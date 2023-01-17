Nets 51, Spurs 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) play against the San Antonio Spurs (31-31) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 51, San Antonio Spurs 51 (Q3 11:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
And 1! 🗣 Let us know your reaction to KJ’s tough bucket and get your free taco 🌮 https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM
@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/b44glfStWP – 9:21 PM
And 1! 🗣 Let us know your reaction to KJ’s tough bucket and get your free taco 🌮 https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM
@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/b44glfStWP – 9:21 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
14 points in the first half for @TJ Warren 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d9WOfX2BZb – 9:21 PM
14 points in the first half for @TJ Warren 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d9WOfX2BZb – 9:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Royce O’Neale in the 1st half:
4 points
1/9 shooting
0/5 from three
Really rough go of it so far for that group. 39 bench points, most of which came from Warren, Cam and Sumner, have kept the Nets in the game. – 9:16 PM
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Royce O’Neale in the 1st half:
4 points
1/9 shooting
0/5 from three
Really rough go of it so far for that group. 39 bench points, most of which came from Warren, Cam and Sumner, have kept the Nets in the game. – 9:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs and Nets tied at 51
BKN takes the 2Q 36-24
Sochan 16 pts
SA +9 from three
Warren 14 pts
Sumner 11 pts
Both struggling to finish in the paint and from three pic.twitter.com/SdhCuNiIib – 9:15 PM
Half: Spurs and Nets tied at 51
BKN takes the 2Q 36-24
Sochan 16 pts
SA +9 from three
Warren 14 pts
Sumner 11 pts
Both struggling to finish in the paint and from three pic.twitter.com/SdhCuNiIib – 9:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris not taking a shot in the first half is very concerning for the Nets.
Just hasn’t looked the same since that ankle injury. Usage has fallen off a cliff. – 9:14 PM
Joe Harris not taking a shot in the first half is very concerning for the Nets.
Just hasn’t looked the same since that ankle injury. Usage has fallen off a cliff. – 9:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn and San Antonio tied at 51-all at the half. TJ Warren has 14 for the #Nets, who held the #Spurs to .360 shooting, 4-of-16 from deep. – 9:13 PM
Brooklyn and San Antonio tied at 51-all at the half. TJ Warren has 14 for the #Nets, who held the #Spurs to .360 shooting, 4-of-16 from deep. – 9:13 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Lots of individual players get disrespected on the perimeter w/ opponents going under screens, leaving them alone on the perimeter, closing out short.
Not sure I’ve ever seen an *entire team* get that treatment as much as the Spurs are by the Nets tonight. – 9:13 PM
Lots of individual players get disrespected on the perimeter w/ opponents going under screens, leaving them alone on the perimeter, closing out short.
Not sure I’ve ever seen an *entire team* get that treatment as much as the Spurs are by the Nets tonight. – 9:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs, Nets knotted at 51 at the break.
Overshadowed by his dust-up with Morris, Sochan is enjoying a strong night on the offensive end with a team-high 16 points on 6 of 9 in 14 minutes. He’s hit both his attempts from deep to tie a season high. – 9:13 PM
Spurs, Nets knotted at 51 at the break.
Overshadowed by his dust-up with Morris, Sochan is enjoying a strong night on the offensive end with a team-high 16 points on 6 of 9 in 14 minutes. He’s hit both his attempts from deep to tie a season high. – 9:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets and Spurs tied at 51. Bit of a sloppy half, but BK rallied from 14-point deficit. T.J. Warren with 14 points, Ed Sumner with nine. Cam Thomas has nine points in 11 minutes. Should be a fun second half. – 9:12 PM
Halftime: Nets and Spurs tied at 51. Bit of a sloppy half, but BK rallied from 14-point deficit. T.J. Warren with 14 points, Ed Sumner with nine. Cam Thomas has nine points in 11 minutes. Should be a fun second half. – 9:12 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Zach Collins has given officials reason to watch for fouls, for sure, but that dude gets absolutely no benefit of the doubt. It’s wild. – 9:10 PM
Zach Collins has given officials reason to watch for fouls, for sure, but that dude gets absolutely no benefit of the doubt. It’s wild. – 9:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Not many players can come off the bench after not playing for long stretches and fill it up like Cam Thomas.
