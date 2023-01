Raptors interested in Jalen McDaniels

Along with the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets are an organization that many across the league are keeping an eye on as a potential seller as the trade deadline nears. Guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forwards Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre Jr. are among the players expected to receive interest in potential deals. The Hornets are expected to listen to suitors for Rozier ahead of the deadline, though he has three years remaining on the four-year, $97 million extension that he signed in 2021. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023