Blazers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,178,781 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $5,429,792 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!