Special skill. – 9:10 PM
Not many players can come off the bench after not playing for long stretches and fill it up like Cam Thomas.
Special skill. – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas with the hesi into the switch hand layup was crazy – 9:07 PM
Cam Thomas with the hesi into the switch hand layup was crazy – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas with two and-1s since checking in. Nets now lead by five with 3:20left. – 9:05 PM
Cam Thomas with two and-1s since checking in. Nets now lead by five with 3:20left. – 9:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas should be playing during this Durantless stretch.
Manipulate the lineups so he can run the offense in short spurts. This is what his value is on this roster. – 9:04 PM
Cam Thomas should be playing during this Durantless stretch.
Manipulate the lineups so he can run the offense in short spurts. This is what his value is on this roster. – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
16 point first half for Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/V9KdeOmbQi – 9:02 PM
16 point first half for Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/V9KdeOmbQi – 9:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Call confirmed after review: Morris with foul No. 2.
Spurs lead 41-38 with 4:35 left in first half. – 8:59 PM
Call confirmed after review: Morris with foul No. 2.
Spurs lead 41-38 with 4:35 left in first half. – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is good. The Nets came out slow, but behind some aggressive scoring from both TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner, they’ve regained momentum and trail the Spurs, 41-38, with under 5 left in Q2. – 8:59 PM
This is good. The Nets came out slow, but behind some aggressive scoring from both TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner, they’ve regained momentum and trail the Spurs, 41-38, with under 5 left in Q2. – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Markieff Morris called for a block on Sochan. Jacque Vaughn challenging it. Using the Blake Griffin rules of drawing charges, I don’t think it gets overturned. Doesn’t look like Morris’ left foot was set. – 8:59 PM
Markieff Morris called for a block on Sochan. Jacque Vaughn challenging it. Using the Blake Griffin rules of drawing charges, I don’t think it gets overturned. Doesn’t look like Morris’ left foot was set. – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Morris hits both free throws on the flagrant and the Nets get the ball back with a chance to tie it. Down 3 with five left. – 8:57 PM
Morris hits both free throws on the flagrant and the Nets get the ball back with a chance to tie it. Down 3 with five left. – 8:57 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I respect Jeremy Sochan’s DGAF attitude very much but I don’t think he wants anything with a Morris brother. Zach Collins definitely does, however. – 8:57 PM
I respect Jeremy Sochan’s DGAF attitude very much but I don’t think he wants anything with a Morris brother. Zach Collins definitely does, however. – 8:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Markieff Morris just ran over Sochan on a screen. The pair exchanged some words after Sochan got up from the ground — and then a few shoves — as everybody else got involved.
Refs reviewed it and gave Sochan a flagrant 1 and stuck with the offensive foul call on Morris. – 8:56 PM
Markieff Morris just ran over Sochan on a screen. The pair exchanged some words after Sochan got up from the ground — and then a few shoves — as everybody else got involved.
Refs reviewed it and gave Sochan a flagrant 1 and stuck with the offensive foul call on Morris. – 8:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets ending up with an extra free-throw and the ball after a clear offensive foul on Morris is quite the outcome there. pic.twitter.com/hvUCgnUUd5 – 8:56 PM
The Nets ending up with an extra free-throw and the ball after a clear offensive foul on Morris is quite the outcome there. pic.twitter.com/hvUCgnUUd5 – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jeremy Sochan got a flagrant one, Markieff Morris a common foul on that dustup. – 8:56 PM
Jeremy Sochan got a flagrant one, Markieff Morris a common foul on that dustup. – 8:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Markieff Morris was ostensibly setting a screen. I say ostensibly. Flattened him with a shoulder, tempers flared, etc etc etc. #Nets #Spurs – 8:55 PM
Markieff Morris was ostensibly setting a screen. I say ostensibly. Flattened him with a shoulder, tempers flared, etc etc etc. #Nets #Spurs – 8:55 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
19-year-old Jeremy Sochan has Markieff Morris trying to fight him and Zach Collins was ready to throw hands
Very on brand for all parties involved – 8:53 PM
19-year-old Jeremy Sochan has Markieff Morris trying to fight him and Zach Collins was ready to throw hands
Very on brand for all parties involved – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Markieff Morris really knows when to up it 🤣 Every team needs a player like him on the roster. – 8:53 PM
Markieff Morris really knows when to up it 🤣 Every team needs a player like him on the roster. – 8:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
You’re not going to believe this but Jeremy Sochan appears to have gotten under an opponents’ skin. – 8:52 PM
You’re not going to believe this but Jeremy Sochan appears to have gotten under an opponents’ skin. – 8:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Markieff Morris and Jeremy Sochan just got into it.
