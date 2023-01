Michael Porter on Bol Bol's time with Denver: 'We all felt for him'

Porter said he’s intentionally attacked his defensive closeouts, aware that the defenders are charging hard at him. In another sign of growth, he said he’s doing whatever he can to impact the game positively. That could include setting a down-screen that frees up another shooter. It might mean cutting hard to draw attention, opening up an open shot for a teammate. Those moments show up on film even if they don’t resonate in the box score. Porter’s bought into the idea that he can help the team in myriad ways. In taking a much more holistic approach to his game, Porter said he’s watched how long defenders like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo defended the perimeter and tried to imitate their spacing. -via Denver Post / January 17, 2023