Michael Porter on Bol Bol's time with Denver: 'We all felt for him'

Michael Porter Jr. on Bol Bol: “We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being over here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him…”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
If Jokic, MPJ and Murray start rolling like this, Denver’s gonna be scary – 10:43 PM
If Jokic, MPJ and Murray start rolling like this, Denver’s gonna be scary – 10:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has kept feeding Mike, and following up on a good MPJ action to get a better one. Love seeing that – the Nuggets are gonna have people blitz Murray in the playoffs and take their chances like Orlando did & Portland is, and this is good prep for taking that away. – 10:43 PM
Jokic has kept feeding Mike, and following up on a good MPJ action to get a better one. Love seeing that – the Nuggets are gonna have people blitz Murray in the playoffs and take their chances like Orlando did & Portland is, and this is good prep for taking that away. – 10:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola loves finding MPJ when he catches fire. Just keeps looking for and finding him. – 10:38 PM
Nikola loves finding MPJ when he catches fire. Just keeps looking for and finding him. – 10:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Good thing I wrote about MPJ’s 3-point shooting “slump” for the pre-game story. He’s 4-of-5 from deep. Him and Joker are lethal. – 10:38 PM
Good thing I wrote about MPJ’s 3-point shooting “slump” for the pre-game story. He’s 4-of-5 from deep. Him and Joker are lethal. – 10:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Blazers are hounding Jamal but MPJ has a bunch of makeable shots that he is making. Would love to see Denver run actions for MPJ shots with Mal as a decoy, but this is usually when they forget Mike exists for a quarter. – 10:37 PM
The Blazers are hounding Jamal but MPJ has a bunch of makeable shots that he is making. Would love to see Denver run actions for MPJ shots with Mal as a decoy, but this is usually when they forget Mike exists for a quarter. – 10:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 73-67:
-Dame: 30 points on 12 shots, he’s been sick
-Joker: 21 points on 8/8, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, he’s sick too
-MPJ: 13 points on 5/5, really high level impact tonight
-Jamal: 11-4-6
It really is just Dame pic.twitter.com/hUmNMKaYuy – 10:11 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 73-67:
-Dame: 30 points on 12 shots, he’s been sick
-Joker: 21 points on 8/8, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, he’s sick too
-MPJ: 13 points on 5/5, really high level impact tonight
-Jamal: 11-4-6
It really is just Dame pic.twitter.com/hUmNMKaYuy – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal got got by Dame on a three-pointer, then on the next possession, Jamal blocked a three by Dame, leading to an And-1 for MPJ.
Interesting. – 9:23 PM
Jamal got got by Dame on a three-pointer, then on the next possession, Jamal blocked a three by Dame, leading to an And-1 for MPJ.
Interesting. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think so many of MPJ’s plays where he gets hit with a foul, misses a pass or rotation, etc., he’s about 95% there on all of it.
That extra 5% is going to come during his prime and he will be an absolute monster. – 9:20 PM
I think so many of MPJ’s plays where he gets hit with a foul, misses a pass or rotation, etc., he’s about 95% there on all of it.
That extra 5% is going to come during his prime and he will be an absolute monster. – 9:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM
Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After Michael Malone complimented MPJ about playing within himself, Porter said this morning how he’s “perfectly fine” with his role within the #Nuggets. Furthermore, he knows there needs to be sacrifice if they’re going to win on the level they intend to.
denverpost.com/2023/01/17/mic… – 5:46 PM
After Michael Malone complimented MPJ about playing within himself, Porter said this morning how he’s “perfectly fine” with his role within the #Nuggets. Furthermore, he knows there needs to be sacrifice if they’re going to win on the level they intend to.
denverpost.com/2023/01/17/mic… – 5:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. on Bol Bol: “We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being over here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him…” pic.twitter.com/fnnQPoxXji – 1:53 PM
Michael Porter Jr. on Bol Bol: “We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being over here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him…” pic.twitter.com/fnnQPoxXji – 1:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. on Bol Bol: “We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him…” pic.twitter.com/cbAxsyo5Q1 – 1:48 PM
Michael Porter Jr. on Bol Bol: “We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him…” pic.twitter.com/cbAxsyo5Q1 – 1:48 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic on the message he conveyed to Bol Bol after the game: “If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him.”
