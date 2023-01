Killian Hayes wants to play for French national team

Before arriving in Paris on Monday in anticipation of the NBA match against Chicago this Thursday at Bercy, the Detroit Pistons‘ Killian Hayes confirmed to L’Équipe that he intends to play for the French national team. Still, he’s aware that nothing will be just given to him . “I feel ready and want to be part of this group. Still, your place is not given. You have to fight for it. I discussed, particularly with Nicolas Batum, my state of mind and the training camp planned for this summer. I want to do it, and I want to train with the France team and try to earn my place,” the talented point guard explained.Source: EuroHoops.net