And both of them were ready for it. – 8:52 PM
Markieff Morris and Jeremy Sochan just got into it.
And both of them were ready for it. – 8:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Markieff Morris looked to have run over Sochan. Play is under review. #Nets #Spurs – 8:51 PM
Markieff Morris looked to have run over Sochan. Play is under review. #Nets #Spurs – 8:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sochan took Morris to the floor with him on a screen. Zach Collins came in and bumped Morris. From there Nets security came in as did the coaches. – 8:51 PM
Sochan took Morris to the floor with him on a screen. Zach Collins came in and bumped Morris. From there Nets security came in as did the coaches. – 8:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During that 17-5 run by the Nets, it was all TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner! – 8:51 PM
During that 17-5 run by the Nets, it was all TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner! – 8:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren has 14 quick points off the bench, and has the #Nets within 34-31. – 8:49 PM
TJ Warren has 14 quick points off the bench, and has the #Nets within 34-31. – 8:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I know 3-pointers are important but the Spurs maybe ought to go back to just shooting easy layups. – 8:48 PM
I know 3-pointers are important but the Spurs maybe ought to go back to just shooting easy layups. – 8:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
scoop & the score for @Edmond Sumner pic.twitter.com/vsiRd2VTtN – 8:46 PM
scoop & the score for @Edmond Sumner pic.twitter.com/vsiRd2VTtN – 8:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have cut the Spurs’ lead to eight with 8:20 left in the first half. – 8:44 PM
Nets have cut the Spurs’ lead to eight with 8:20 left in the first half. – 8:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner is willing the Nets back into this game by pushing the pace and getting to the rim. Timeout, Spurs. Sumner has 6 off the bench. Nets down, 31-23, with 8:20 left in the second. – 8:43 PM
Edmond Sumner is willing the Nets back into this game by pushing the pace and getting to the rim. Timeout, Spurs. Sumner has 6 off the bench. Nets down, 31-23, with 8:20 left in the second. – 8:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are 1 of 9 from 3 and outshooting Brooklyn, which is 0 for 5. – 8:41 PM
Spurs are 1 of 9 from 3 and outshooting Brooklyn, which is 0 for 5. – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are going to struggle in the halfcourt tonight. They should be looking to run and catch the defense out of position as much as possible.
First step to that is getting stops. – 8:41 PM
Nets are going to struggle in the halfcourt tonight. They should be looking to run and catch the defense out of position as much as possible.
First step to that is getting stops. – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are going to struggle in the halfcourt tonight. They should be looking to run and catch the defense out of position as much as possible,
First step to that is getting stops. – 8:41 PM
Nets are going to struggle in the halfcourt tonight. They should be looking to run and catch the defense out of position as much as possible,
First step to that is getting stops. – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets shot .286 percent in that first quarter, including 0-of-4 from deep. They trail the #Spurs by a dozen with 9:13 left in the half. – 8:40 PM
#Nets shot .286 percent in that first quarter, including 0-of-4 from deep. They trail the #Spurs by a dozen with 9:13 left in the half. – 8:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Markieff Morris in for the first time today, too. It’s Simmons, Thomas, Warren and Sumner. – 8:38 PM
Markieff Morris in for the first time today, too. It’s Simmons, Thomas, Warren and Sumner. – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
December 19 was the last time the Spurs held an opponent below 20 in a quarter.
