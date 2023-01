John Wall to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter: 'The s*** y'all getting away with there... if you on any other team, you'd be out the f***ing league'

After playing in Houston at the end of the James Harden era in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Rivers is now in Minnesota, helping shepherd dynamic guard Anthony Edwards toward what the Timberwolves hope is a string of All-Star appearances across the next decade. Rivers highlighted the lack of such a veteran presence in Houston postgame on Sunday, noting its adverse impact on the Rockets’ own young guards, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. “Someone needs to teach KPJ and Jalen how to play the right way, you know what I mean? They need those vets,” Rivers told Chron.com following Minnesota’s 104-96 victory. “I like those guys, they’re super talented, they can really score. … They need someone to help them take that next step.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 9, 2023