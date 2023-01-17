Jazz the frontrunners for John Collins?

The Utah Jazz have been the most engaged team recently on a potential Collins trade, league sources say. The Washington Wizards have also been among the teams expressing interest in Collins. The Jazz have two pieces in Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt that could interest the Hawks.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A new “Mock Trade Negoiation” article for @All_Hornets with Hawks forward John Collins being the target. Thanks to @Pat_Benson_Jr for the assist from the Hawks side.
Spoiler: We agreed on a trade 👀
John Collins would be a great third big in Denver for the playoffs. Not sure what that trade looks like, but he’d be a solid fit. – 4:36 PM
Be still my heart. John Collins was being guarded by someone to small for the job. The Hawks fed him in the post AND the referees called the obvious foul. – 3:34 PM
John Collins took the mic pregame before MLK Day Game. pic.twitter.com/utBBBwixAZ – 3:26 PM
Nets, Pacers among teams interested in John Collins sportando.basketball/en/nets-pacers… – 2:25 PM
More on this storyline
As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 16, 2023
After Utah’s early season success, league personnel is expecting the Jazz to reintroduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward the Pacers deem has enough upside to grow alongside Turner. The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games. “I thought our guys just really dug in, stayed the course and stayed focused on the little things,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. -via ESPN / January 11, 2023