The opponent that night was Houston – 8:37 PM
December 19 was the last time the Spurs held an opponent below 20 in a quarter.
The opponent that night was Houston – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas checks in for the first time tonight alongside Ben Simmons. @TyBatiste is in heaven from this. – 8:37 PM
Cam Thomas checks in for the first time tonight alongside Ben Simmons. @TyBatiste is in heaven from this. – 8:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 12
Spurs holds Nets to 15 in the 1Q
SA +12 in paint pic.twitter.com/qPP3uTXdlm – 8:36 PM
1Q: Spurs by 12
Spurs holds Nets to 15 in the 1Q
SA +12 in paint pic.twitter.com/qPP3uTXdlm – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets trail Spurs, 27-15, at the end of the first quarter. Without Kevin Durant (MCL) and with Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) a late scratch, Brooklyn is unable to generate offense.
Nets have just 1 assist. Ben Simmons is 2/6 with 4 points and 3 turnovers. It’s ugly – 8:36 PM
Nets trail Spurs, 27-15, at the end of the first quarter. Without Kevin Durant (MCL) and with Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) a late scratch, Brooklyn is unable to generate offense.
Nets have just 1 assist. Ben Simmons is 2/6 with 4 points and 3 turnovers. It’s ugly – 8:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs with back-to-back big men as their alumnus of the game: Antoine Carr on Sunday, Kevin Willis tonight. – 8:36 PM
Spurs with back-to-back big men as their alumnus of the game: Antoine Carr on Sunday, Kevin Willis tonight. – 8:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 27-15 after holding Nets to a season low for an opponent in the 1Q.
The previous low was 23 (Oct. 30 vs. Timberwolves).
Spurs are 10-4 when leading after the 1Q this season. – 8:35 PM
Spurs lead 27-15 after holding Nets to a season low for an opponent in the 1Q.
The previous low was 23 (Oct. 30 vs. Timberwolves).
Spurs are 10-4 when leading after the 1Q this season. – 8:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Reminder: Spurs have allowed 120-plus points in five straight games, and 130-plus in the past three.
Brooklyn managed 15 in the 1Q tonight, a season low for a Spurs opponent, and trail by 10.
Takeaway: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are somewhat important to the Nets’ offense. – 8:34 PM
Reminder: Spurs have allowed 120-plus points in five straight games, and 130-plus in the past three.
Brooklyn managed 15 in the 1Q tonight, a season low for a Spurs opponent, and trail by 10.
Takeaway: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are somewhat important to the Nets’ offense. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets can’t throw the ball in an ocean right now.
If there was ever a game to dust off Cam Thomas… – 8:32 PM
The Nets can’t throw the ball in an ocean right now.
If there was ever a game to dust off Cam Thomas… – 8:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This is part of a longer Pop answer pregame, but it’s telling. Pop and the Spurs prefer to build this group (for now) without a go-to star: pic.twitter.com/Gk58gcW12b – 8:30 PM
This is part of a longer Pop answer pregame, but it’s telling. Pop and the Spurs prefer to build this group (for now) without a go-to star: pic.twitter.com/Gk58gcW12b – 8:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If there’s ever a game to play Cam Thomas a ton of minutes… – 8:27 PM
If there’s ever a game to play Cam Thomas a ton of minutes… – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yuta Watanabe is injured. Walking with a limp. Looks like the left hip. – 8:26 PM
Yuta Watanabe is injured. Walking with a limp. Looks like the left hip. – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren is in for the Nets for O’Neale. He’s with Sharpe, Mills, Curry and Yuta. – 8:25 PM
T.J. Warren is in for the Nets for O’Neale. He’s with Sharpe, Mills, Curry and Yuta. – 8:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs lead by 10 for the first time since 01-06-23 against Detroit.
SA enters 12-4 when leading by 10 – 8:24 PM
The Spurs lead by 10 for the first time since 01-06-23 against Detroit.
