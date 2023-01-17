John Wall sounds off on his time with Houston

David Hardisty: John Wall says he told Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr: “This sh*t y’all getting away with here (with the #Rockets), if you go to any other teams, you would be out of the ****ing league. You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them because they think it’s sweet.”
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall to Theo Pinson on the Run Your Race Podcast on his Rockets experience: “Trash. Beyond trash.” – 5:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
John Wall says he told Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr: “This sh*t y’all getting away with here (with the #Rockets), if you go to any other teams, you would be out of the ****ing league. You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them because they think it’s sweet.” pic.twitter.com/xkckWAcYf5 – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Clippers open to John Wall trade for backup big man nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rep… – 12:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
During a timeout, this couple lost during a name as many cartoons as possible game against John Wall. But he won at the proposal game right after that. pic.twitter.com/HyxwTshr0A – 4:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
📰 @TheAthletic
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With John Wall out for a couple of weeks, Reggie Jackson will assume the backup point guard position that Wall was in, Ty Lue says. – 1:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall (abdominal injury)!is out and will be evaluated in two weeks. Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee contusion) also is out. PG and Kennard still out. – 1:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that John Wall (abdominal) will be evaluated in 2 weeks. – 1:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
11 active Clippers today (Leonard, Zubac, Mann, Batum, Coffey, Powell, Covington, Jackson, Boston Jr., Preston, Brown) – 1:13 PM
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George (hamstring) will miss a 5th straight Sun. vs. Houston and Luke Kennard (calf) will miss a 4th straight, per LAC. Moses Brown won’t be active.
Questionable: Moussa Diabate (illness)
Doubtful: John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee contusion) – 8:30 PM
Paul George (hamstring) will miss a 5th straight Sun. vs. Houston and Luke Kennard (calf) will miss a 4th straight, per LAC. Moses Brown won’t be active.
Questionable: Moussa Diabate (illness)
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers say Paul George and Luek Kennard again along with Moses Brown will not play vs. Houston on Sunday. Doubtful are John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee bruise). – 8:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) remain out for tomorrow.
John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion) are listed as doubtful. Moussa Diabate (non-covid illness) is questionable. – 8:09 PM
Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) remain out for tomorrow.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers still without Paul George and Luke Kennard Sunday vs Rockets. No way they were coming back for a matinee game.
Moses Brown inactive for first time (2way), but Moussa Diabaté questionable (non-COVID).
John Wall (abdominal) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee) doubtful. – 8:08 PM
Clippers still without Paul George and Luke Kennard Sunday vs Rockets. No way they were coming back for a matinee game.
Moses Brown inactive for first time (2way), but Moussa Diabaté questionable (non-COVID).
Alykhan Bijani: John Wall joined the @TidalLeague. This is a short clip from a 4+ minute long segment where John Wall shares his perspective on his time with the #Rockets and when he was told “don’t come around.” Worth watching the whole segment to get full context. -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / January 17, 2023
The Clippers are searching for depth in the frontcourt and have discussed guard John Wall in potential deals, league sources say. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
