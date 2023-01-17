Raptors, Celtics among teams eyeing Jakob Poeltl

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have registered ‘significant’ trade interest in Jakob Poeltl per @Shams Charania. A closer look at the logistics/possible asking price of a potential deal with the Spurs: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:12 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He’s the anchor of our defense and our defense isn’t, uh, excellent.”
Like Sysiphus swabbing decks on the Titanic, Jakob Poeltl has the neverending job of cleaning up defensive mistakes for the NBA’s worst defensive team. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:24 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs fall to the Kings 132-119, but had a lot of stuff to like
Jakob Poeltl: 23p, 7r, 2a, 2b
Josh Richardson: 21p, 4a
Keldon: 20p, 7r, 3a
Tre: 16p, 8a, 7r
Sochan: 15p, 8r, 2a – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point night for Jakob Poeltl in 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/fd3L4BdKEZ – 8:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hey @redrock_bball, I know nothing about NBA fantasy but you should tell your listeners to pick up Jakob Poeltl every time the Spurs play the Kings. – 7:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This first half has been a pretty good commercial for selling Jakob Poeltl. He’s been fantastic. – 7:45 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Quick 8 points for Jakob Poeltl, love to see him aggressive pic.twitter.com/V20AlLHRKY – 7:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl with six points, two rebounds, two blocks in first 5 1/2 minutes. Gonna be an interesting few weeks until the trade deadline. – 7:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl receiving ‘a lot of interest’ on trade market nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/15/rep… – 6:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The most entertaining part of the Jakob Poeltl trade deadline “sweepstakes” is counting the number of unique ways his name is pronounced – 11:15 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
According to @Adrian Wojnarowski, Jakob Poeltl could move from San Antonio #NBA
According to @Adrian Wojnarowski, Jakob Poeltl could move from San Antonio #NBA
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
between tonight and ja’s annual obliteration of jakob poeltl, you could make the case for him owning the two best dunks of this entire season. both happened in the same week. insane. – 9:27 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The one thing Jakob Poeltl has been able to bank on after catching a Ja highlight is that within a few nights Morant is just gonna dunk on someone else even harder pic.twitter.com/KMzPw2Qp6m – 9:09 PM
The Spurs have had a standing offer to Poeltl for his maximum extension of four years and $58 million since before the season, but that has been declined, league sources say. San Antonio will be able to offer more to Poeltl in the offseason and is slated to have in excess of $50 million in salary-cap space. Rival executives believe Poeltl will approach the $20 million per year range in a new deal during the offseason. There’s no question the Spurs will hold a high price threshold for any deal involving Poeltl. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams I think for San Antonio they’re going to make the kind of offers that they may want to move him. But he can do a four-year, $58 million extension during the season. He’s going to get more than that in free agency. He’s not going to do that deal now, but if you’re San Antonio and you win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes he makes perfect sense in the middle with wembayama at the four. So I think for San Antonio, you saw him do it with Dejounte Murray… They got an overwhelming offer from Atlanta, they moved him. I think you’re going to see at the trade deadline some real significant offers. -via YouTube / January 15, 2023
San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl (left achilles bursitis) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Memphis. Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out and Josh Richardson (stomach illness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023
