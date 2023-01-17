Furkan Korkmaz not super concerned about trade rumors

Korkmaz is fully aware of that and most aspects of his uncertain future with the Sixers. He says he doesn’t let it consume him. “I just let those guys handle it — my agent, my organization-wise,” he said of being in trade discussions. “Right now, I don’t think it’s going to make a lot of sense for me to say anything about it, because it’s not in my hands at some point. “For me, the best thing that I can say is I want to be happy, you know? I want to be on the court. And whatever they think is working with the team, that’s fine with me.”
More on this storyline
And now, the Sixers are reportedly looking to move either Korkmaz or Jaden Springer in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 17, 2023
There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2023
Here’s what he added to that end, after transitioning from less likely Tobias Harris and James Harden shockers: “On a more day-to-day level of things we actually think will happen… I think they’ll be looking more on the margins of things….Furkan Korkmaz, hardly playing right now for this team, or inconsistent in his usage off the bench, on the hook for another $5.3M next year, definitely been a name I’ve heard rival teams speculate as someone to be looked to move. Especially, I believe …they are a little bit over the [luxury] tax… if there is a way to trim- Bodner: “yeah, they’re like a million-and-a-half [over the tax] I think.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 4, 2023