SA enters 12-4 when leading by 10 – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has to try to dunk some of these layup attempts. – 8:23 PM
Ben Simmons has to try to dunk some of these layup attempts. – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second unit right now is Sharpe, Mills, Watanabe, Curry and O’Neale. – 8:23 PM
Nets second unit right now is Sharpe, Mills, Watanabe, Curry and O’Neale. – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe and Patty Mills are about to check in as Vaughn’s first subs. Saving T.J. Warren I guess. – 8:21 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe and Patty Mills are about to check in as Vaughn’s first subs. Saving T.J. Warren I guess. – 8:21 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs off to a hot start
Sochan and Poeltl each have a pair of buckets in the paint, and Keldon has made a three, 12-4 lead – 8:20 PM
Spurs off to a hot start
Sochan and Poeltl each have a pair of buckets in the paint, and Keldon has made a three, 12-4 lead – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is 1/4 to start this one but it’s the mindset you want to see.
There may be some more growing pains in January, but the only way you’re going to improve is by testing things out and putting up shots.
Nets should hope he continues despite the early misses. – 8:20 PM
Ben Simmons is 1/4 to start this one but it’s the mindset you want to see.
There may be some more growing pains in January, but the only way you’re going to improve is by testing things out and putting up shots.
Nets should hope he continues despite the early misses. – 8:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A rough start for the Nets. The offense is bad. So is the defense. On top of that, the Spurs have already missed plenty of wide open looks.
Simmons is 1-for-4 to start the game with three turnovers in five minutes as the point guard. – 8:20 PM
A rough start for the Nets. The offense is bad. So is the defense. On top of that, the Spurs have already missed plenty of wide open looks.
Simmons is 1-for-4 to start the game with three turnovers in five minutes as the point guard. – 8:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This isn’t good. Ben Simmons has 3 of the Nets’ 4 early turnovers. He’s also 1-of-4 from the field to start. Meanwhile the Spurs are the more physical team in the paint. San Antonio up, 12-4. Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. – 8:18 PM
This isn’t good. Ben Simmons has 3 of the Nets’ 4 early turnovers. He’s also 1-of-4 from the field to start. Meanwhile the Spurs are the more physical team in the paint. San Antonio up, 12-4. Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has already matched his shot total from last game in the first four minutes. Has gotten just one to go down. Nets trail 12-4 with 7:08 left in the first. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 8:17 PM
Ben Simmons has already matched his shot total from last game in the first four minutes. Has gotten just one to go down. Nets trail 12-4 with 7:08 left in the first. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 8:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Ben Simmons has taken it strong the first two possessions of the game. Same thing he did in New Orleans.
Now can he sustain that aggression later into the game?
We’ve seen Ben do the former, but not the latter. – 8:13 PM
So Ben Simmons has taken it strong the first two possessions of the game. Same thing he did in New Orleans.
Now can he sustain that aggression later into the game?
We’ve seen Ben do the former, but not the latter. – 8:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Simmons just walked over to the Spurs bench and gave Gregg Popovich a big hug just before the opening tip.
Then on the Nets’ first possession he takes the ball on the blocks and immediately makes a move and scores. A good, needed start for Simmons. – 8:11 PM
Simmons just walked over to the Spurs bench and gave Gregg Popovich a big hug just before the opening tip.
Then on the Nets’ first possession he takes the ball on the blocks and immediately makes a move and scores. A good, needed start for Simmons. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons with the opening basket. Essentially took the opening tip right to the basket. Curious to see what kind of offensive production he has tonight. – 8:11 PM
Ben Simmons with the opening basket. Essentially took the opening tip right to the basket. Curious to see what kind of offensive production he has tonight. – 8:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
I like what the Spurs do to celebrate their 50th anniversary season. Anybody who played for them who is in the visiting team’s traveling party gets shouted out on the PA/Jumbotron just before game. Patty Mills just got an ovation and waved at the fans. More teams should do this. – 8:06 PM
I like what the Spurs do to celebrate their 50th anniversary season. Anybody who played for them who is in the visiting team’s traveling party gets shouted out on the PA/Jumbotron just before game. Patty Mills just got an ovation and waved at the fans. More teams should do this. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Spurs are honoring Sean Marks, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter and Jacque Vaughn pregame for their 50th anniversary season. Mills got introduced last and got the loudest ovation. Turned and waved to the crowd. – 8:02 PM
The Spurs are honoring Sean Marks, Patty Mills, Tiago Splitter and Jacque Vaughn pregame for their 50th anniversary season. Mills got introduced last and got the loudest ovation. Turned and waved to the crowd. – 8:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
SA stand UP 👏 Join Digital Arena during Spurs vs Nets for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card!
