John Wall to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter: 'The s*** y'all getting away with there... if you on any other team, you'd be out the f***ing league'

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets in 2023
•Austin Rivers says they need someone to teach Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green how to play the right way
•David Thorpe says an agent called the organization a “clown show”
•John Wall says “it’s a bad organization right now”
•Haven’t won a game – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. questionable to return on Wednesday against the Hornets after missing the past three games with a bruised left foot. – 7:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets list Kevin Porter Jr questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Charlotte – 6:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Theo Pinson asks John Wall about his time with the Rockets on the Run Your Race podcast pic.twitter.com/2t5QOHDmH1 – 6:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You: Watching that John Wall podcast for the Rockets trade story in 2020.
Me: Watching that John Wall podcast to remember how mad I was at Nene for the Al Horford game winner youtube.com/watch?v=FMHTV1… – 6:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall to Theo Pinson on the Run Your Race Podcast on his Rockets experience: “Trash. Beyond trash.” – 5:52 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Film Room: HORNS with Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green as the middle ball-screeners.
This small HORNS alignment has created a ton of simple offense and good looks for Houston, and I am eager to see it more. This is an example of an action leading to easy reads. pic.twitter.com/rdkCEZ3o3p – 1:58 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Clippers open to John Wall trade for backup big man nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rep… – 12:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sophomore leaders this season:
PPG — Jalen Green
RPG — Evan Mobley
APG — Josh Giddey
SPG — Herb Jones
BPG — Isaiah Jackson
DD2 — Josh Giddey
TD3 — Josh Giddey
Who goes first overall in a redraft? pic.twitter.com/zHtVCZkG5D – 11:43 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Multiple possessions late in the 4th where you get Jalen Green going to his right, and the #Rockets get 0 points out of those possessions.
With that, and how the Lakers are mostly scoring in transition, why not let Sengun operate in the post and create? Helps you on both ends. – 12:59 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The whole basketball world should be rooting for Kevin Porter Jr. to play for a different team next year. Let Green and Sengun cook, everyone else needs to be doing role player stuff. – 12:44 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I mean Jalen Green, Kevin Porter, and Jae’Sean Tate were all out yesterday and Alperen Sengun still played less than 30 minutes.
That kind of tells the whole story. – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In a game LeBron has again been dominant offensively (28 points on 17 shots) and is +13, LAL’s lead is down to 4 heading into the 4th, after a late 3rd Q run from Houston sparked by Jalen Green’s 3 triples. – 12:26 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
While on the subject of career/season highs, Eric Gordon’s seven assists are a season high. Jabari Smith Jr.’s three assists (not too many but a few nice ones) match his career high. But with no Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets cannot have Jalen Green go 2 of 12. – 12:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Sengun up to 30, most for any Rockets player in a game this season is 36, Kevin Porter Jr. at Chicago in the Rockets most recent win, Dec. 26 – 12:08 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 73, Rockets 61 at half. Sengun with 20, his most ever in a half, along with nine rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists. LeBron James with 18. Jalen Green struggling big time in his return from the one-game suspension. he is 2 of 10, 0 for 4 on 3s. – 11:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
25 points on 9-of-15 shooting for Jalen Green in the first half on Friday night, 8 points on 3-of-16 shooting in his four quarters since – 11:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets hopeful, Stephen Silas said, that Kevin Porter Jr. will be ready to play Wednesday against the Hornets. He’ll miss his third game (and all but the first 10 minutes of the previous game) with a bruised left foot. – 9:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have ruled out Kevin Porter Jr from tonight’s game against the Lakers with the foot contusion he suffered in Sacramento on Wednesday – 4:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
During a timeout, this couple lost during a name as many cartoons as possible game against John Wall. But he won at the proposal game right after that. pic.twitter.com/HyxwTshr0A – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets taking it right to the Clippers today. 34 points in the paint already, 53-46 lead with 3:51 left in 1st half.
Just much more efficient basketball offensively without Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
LA isn’t good enough offensively to be a total sieve inside like this. – 4:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
https://t.co/wI5b4iQXUi pic.twitter.com/u7C1gcJ6O1 – 2:31 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With John Wall out for a couple of weeks, Reggie Jackson will assume the backup point guard position that Wall was in, Ty Lue says. – 1:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall (abdominal injury)!is out and will be evaluated in two weeks. Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee contusion) also is out. PG and Kennard still out. – 1:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that John Wall (abdominal) will be evaluated in 2 weeks. – 1:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
11 active Clippers today (Leonard, Zubac, Mann, Batum, Coffey, Powell, Covington, Jackson, Boston Jr., Preston, Brown) – 1:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. downgraded from doubtful to out. – 12:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Per the NBA injury report, Kevin Porter Jr has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game. Rockets will be without Porter, Tate, and Green – 12:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are likely to be without Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, and Kevin Porter Jr today in LA. Get ready for some weird ass lineups – 11:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets were already likely to be without Kevin Porter Jr. (doubtful, foot). Now won’t have Jalen Green (suspension).
Jae’Sean Tate played more bench minutes than any player Friday in Sacramento.
TyTy Washington, Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher, Tari Eason, Garrison Mathews ⏱⧡ – 11:38 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George (hamstring) will miss a 5th straight Sun. vs. Houston and Luke Kennard (calf) will miss a 4th straight, per LAC. Moses Brown won’t be active.
Questionable: Moussa Diabate (illness)
Doubtful: John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee contusion) – 8:30 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers say Paul George and Luek Kennard again along with Moses Brown will not play vs. Houston on Sunday. Doubtful are John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee bruise). – 8:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) remain out for tomorrow.
John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion) are listed as doubtful. Moussa Diabate (non-covid illness) is questionable. – 8:09 PM
More on this storyline
David Hardisty: John Wall says he told Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr: “This sh*t y’all getting away with here (with the #Rockets), if you go to any other teams, you would be out of the ****ing league. You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them because they think it’s sweet.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / January 17, 2023
Alykhan Bijani: John Wall joined the @TidalLeague. This is a short clip from a 4+ minute long segment where John Wall shares his perspective on his time with the #Rockets and when he was told “don’t come around.” Worth watching the whole segment to get full context. -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / January 17, 2023
Mark Berman: Kevin Porter Jr now listed as questionable (left foot contusion) by the NBA Injury Report. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / January 17, 2023
Mark Berman: NBA Injury Report: Kevin Porter Jr, out, left foot contusion -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / January 15, 2023
After playing in Houston at the end of the James Harden era in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Rivers is now in Minnesota, helping shepherd dynamic guard Anthony Edwards toward what the Timberwolves hope is a string of All-Star appearances across the next decade. Rivers highlighted the lack of such a veteran presence in Houston postgame on Sunday, noting its adverse impact on the Rockets’ own young guards, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. “Someone needs to teach KPJ and Jalen how to play the right way, you know what I mean? They need those vets,” Rivers told Chron.com following Minnesota’s 104-96 victory. “I like those guys, they’re super talented, they can really score. … They need someone to help them take that next step.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 9, 2023
