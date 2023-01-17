Killian Hayes wants to play for French national team

Before arriving in Paris on Monday in anticipation of the NBA match against Chicago this Thursday at Bercy, the Detroit Pistons‘ Killian Hayes confirmed to L’Équipe that he intends to play for the French national team. Still, he’s aware that nothing will be just given to him. “I feel ready and want to be part of this group. Still, your place is not given. You have to fight for it. I discussed, particularly with Nicolas Batum, my state of mind and the training camp planned for this summer. I want to do it, and I want to train with the France team and try to earn my place,” the talented point guard explained.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Killian Hayes wants to play for France at the World Cup: “I want to earn my place” eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:06 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Entering play today, of the 136 players who have played over 1000 minutes this season, only Killian Hayes, Deni Avdija, Kelly Olynyk and Onyeka Okongwu have been called for fouls more frequently than Jaden McDaniels has.
McDaniels in third in the NBA in total fouls. – 5:30 PM
Entering play today, of the 136 players who have played over 1000 minutes this season, only Killian Hayes, Deni Avdija, Kelly Olynyk and Onyeka Okongwu have been called for fouls more frequently than Jaden McDaniels has.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes gets a dunk in transition. He’s had a lot more opportunity in recent games with those breakaway dunks. – 2:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. – 12:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Bojan Bogdanocic (non-COVID illness) is out – 12:38 PM
Today’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
After finishing with 17 points on 7-10 shooting last night, Killian Hayes is now averaging 10 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 40% overall and 34% from 3. Both career-highs.
Since Nov. 9, he’s averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 36.3% from 3. – 10:45 AM
After finishing with 17 points on 7-10 shooting last night, Killian Hayes is now averaging 10 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 40% overall and 34% from 3. Both career-highs.
“Nothing is done for the moment, but I can’t wait,” Hayes concluded. National team manager Vincent Collet also said to L’Équipe that he is enthusiastic about the progress of the young playmaker and added that Killian Hayes “is clearly in his thoughts.” -via EuroHoops.net / January 17, 2023
Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey’s reaction to Killian/Hami’s suspensions: “Disappointed for our guys. 3 games is a lot, but the league made their decision. We have to abide by them. There’s consequences for their reactions. That’s why I mentioned it’s a great learning experience for young players.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / December 30, 2022