💀 pic.twitter.com/EETSnohlF8 – 8:03 AM
Nikola Jokic on the message he conveyed to Bol Bol after the game: “If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him.”
💀 pic.twitter.com/EETSnohlF8 – 8:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic doesn’t appreciate Bol Bol dunking on him 🤣
🎥 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/XkABA8GhzU – 2:49 AM
Nikola Jokic doesn’t appreciate Bol Bol dunking on him 🤣
🎥 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/XkABA8GhzU – 2:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bol Bol forced Nikola Jokic to catch his balance 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/AYOqzKJpVN – 1:44 AM
Bol Bol forced Nikola Jokic to catch his balance 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/AYOqzKJpVN – 1:44 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Bol Bol: “I’m so proud of him. You can make a case that Bol Bol should be in the Most Improved Player conversation.”
“When I watch them play, I root for Bol.” – 10:49 PM
Michael Malone on Bol Bol: “I’m so proud of him. You can make a case that Bol Bol should be in the Most Improved Player conversation.”
“When I watch them play, I root for Bol.” – 10:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Long hug and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:34 PM
Long hug and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Long huge and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:33 PM
Long huge and embrace between Michael Malone and Bol Bol just now near mid-court. – 10:33 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Michael Porter Jr: I don’t really get bothered on my shot by anybody’s length.
Bol Bol: bet
MPJ: pic.twitter.com/QrFSkP6Cw3 – 9:03 PM
Michael Porter Jr: I don’t really get bothered on my shot by anybody’s length.
Bol Bol: bet
MPJ: pic.twitter.com/QrFSkP6Cw3 – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just made his third three-pointer, and not even Bol Bol could block the stepback. – 9:00 PM
MPJ just made his third three-pointer, and not even Bol Bol could block the stepback. – 9:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol subs in for Jalen Suggs before the 2Q, so Magic rolling with a 10-man rotation of:
Markelle, Gary, Franz, Paolo and Wendell; Jalen, Cole, Terrence, Moe and Bol. – 8:42 PM
Bol Bol subs in for Jalen Suggs before the 2Q, so Magic rolling with a 10-man rotation of:
Markelle, Gary, Franz, Paolo and Wendell; Jalen, Cole, Terrence, Moe and Bol. – 8:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight, Bol Bol is going to try and crossover Nikola Jokić into the sun. – 2:41 PM
Tonight, Bol Bol is going to try and crossover Nikola Jokić into the sun. – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Porter said he’s intentionally attacked his defensive closeouts, aware that the defenders are charging hard at him. In another sign of growth, he said he’s doing whatever he can to impact the game positively. That could include setting a down-screen that frees up another shooter. It might mean cutting hard to draw attention, opening up an open shot for a teammate. Those moments show up on film even if they don’t resonate in the box score. Porter’s bought into the idea that he can help the team in myriad ways. In taking a much more holistic approach to his game, Porter said he’s watched how long defenders like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo defended the perimeter and tried to imitate their spacing. -via Denver Post / January 17, 2023
As Porter recovers from his lingering heel injury, he admitted that his nerve injury, which prompted last season’s back surgery, is improving, too. The athleticism he has now, he said, isn’t close to where he’ll be by the season’s end. -via Denver Post / January 17, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. today, talking about getting his athleticism back: “My foot’s getting better and I just think my nerve is healing from my back surgery… I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near where I’ll be towards the end of the season, but I feel like I’m in a good place.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 17, 2023
Before the game tipped, Bol stood in a back hallway of Ball Arena and admitted his effort wasn’t always where it needed to be with the Nuggets. “Yeah, I can say there was a little bit, I feel I could’ve worked a lot harder,” he said. “That was just me being young. That’s one of the things I learned, you have to work hard or (stuff’s) not gonna work out for you.” -via Denver Post / January 17, 2023
“I think it (was) very good for me,” he said. “(My time in Denver) definitely put me through a lot. Even off the court and on the court. But I think everyone goes through their own struggles.” -via Denver Post / January 17, 2023
Mike Singer: Nikola said he told Bol after the game: “If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him (up).” -via Twitter @msinger / January 16, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.