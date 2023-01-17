Blazers 94, Nuggets 104: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 94, Denver Nuggets 104 (Q4 09:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Damian Lillard just jogged to the scorers’ table and KCP followed suit. Matching minutes. – 10:53 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nice little “LETS GO BLAZERS” chant here, though the Nuggets fans finally do their diligence. – 10:51 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 101, Blazers 89: end of third quarter. 36 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds/assists/steals for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists for Nurk. – 10:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anfernee Simons has been going HARD at Bones Hyland all game, and he’s 5-of-14. Getting Bones switched onto him for the sole purpose of isolating Bones. – 10:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Only needed three quarters to get a triple-double 🤫
29 PTS (12-13 FG)
10 REB
10 AST
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
If Jokic, MPJ and Murray start rolling like this, Denver’s gonna be scary – 10:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has kept feeding Mike, and following up on a good MPJ action to get a better one. Love seeing that – the Nuggets are gonna have people blitz Murray in the playoffs and take their chances like Orlando did & Portland is, and this is good prep for taking that away. – 10:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in 28 minutes. – 10:41 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola loves finding MPJ when he catches fire. Just keeps looking for and finding him. – 10:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
mile high for the dunk 😮💨
Michael Singer @msinger
Good thing I wrote about MPJ’s 3-point shooting “slump” for the pre-game story. He’s 4-of-5 from deep. Him and Joker are lethal. – 10:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Blazers are hounding Jamal but MPJ has a bunch of makeable shots that he is making. Would love to see Denver run actions for MPJ shots with Mal as a decoy, but this is usually when they forget Mike exists for a quarter. – 10:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move 🫣
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets with their largest lead of the night at 87-76 nearly midway through the third quarter – 10:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move 🫣
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have three guys with six assists already (AG, Joker and Jamal) and there’s more than a quarter and a half left. As a team, they’ve got 23 assists with 7:29 left in the third quarter. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Fantastic verticality from Joker on the last two possessions. No idea how he didn’t get a call on that last drive to the rim in transition.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🔥 Career-high 30 points in the 1st half for Dame 🔥
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame in the first half:
⌚️ 30 PTS
⌚️ 8-12 FG
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Coach Malone at home watching the Nuggets give up 67 first half points: pic.twitter.com/oJDzFdLZ4j – 10:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Mile High intermission.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead the Trailblazers 73-67 at the half.
Lillard is up to 30 points already but Denver continues to answer.
Jokic is a perfect 8-8 from the field for 21 points, 6 rebounds & 4 assists
Murray added 11 pts.
If you’re Coach Adelman, what’s your message to the team? – 10:14 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Offense overwhelming, defense optional in that half of basketball. For the 483rd time in the Jokic era I wished for an on-ball stopper, but Dame is just That Guy sometimes and there is no stopping it.
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame in the first half:
30 PTS
5 AST
8-12 FG
6-9 3P
8-8 FT
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
From Oakland to Troutdale
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 73-67:
-Dame: 30 points on 12 shots, he’s been sick
-Joker: 21 points on 8/8, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, he’s sick too
-MPJ: 13 points on 5/5, really high level impact tonight
-Jamal: 11-4-6
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 73, Blazers 67: halftime. 30 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks for Nurk. – 10:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s 1st half vs. Portland: 21 points (8-8 FGs), 6 rebounds, 4 assists – 10:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is on pace for a 40-point triple-double, and it just feels like another Tuesday. – 10:10 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
They call Drew Eubanks the Shaedon Sharpe of Troutdale for a reason. – 10:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George took four shots in the paint, total, in his last two games, vs. MIA on Jan.2 and in Denver on Jan. 5. Both of his shots to start this game have come in the paint, both makes. Clippers need PG to be aggressive. – 10:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon just got a tech while the Nuggets were going up the floor. – 10:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Dame Lillard: *falls down*
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nurkic gets a dumb third foul with 3 minutes left to go, and in comes Drew Eubanks. – 9:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets defense looks horrible on this Nurkić-Dame action with Nurk at the elbow. They’ve generated points every single time because you can’t chase Dame too hard, or he will stop on a dime and draw a foul. – 9:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As Damian Lillard Lillards, Michael Malone is alone in his basement screaming what? – 9:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🗣️ LET ‘EM KNOW, NAS
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just won a political battle against Damian Lillard. Jokic swore it was a shooting foul, and Lillard contended it wasn’t. Both lobbied. Joker won. Respect? – 9:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Love the defensive engagement from Bones Hyland so far tonight. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not sure what Nas Little is doing with Aaron Gordon but okay then. – 9:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones is playing defense like he’s been shot out of a cannon so far. If you’re that athletic, no reason not to use it on both ends, and that’s been fun so far. Just needs that shot to fall more the rest of the way. – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After that 3, Bones is just 1-of-6 (all from deep). But his activity in stripping the ball and in flying out on contests has been excellent. Really, really noticeable engagement on defense. – 9:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
the bounce is unreal
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What an awesome pass from Vlatko there. Just wrapped a quick bounce pass from the top of the key to Bruce Brown underneath for free throws. – 9:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 34, Blazers 31: end of first quarter. 10 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks for Jusuf Nurkic. 7 points for @Shaedon Sharpe. POR shooting 48 percent, DEN 52 percent. – 9:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Q1 comes to a close
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji channeling his inner Manimal. Great energy off the bench thus far. – 9:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Felt like that was as rough of a shooting stretch as you can get for the Dawgs and Bones lineup but they mitigated it by grabbing every offensive rebound and loose ball. – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great start for Jamal Murray tonight. Tons of energy from his in the 1st quarter. Already 11 points, 2, rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 10 minutes. – 9:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
One of the fun things about this year’s Nuggets offense:
– think “Man, these guys are just missing on so many of these things. Offense needs to start clicking soon.”