🔗: https://t.co/LbSna6gHpF pic.twitter.com/IAVZ1Ti1ws – 7:59 PM
SA stand UP 👏 Join Digital Arena during Spurs vs Nets for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card!
🔗: https://t.co/LbSna6gHpF pic.twitter.com/IAVZ1Ti1ws – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from San Antonio, Nets-Spurs tip shortly. No Kyrie or KD. Just the second time all season the Nets will be without both stars. The other was the famous ‘Eight Men Out’ game in Indy, as a colleague now calls it. Updates to come. – 7:57 PM
Greetings from San Antonio, Nets-Spurs tip shortly. No Kyrie or KD. Just the second time all season the Nets will be without both stars. The other was the famous ‘Eight Men Out’ game in Indy, as a colleague now calls it. Updates to come. – 7:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Nets: Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale, Claxton – 7:56 PM
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Nets: Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale, Claxton – 7:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
No KD/Kyrie vs. Spurs — but Simmons is back. Thought Vaughn’s comments about Simmons before the game, and his expectations for him without the big two, were noteworthy. Curious to see how he responds after taking just three shots against the Celtics. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:48 PM
No KD/Kyrie vs. Spurs — but Simmons is back. Thought Vaughn’s comments about Simmons before the game, and his expectations for him without the big two, were noteworthy. Curious to see how he responds after taking just three shots against the Celtics. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at San Antonio:
Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:42 PM
Nets starters tonight at San Antonio:
Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight at San Antonio:
Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:42 PM
Nets starters for tonight at San Antonio:
Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in San Antonio: Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Nets starters in San Antonio: Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.
Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – 7:11 PM
A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.
Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – 7:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A return to San Antonio for @Patrick Mills pic.twitter.com/VY9jMoIvKI – 7:03 PM
A return to San Antonio for @Patrick Mills pic.twitter.com/VY9jMoIvKI – 7:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
ICYMI, Kyrie is joining Kevin Durant on the Nets’ inactive list against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HCftC8FxGp – 7:01 PM
ICYMI, Kyrie is joining Kevin Durant on the Nets’ inactive list against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HCftC8FxGp – 7:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Patty: “He’s a very caring, charismatic, loving human being, and everybody is attracted to him, so he had a big voice and garnered a lot of respect.”
Pop added Patty’s “love of other people, working for injustices and bringing people together” is most important to him. – 6:55 PM
Pop on Patty: “He’s a very caring, charismatic, loving human being, and everybody is attracted to him, so he had a big voice and garnered a lot of respect.”
Pop added Patty’s “love of other people, working for injustices and bringing people together” is most important to him. – 6:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD did not travel with the Nets on this trip. He stayed back to rehab. – 6:54 PM
KD did not travel with the Nets on this trip. He stayed back to rehab. – 6:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
To quote Nic Claxton, “have to support the OGS.” Cool moment as former Nets sideline reporter Michelle Beadle runs into Richard Jefferson, who is calling the game for @NetsOnYES. Two NJ throwbacks. – 6:51 PM
To quote Nic Claxton, “have to support the OGS.” Cool moment as former Nets sideline reporter Michelle Beadle runs into Richard Jefferson, who is calling the game for @NetsOnYES. Two NJ throwbacks. – 6:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
To quote Nic Claxton, “have to support the OGS.” Cool moment as former Nets sideline reporter Michelle Beadle runs into Richard Jefferson, who is calling the game for @NetsonYES. Two NJ throwbacks. – 6:51 PM
To quote Nic Claxton, “have to support the OGS.” Cool moment as former Nets sideline reporter Michelle Beadle runs into Richard Jefferson, who is calling the game for @NetsonYES. Two NJ throwbacks. – 6:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported tightness in his calf today. He will not get a MRI but will get treatment and is day-to-day. Vaughn said the hope is that this is short term and that he will be available Thursday night vs Phoenix. – 6:45 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported tightness in his calf today. He will not get a MRI but will get treatment and is day-to-day. Vaughn said the hope is that this is short term and that he will be available Thursday night vs Phoenix. – 6:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) Kyrie Irving. – 6:40 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) Kyrie Irving. – 6:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry will start in place of Kyrie Irving tonight, per Jacque Vaughn. – 6:40 PM
Seth Curry will start in place of Kyrie Irving tonight, per Jacque Vaughn. – 6:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving will miss tonight’s game against the Spurs with right calf soreness, but the Nets still have to have this game.
