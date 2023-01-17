Giannis Antetokounmpo out for fourth consecutive game due to knee soreness

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Raptors. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Giannis and Middleton both out for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight. – 3:07 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Khris and Giannis trying to figure out when they should start playing basketball again pic.twitter.com/zqCFaCal7M – 3:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No Giannis tonight for the Bucks against the Raptors to go along with Khris Middleton who’s been out a while now. Serge Ibaka also won’t play. – 3:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.
Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night’s OT win – 2:57 PM
No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Antetokounmpo should seek the advice of a teammate to cure his free throw shooting ills:
woelfelspressbox.com/2023/01/anteto… – 1:23 PM
Antetokounmpo should seek the advice of a teammate to cure his free throw shooting ills:
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20 PTS, 3 BLK and 80 FG% in a half over the past 5 seasons:
Anthony Davis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Players with 20 PTS, 3 BLK and 80 FG% in a half over the past 5 seasons:
Anthony Davis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Everybody has their own puzzle. pic.twitter.com/e52zvlzTx7 – 10:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis gets the start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee #Bucks injury report for their MLK Day game vs. the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum: Giannis Antetokounmpo out jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:06 PM
Bobby Portis gets the start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury: Bucks star misses third straight game as team stays cautious with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 2:02 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury: Bucks star misses third straight game as team stays cautious with knee issue
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo going through his normal pregame routine prior to #Bucks v. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/wC0MpZHcF2 – 12:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
David Locke @DLocke09
Defending inside 6 feet in the NBA for the season
(Min 5 shots defender per game – 70 players qualify)
1. Giannis -15% (15% below expected FG% of shots)
2. Nic Claxton -13.9%
3. Walker Kessler -13.2%
4. Lauri Markkanen -12.9%
5. Daniel Gafford -12.4% – 6:15 PM
Defending inside 6 feet in the NBA for the season
(Min 5 shots defender per game – 70 players qualify)
1. Giannis -15% (15% below expected FG% of shots)
2. Nic Claxton -13.9%
3. Walker Kessler -13.2%
4. Lauri Markkanen -12.9%
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last 6 games (since Jan 1st) opponents are shooting 37.2% inside 6 feet when Walker Kessler is the closest defender. 27% below the expected average on those shots. Defending 7 a game.
By #1 in the NBA in that short span
Giannis and Wenyen Gabriel at 24% pic.twitter.com/EvE6o7Olhz – 6:07 PM
Over the last 6 games (since Jan 1st) opponents are shooting 37.2% inside 6 feet when Walker Kessler is the closest defender. 27% below the expected average on those shots. Defending 7 a game.
By #1 in the NBA in that short span
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded seven 40-point, 10-rebound games this season.
The last player to record at least seven such games through his team’s first 41 games of a season was Bob McAdoo in 1974-75 (9).
More midseason observations here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:48 PM
The @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded seven 40-point, 10-rebound games this season.
The last player to record at least seven such games through his team’s first 41 games of a season was Bob McAdoo in 1974-75 (9).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 111-95 victory over the Bucks: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No need for late drama.
2. Vincent again comes up big.
3. Oladipo continues to spark second unit.
4. No Giannis, nor three Heat starters.
5. Dedmon explains his moment. – 9:14 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 111-95 victory over the Bucks: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No need for late drama.
2. Vincent again comes up big.
3. Oladipo continues to spark second unit.
4. No Giannis, nor three Heat starters.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo responded to Jrue Holiday on who is winning 3×3 between two families.
Antetokounbros or Holiday brothers? 🤔
basketnews.com/news-183622-ko… – 3:47 AM
Kostas Antetokounmpo responded to Jrue Holiday on who is winning 3×3 between two families.
Antetokounbros or Holiday brothers? 🤔
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 111-95 victory over Bucks: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No need for late drama.
2. Vincent again comes up big.
3. Oladipo continues to spark second unit.
4. No Giannis, nor three Heat starters.
5. Dedmon explains his moment. – 6:20 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 111-95 victory over Bucks: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. No need for late drama.
2. Vincent again comes up big.
3. Oladipo continues to spark second unit.
4. No Giannis, nor three Heat starters.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the #Bucks suffer their second straight loss to the #Heat
⚕️Updates on Giannis & Khris Middleton
🔥 Gabe Vincent & Victor Oladipo go off.
⌚️Miami makes timely plays to pull away.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:04 PM
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the #Bucks suffer their second straight loss to the #Heat
⚕️Updates on Giannis & Khris Middleton
🔥 Gabe Vincent & Victor Oladipo go off.
⌚️Miami makes timely plays to pull away.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat’s double-digit win over the Giannis-less Bucks to move four games above .500 for the first time this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat is 12-5 in its last 17 games – 3:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roll past Giannis-less Bucks 111-95 for 12th victory in last 17. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:19 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for today’s game against the Pacers, per Mike Budenholzer. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / January 16, 2023
Scott Agness: Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze are both questionable for Monday at Milwaukee. Giannis, Holiday and Portis are probable. Middleton, Ibaka, Ingles are out. 2:30pm ET tip time. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 15, 2023