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Play Trail Blazers Tally every game night for a chance to win prizes!
This month’s champ gets a team signed basketball. Register for your chance to win.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Drew Eubanks came into the game, and his only job is to put two hands onto Nuggets as often as possible. – 9:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Looks like the Nuggets are going to the KCP stagger tonight with Jamal playing well in the first quarter. – 9:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like to request that the Nuggets get out of Nikola’s way when it comes to rebounds. Stop “helping” one of the greatest rebounders in the league and knocking the ball out of bounds instead. Or at least box out as an alternate plan. – 9:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray is ballin. Getting his (9 points) and serving it up for teammates (4 assists) in first 9 minutes. Looks so confident. – 9:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have scored 30 points on Portland in 8:38 of game time. – 9:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal got got by Dame on a three-pointer, then on the next possession, Jamal blocked a three by Dame, leading to an And-1 for MPJ.
Michael Singer @msinger
David Adelman makes KCP the first sub (for Bruce) instead of Jamal Murray. My guess is because Jamal was cooking. Wonder which starter staggers with bench. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think so many of MPJ’s plays where he gets hit with a foul, misses a pass or rotation, etc., he’s about 95% there on all of it.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nurk and Joker get hit with similar foul calls on back-to-back plays. Replay shows Nurk hit Murray’s wrist and Joker got all ball on Dame. Interesting symmetry. – 9:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Mal makin’ an early statement 👀
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray with the #Nuggets first seven points tonight. Little bit of sauce to two of his buckets, too. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray has all seven points for the Nuggets so far. Had a lot of opportunity. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jusuf Nurkic opens the game with a block before hitting a 3 to open the scoring. Jamal Murray gets to the cup and converts to get the Nuggets started a possession later. – 9:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
We’re set and ready for Nuggets vs Trailblazers on @AltitudeTV!
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar also available to play tonight for the Nuggets – 8:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Curious to see how the Nuggets guard the Blazers tonight. They’ve tried playing at the level, but Dame’s become a good enough passer to find that angle to Nurk often.
Blitzing is trouble if Dame gets around Jokić. Denver’s dead then.
Switching and drop are off.
Let’s see. – 8:52 PM
Curious to see how the Nuggets guard the Blazers tonight. They’ve tried playing at the level, but Dame’s become a good enough passer to find that angle to Nurk often.
Blitzing is trouble if Dame gets around Jokić. Denver’s dead then.
Switching and drop are off.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Casual hit from the logo 🥱
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Denver Nuggets
⌚️ 6:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray has been downgraded to questionable for tonight (right foot and ankle inflammation). He was probable with a left ankle sprain earlier today. – 7:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
anna wintour is clapping right now pic.twitter.com/BFETva1Gl6 – 7:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wanted to ask David Adelman, who rarely gets an opportunity to speak on record, to share his insight on Denver’s offensive system and how it’s evolved over the years around Nikola Jokić’s greatness and vision.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Denver:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Left Hip Soreness
Gobert – Right Groin Soreness
Prince – Left Ankle Sprain
OUT
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 7:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Bucks got some John Denver going pre-game! pic.twitter.com/ZdDOnUJ21X – 6:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets just announced head coach Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocols. David Adelman will serve as acting head coach tonight. – 6:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocol. David Adelman will serve as head coach. – 6:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Head Coach Michael Malone has entered health and safety protocols.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
About to join @DanBarreiroKFAN on @KFAN1003 live from Denver.
Don’t miss it.
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
In South Bend tonight for FSU-Notre Dame. First live look this season at both teams. Intrigued to see freshmen Baba Miller (FSU) and JJ Starling (ND), who are on the radar as long-term NBA prospects. pic.twitter.com/bmUVWHpzmU – 6:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After Michael Malone complimented MPJ about playing within himself, Porter said this morning how he’s “perfectly fine” with his role within the #Nuggets. Furthermore, he knows there needs to be sacrifice if they’re going to win on the level they intend to.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Stay tuned for episode three of Road to Gold 🎥
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
quick business trip to Denver. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/qx2BI1Vvef – 5:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
To engage in Dr. King’s legacy, Davon, Jack, and Peyton visited @ClaytonLearning yesterday to deliver a donation & help restock the food pantry 💙
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Te espero en el #MiércolesDeMorales junto al @CoachCMorales por las plataformas digitales de @RitmoNBA. Envía tu pregunta y déjanos saber dónde estás y qué estás haces durante nuestro streaming. #EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/2wmyMIO3nU – 4:52 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets nation thank you so much for sending me all your videos of Joklutch. I put as many as I could together and I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me😊🙌🏼
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* Ready for a first-time Finalist from the West?
* Checking on Dallas’s roster dilemma and Portland’s Josh Hart quandary
* Scouting Memphis rookie David Roddy
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the outcome going to be?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among players averaging at least 3 pull-up threes attempted per game, the most efficient shooters are:
1. Curry – 48.1%
2. Bane – 45.3%
3. Mitchell – 42.7%
*4. Bones – 41.4%
5. Herro – 41.4%
*6. Jamal – 41.0%
7. Hali – 40.5%
8. CJ – 40.3%
9. PG – 38.6%