A look at what’s at stake in one of just three more games against non-playoff competition until Kevin Durant returns from injury. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:40 PM
Kyrie Irving will miss tonight’s game against the Spurs with right calf soreness, but the Nets still have to have this game.
A look at what’s at stake in one of just three more games against non-playoff competition until Kevin Durant returns from injury. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) in place of Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) in place of Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving’s chances of playing at the #Suns: “Yeah, hope so. That’s definitely the hope, that after a day, get some treatment, hopefully ready to go against Phoenix. Yeah.” #Nets – 6:39 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving’s chances of playing at the #Suns: “Yeah, hope so. That’s definitely the hope, that after a day, get some treatment, hopefully ready to go against Phoenix. Yeah.” #Nets – 6:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Cam Thomas has been the odd man out of the rotation recently, but we could see him tonight. Said the uptick in minutes of Seth and Joe and the emergence of T.J. Warren as the second unit scorer has also been a factor. – 6:36 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Cam Thomas has been the odd man out of the rotation recently, but we could see him tonight. Said the uptick in minutes of Seth and Joe and the emergence of T.J. Warren as the second unit scorer has also been a factor. – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Kyrie Irving will be good to go in Phoenix. – 6:35 PM
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Kyrie Irving will be good to go in Phoenix. – 6:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if Kyrie Irving’s been dealing with calf tightness for a while (he missed the GSW game with the same issue), Jacque Vaughn said he didn’t remember that, so he couldn’t speak to it. – 6:35 PM
Asked if Kyrie Irving’s been dealing with calf tightness for a while (he missed the GSW game with the same issue), Jacque Vaughn said he didn’t remember that, so he couldn’t speak to it. – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving is day to day, and the injury is “hopefully short term.” #Nets – 6:32 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving is day to day, and the injury is “hopefully short term.” #Nets – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving is day-to-day with his calf tightness. – 6:32 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving is day-to-day with his calf tightness. – 6:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Play CYS tonight for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tix!🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/8mi9I9JX6g pic.twitter.com/aNQXm2L4yU – 6:24 PM
Play CYS tonight for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tix!🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/8mi9I9JX6g pic.twitter.com/aNQXm2L4yU – 6:24 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs will make a decision on McDermott’s status after he warms up, Pop said. – 6:21 PM
Spurs will make a decision on McDermott’s status after he warms up, Pop said. – 6:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is OUT tonight at San Antonio. – 6:10 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is OUT tonight at San Antonio. – 6:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
THE FITS 👏 We loved seeing Spurs fans go all out for #BackHomeInTheDome 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Y2b3Dm7IrG – 6:07 PM
THE FITS 👏 We loved seeing Spurs fans go all out for #BackHomeInTheDome 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Y2b3Dm7IrG – 6:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs HOU 1/18
Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful
Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) doubtful
Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out – 6:02 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs HOU 1/18
Martin (L Knee Soreness) doubtful
Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) doubtful
Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out – 6:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spacing.
Joe Mazzulla says it more than any other word, and it’s allowed Jayson Tatum to shoot 70% at the rim. It’s driving his scoring, generating free throws and letting him score easier, even against tough #Nets
Now #Celtics need to do it vs #Warriors clnsmedia.com/celtics-obsess… – 5:22 PM
Spacing.
