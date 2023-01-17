Bol Bol on time in Denver: 'I could've worked a lot harder'

Before the game tipped, Bol stood in a back hallway of Ball Arena and admitted his effort wasn’t always where it needed to be with the Nuggets. “Yeah, I can say there was a little bit, I feel I could’ve worked a lot harder,” he said. “That was just me being young. That’s one of the things I learned, you have to work hard or (stuff’s) not gonna work out for you.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic on the message he conveyed to Bol Bol after the game: “If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him.”
💀 pic.twitter.com/EETSnohlF88:03 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic doesn’t appreciate Bol Bol dunking on him 🤣
🎥 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/XkABA8GhzU2:49 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bol Bol forced Nikola Jokic to catch his balance 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/AYOqzKJpVN1:44 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Long hug and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Long huge and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bol Bol blows by Jokic for the slam 💨 pic.twitter.com/Bhv1A8mtZR10:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Bol Bol’s revenge. – 10:09 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Michael Porter Jr: I don’t really get bothered on my shot by anybody’s length.
Bol Bol: bet
MPJ: pic.twitter.com/QrFSkP6Cw39:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just made his third three-pointer, and not even Bol Bol could block the stepback. – 9:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol subs in for Jalen Suggs before the 2Q, so Magic rolling with a 10-man rotation of:
Markelle, Gary, Franz, Paolo and Wendell; Jalen, Cole, Terrence, Moe and Bol. – 8:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
no tribute video for Bol Bol in Denver? – 8:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight, Bol Bol is going to try and crossover Nikola Jokić into the sun. – 2:41 PM

