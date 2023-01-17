Myles Turner, Deandre Ayton on Raptors' radar

They have certainly sniffed around the big man market in recent seasons. Toronto engaged Dallas about acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic and the first-round pick ultimately sent to San Antonio for Thaddeus Young. The Raptors registered interest in Rudy Gobert this summer, sources told Yahoo Sports, although there was never a serious approach from Toronto. Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton have been two other centers on Toronto’s radar, sources said. And former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, who left the franchise with DeMar DeRozan as part of a 2018 offseason blockbuster to land Kawhi Leonard, remains a target of Toronto’s front office, as Yahoo Sports reported in December.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
By the way, per the @Shams Charania report, the Suns aren’t likely to have any cap room this summer, but could acquire a whole bunch if they ended up trading, say, Ayton to a team with cap space and taking nothing but picks back. – 10:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t have a problem about tonight. I thought the guys played hard. Although it was by 30, we’re working on us and we know the pieces that are missing, but we played hard. We started off the game pretty well, just got to finish.”
Deandre Ayton after #Suns loss at #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/WbdmfzkljU – 12:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t look at the play. I was there. I know exactly what happened.”
Josh Okogie as he took an elbow from #Suns teammate Deandre Ayton in 1st half and didn’t return.
Okogie had nine points (3-of-5 on 3s) in nine minutes. Said he doesn’t know if it’s broken or not. pic.twitter.com/dYhKGZUzyK – 11:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: MEM 136, PHX 106
Bridges: 21 Pts, 7 Ast, 8-16 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-11 FG
Saric: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast
Morant: 29 Pts, 7 Ast, 11-20 FG
Suns are now 6-18 since the start of December – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: MEM 107, PHX 88
Bridges: 21 Pts, 7 Ast, 8-16 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-11 FG
Saric: 10-5-4
Morant: 29 Pts, 7 Ast, 11-20 FG – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morant around Landale.
Has 24 and now 7 dimes after that feed to Aldama for 3.
#Suns down 19 as Ayton FTs. – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two terrific passes by Ayton off the double coming when he’s fronted. Has to get rid of it right away and throw it in the right spot and he has. – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Grizzlies 68 #Suns 65 Half
PHX: Ayton 12, Bridges 12 Team: 7-of-18 on 3s.
MEM: Morant 17 Bane 14. Team: 9-of-20 on 3s.
Ayton and Bridges 11-of-13 FGs.
Rest of Suns: 13-of-30.
Bridges took one FG in 2nd quarter (5-of-5 FGs in half).
Rebounds: MEM 23 (7 offensive) OHX 15. pic.twitter.com/Ln2iKMeVKm – 7:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MEM 68, PHX 65
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-5 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 6-8 FG
Okogie: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
Morant: 17 Pts, 6-13 FG, 5-8 3P – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jump hook from some distance. #Suns down four.
Holding for one shot.
Got one plus foul as Bridges hits crazy leaning one legged, one handed banker over Adams.
FT. #Suns down one. – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie down.
Looks like Ayton caught him with an elbow.
Blood.
Towels. Heading to locker room.
Adams was called for a foul, went under review, common foul for Adams. #Suns – 7:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton inside. Has 8 on 4-of-6 after going 5-of-18 for 11 points Friday at #Timberwolves.
#Suns up four. Timeout #Grizzlies with 5:46 left in the 1st half – 6:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, MEM 29
Bridges: 9 Pts, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Saric: 5 Pts, 3 Ast
Bane: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG
Suns close 1Q on 19-7 run – 6:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton found Bridges on cut.
At the rim, Bridges tries to kick it out to Lee for 3.
Turnover.
A guy who’s 4-of-4 should be hungry to go 5-of-5.
#Suns up 33-25 as Landale hits FTs. – 6:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jump hook off Bridges feed off screen and roll. Got Williams on switch. #Suns up nine. – 6:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton going with catch-and-shoot so far. #Suns up 29-22 after Lee 3.
Timeout #Grizzlies
PHX: 11-of-15 FGs 3-of-5 on 3s. – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is looking like the last time they played each other.
Saric behind the back dime to Ayton.
#Suns up 15-9.
Last game, they led 20-13 early. – 6:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton – 5:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton from beyond halfcourt. #Suns #MLKDay2023 #MLKDay #NBA pic.twitter.com/rXTPYK0oG3 – 5:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton pregame. #Suns #Grizzlies #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/Fq784GEST3 – 5:16 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bucks beat the Pacers 132-119. That’s the second straight game that the Pacers have given up 130+ and their fourth straight loss. They are 23-22.
TJ McConnell had 29 points, and Myles Turner had 30. But the Pacers defense wasn’t good. 39 in the 4th for Milwaukee, who hit 23 3s. – 4:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bucks are having their most productive quarter. Pacers need to get stops and get running.
Myles Turner drains another 3, his fifth, and has 30pts in his first game back from injury. – 4:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Myles Turner is now up to 20 points for the #Pacers and is 4 for 5 from behind the three-point line. – 3:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New story on Pacers center Myles Turner playing today in Milwaukee, detailing what kept him off the court for the past 3 games and the pain he was in:
“It’ll be days, not hours,” Carlisle said.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/back-spasms-… – 2:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Screen Defenders
(min 535 picks – 40 bigs qualify)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Joel Embiid
3. Daniel Gafford
4. Stephen Adams
5. Hartenstein
6. Jarrett Allen
7. Porzingis
8. Mithcell Robinson
9. Myles Turner
10. WALKER KESSLER
11. Rudy Gobert – 12:21 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers Myles Turner (back spasms) not on the court again for his usual shooting time, which is no surprise.
Rick Carlisle said yesterday it would be a tough ask for him to play tonight. – 5:00 PM
