Kyle Kuzma on staying in Washington: 'It's all about my growth and how I can improve'

Kuzma has emerged as a bit of a fashion icon and he was very much on-brand with his statement here. The 27-year-old also admitted that he knew that his outfit was going to blow up, but he honestly did not expect it to get this massive: “I mean, I knew it was gonna go viral,” Kuz said. “Not globally how it did, how it just went crazy. But hopefully, I made Raf Simons a lot of money.” -via Clutch Points / January 14, 2023