing is trouble if Dame gets around Jokić. Denver’s dead then.Switching and drop are off.Let’s see. – 8:52 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray has been downgraded to questionable for tonight (right foot and ankle inflammation). He was probable with a left ankle sprain earlier today. – Jamal Murray has been downgraded to questionable for tonight (right foot and ankle inflammation). He was probable with a left ankle sprain earlier today. – 7:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Wanted to ask David Adelman, who rarely gets an opportunity to speak on record, to share his insight on Denver’s offensive system and how it’s evolved over the years around Nikola Jokić’s greatness and vision.

“It’s very hard to guard and it’s very hard to coach.” 7:31 PM Wanted to ask David Adelman, who rarely gets an opportunity to speak on record, to share his insight on Denver’s offensive system and how it’s evolved over the years around Nikola Jokić’s greatness and vision.“It’s very hard to guard and it’s very hard to coach.” pic.twitter.com/HAPaGNLQDQ

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Left Hip Soreness

Gobert – Right Groin Soreness

Prince – Left Ankle Sprain

OUT

McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Towns – Right Calf Strain – Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Denver:QUESTIONABLEEdwards – Left Hip SorenessGobert – Right Groin SorenessPrince – Left Ankle SprainOUTMcLaughlin – Left Calf StrainTowns – Right Calf Strain – 7:05 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets just announced head coach Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocols. David Adelman will serve as acting head coach tonight. – The Nuggets just announced head coach Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocols. David Adelman will serve as acting head coach tonight. – 6:29 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Head Coach Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocols.

David Adelman will serve as Head Coach for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – Head Coach Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocols.David Adelman will serve as Head Coach for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 6:27 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

In South Bend tonight for FSU-Notre Dame. First live look this season at both teams. Intrigued to see freshmen Baba Miller (FSU) and JJ Starling (ND), who are on the radar as long-term NBA prospects. 6:05 PM In South Bend tonight for FSU-Notre Dame. First live look this season at both teams. Intrigued to see freshmen Baba Miller (FSU) and JJ Starling (ND), who are on the radar as long-term NBA prospects. pic.twitter.com/bmUVWHpzmU

Michael Singer @msinger

After Michael Malone complimented MPJ about playing within himself, Porter said this morning how he’s “perfectly fine” with his role within the

denverpost.com/2023/01/17/mic… – 5:46 PM After Michael Malone complimented MPJ about playing within himself, Porter said this morning how he’s “perfectly fine” with his role within the #Nuggets . Furthermore, he knows there needs to be sacrifice if they’re going to win on the level they intend to.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Stay tuned for episode three of Road to Gold 🎥

1.19.22 🗓 5:26 PM Stay tuned for episode three of Road to Gold 🎥1.19.22 🗓 pic.twitter.com/5EEAUrbbXs

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

To engage in Dr. King’s legacy, Davon, Jack, and Peyton visited @ClaytonLearning yesterday to deliver a donation & help restock the food pantry 💙

#MLKDayOn 5:14 PM To engage in Dr. King’s legacy, Davon, Jack, and Peyton visited @ClaytonLearning yesterday to deliver a donation & help restock the food pantry 💙#MLKDayOn pic.twitter.com/bcVQUdAwRK

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Te espero en el #MiércolesDeMorales junto al @CoachCMorales por las plataformas digitales de @RitmoNBA. Envía tu pregunta y déjanos saber dónde estás y qué estás haces durante nuestro streaming. #EstamosEnRitmo 4:52 PM Te espero en el #MiércolesDeMorales junto al @CoachCMorales por las plataformas digitales de @RitmoNBA. Envía tu pregunta y déjanos saber dónde estás y qué estás haces durante nuestro streaming. #EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/2wmyMIO3nU

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nuggets nation thank you so much for sending me all your videos of Joklutch. I put as many as I could together and I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me😊🙌🏼

Twitter won’t let me upload a 3 minute video so watch on my Instagram or TikTok to see the full thing!!! 4:34 PM Nuggets nation thank you so much for sending me all your videos of Joklutch. I put as many as I could together and I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me😊🙌🏼Twitter won’t let me upload a 3 minute video so watch on my Instagram or TikTok to see the full thing!!! pic.twitter.com/ZcWAHDFBJq

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for

* Ready for a first-time Finalist from the West?

* Checking on Dallas’s roster dilemma and Portland’s Josh Hart quandary

* Scouting Memphis rookie David Roddy

theathletic.com/4100054/2023/0… – 4:08 PM New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was* Ready for a first-time Finalist from the West?* Checking on Dallas’s roster dilemma and Portland’s Josh Hart quandary* Scouting Memphis rookie David Roddy

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets rank 16th in defensive rating. – The Nuggets rank 16th in defensive rating. – 4:07 PM