Joe Mazzulla says it more than any other word, and it’s allowed Jayson Tatum to shoot 70% at the rim. It’s driving his scoring, generating free throws and letting him score easier, even against tough #Nets
Now #Celtics need to do it vs #Warriors clnsmedia.com/celtics-obsess… – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
As part of the Hornets continued commitment to Social Justice and economic mobility in Charlotte, we’re excited to launch our 3rd annual Innovation Summit presented by @BankofAmerica.
Applications are open 1/17 – 2/6.
Link: https://t.co/yNFrw66ty8
#SwarmToServe | @thelonelye pic.twitter.com/y9zY2vWdcY – 5:14 PM
As part of the Hornets continued commitment to Social Justice and economic mobility in Charlotte, we’re excited to launch our 3rd annual Innovation Summit presented by @BankofAmerica.
Applications are open 1/17 – 2/6.
Link: https://t.co/yNFrw66ty8
#SwarmToServe | @thelonelye pic.twitter.com/y9zY2vWdcY – 5:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hands down, best fans in the league 🙌🤩
Our Spurs fam brought the energy and fits to the #BackHomeInTheDome game last week! pic.twitter.com/o8CsSOHVv4 – 4:30 PM
Hands down, best fans in the league 🙌🤩
Our Spurs fam brought the energy and fits to the #BackHomeInTheDome game last week! pic.twitter.com/o8CsSOHVv4 – 4:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Spurs because of right calf soreness. – 3:39 PM
Nets say Kyrie is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Spurs because of right calf soreness. – 3:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Sean Elliott fires the three…”
and the rest is history! Prior to the #BackHomeInTheDome game, #Spurs50 legend @seanelliott_32 recreated the iconic Memorial Day Miracle shot back where it happened! 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/tshAL5DlKJ – 3:38 PM
“Sean Elliott fires the three…”
and the rest is history! Prior to the #BackHomeInTheDome game, #Spurs50 legend @seanelliott_32 recreated the iconic Memorial Day Miracle shot back where it happened! 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/tshAL5DlKJ – 3:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Kyrie Irving (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Spurs, per Nets. – 3:30 PM
Kyrie Irving (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Spurs, per Nets. – 3:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets downgrade Kyrie Irving to questionable with right calf soreness for tonight’s game at San Antonio. Would be a tough loss if Nets can’t pull out a W against the Spurs because the schedule gets brutal from here on out. – 3:29 PM
Nets downgrade Kyrie Irving to questionable with right calf soreness for tonight’s game at San Antonio. Would be a tough loss if Nets can’t pull out a W against the Spurs because the schedule gets brutal from here on out. – 3:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with right calf soreness. – 3:20 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with right calf soreness. – 3:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is QUESTIONABLE tonight at San Antonio. – 3:19 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is QUESTIONABLE tonight at San Antonio. – 3:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with left calf soreness. – 3:19 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with left calf soreness. – 3:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) has been added to the #Nets injury list, questionable tonight vs the #Spurs. #NBA – 3:19 PM
Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) has been added to the #Nets injury list, questionable tonight vs the #Spurs. #NBA – 3:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 3:19 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 3:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Special shoes for a special night 🌟
KJ brought out his custom, Fiesta inspired kicks for the Spurs Back Home in the Dome game 🎉
#SpursSneakers | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/D8MJeExTK8 – 3:02 PM
Special shoes for a special night 🌟
KJ brought out his custom, Fiesta inspired kicks for the Spurs Back Home in the Dome game 🎉
#SpursSneakers | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/D8MJeExTK8 – 3:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has transformed a Nets defense that struggled in recent years into the 9th-best unit in the NBA this season.
And the 23-year-old had a confident take when asked about where he fits in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nic-… – 2:41 PM
Nic Claxton has transformed a Nets defense that struggled in recent years into the 9th-best unit in the NBA this season.
And the 23-year-old had a confident take when asked about where he fits in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nic-… – 2:41 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton ranks second in block percentage and defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. He discussed why he believes he’s the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, why he can be a future All-Star, and much more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nic-clax… – 2:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton ranks second in block percentage and defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. He discussed why he believes he’s the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, why he can be a future All-Star, and much more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nic-clax… – 2:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.