Bol Bol on time in Denver: 'I could've worked a lot harder'

Before the game tipped, Bol stood in a back hallway of Ball Arena and admitted his effort wasn’t always where it needed to be with the Nuggets. “Yeah, I can say there was a little bit, I feel I could’ve worked a lot harder,” he said. “That was just me being young. That’s one of the things I learned, you have to work hard or (stuff’s) not gonna work out for you.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic on the message he conveyed to Bol Bol after the game: “If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him.”
💀 pic.twitter.com/EETSnohlF8 – 8:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic doesn’t appreciate Bol Bol dunking on him 🤣
🎥 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/XkABA8GhzU – 2:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bol Bol forced Nikola Jokic to catch his balance 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/AYOqzKJpVN – 1:44 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Long hug and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Michael Porter Jr: I don’t really get bothered on my shot by anybody’s length.
Bol Bol: bet
MPJ: pic.twitter.com/QrFSkP6Cw3 – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just made his third three-pointer, and not even Bol Bol could block the stepback. – 9:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol subs in for Jalen Suggs before the 2Q, so Magic rolling with a 10-man rotation of:
Markelle, Gary, Franz, Paolo and Wendell; Jalen, Cole, Terrence, Moe and Bol. – 8:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight, Bol Bol is going to try and crossover Nikola Jokić into the sun. – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
“I think it (was) very good for me,” he said. “(My time in Denver) definitely put me through a lot. Even off the court and on the court. But I think everyone goes through their own struggles.” -via Denver Post / January 17, 2023
Mike Singer: Nikola said he told Bol after the game: “If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him (up).” -via Twitter @msinger / January 16, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Bol Bol: “I’m so proud of him. You can make a case that Bol Bol should be in the Most Improved Player conversation.” “When I watch them play, I root for Bol.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 16, 2023
