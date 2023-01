Kwame Brown: Michael Jordan didn't believe in playing young players

We’ve already seen 14 50-point games by 10 different players before the midway mark of the season. Now, folks are saying the high volume of players doing it is good for basketball. So that narrative has definitely changed in regards to individual performances. With that, Harden was asked if doesn’t get enough credit for having 23 such outings — which ranks fourth in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (118), Michael Jordan (31), and Kobe Bryant (25). “I don’t need the credit,” he said. “I don’t really care. I guess, later or eventually, people will recognize it. People give credit to who they want to give credit to. They pick and choose who they want to give credit to.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 11, 2023