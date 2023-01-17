Heat, Nuggets and Mavericks engaged in talks with Pistons for Nerlens Noel

The two sides have agreed a deal would be best for both, but that doesn’t mean a trade will manifest before the Feb. 9 deadline. If a deal doesn’t materialize by then, per league sources, Noel, who has a team option for $9.6 million, isn’t looking to accept a buyout. It’s likely the Pistons will just go into the summer with the plan to not pick up Noel’s option or, if they do, use it to accommodate a trade, if one materializes. Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Pistons reportedly want unprotected first for Bogdanovic, Noel trade more likely nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/pis… – 2:44 PM
Casey said they found out right before the game that Nerlens Noel would sit with soreness in his knee. Stewart was their only healthy big tonight. – 3:43 PM
Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. -via The Athletic / January 16, 2023
And maybe that will be the case. I’ve heard the Lakers and Pistons have discussed a deal that would include both Bogdanović and Nerlens Noel. Since the Pistons are demanding draft assets in any deal for Bogdanović, it’s sort of a given that the Lakers would have to surrender a first-round pick to make a deal. Maybe they make a second deal to fortify the rotation further. Will they be willing to trade both picks that are currently trade-eligible? The sense around the league is they won’t. But we’ll see. -via Sports Illustrated / January 14, 2023
Shams Charania: Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 11, 2023
