Heat, Nuggets and Mavericks engaged in talks with Pistons for Nerlens Noel

The two sides have agreed a deal would be best for both, but that doesn’t mean a trade will manifest before the Feb. 9 deadline. If a deal doesn’t materialize by then, per league sources, Noel, who has a team option for $9.6 million, isn’t looking to accept a buyout. It’s likely the Pistons will just go into the summer with the plan to not pick up Noel’s option or, if they do, use it to accommodate a trade, if one materializes. Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic