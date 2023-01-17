Raptors interested in Jalen McDaniels

What would the Raptors look for in return for Trent? One inkling: Toronto has shown interest in Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, sources said. Charlotte’s fourth-year forward would fit the same bill that Trent did two years ago. He’s set to reach unrestricted free agency this summer, where teams are projecting McDaniels to command a far lower salary than Trent — roughly $10 million per season — in the ballpark of the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jalen McDaniels isn’t a target I’ve thought a ton about. He fits the TPEs at $1.9M and is a free agent this summer. Only 24 and good size at 6-9. – 2:33 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jalen McDaniels did everything he could to contest that Jayson Tatum three and fell short. #Celtics #Hornets – 2:24 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 16, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/4RrwRCrR8Q – 12:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Terry Rozier III
LaMelo Ball – 12:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 14, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/6gtEG79iri – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Terry Rozier III
LaMelo Ball – 6:31 PM
Along with the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets are an organization that many across the league are keeping an eye on as a potential seller as the trade deadline nears. Guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forwards Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre Jr. are among the players expected to receive interest in potential deals. The Hornets are expected to listen to suitors for Rozier ahead of the deadline, though he has three years remaining on the four-year, $97 million extension that he signed in 2021. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
John Gambadoro: Contrary to a recent report the Suns have not had any discussions about Charlotte PF Jalen McDaniels. It is not true. His name has not come up and there have been no recent talks between the two teams. -via Twitter / January 11, 2023
Entering this season, the Hornets had the sixth-youngest roster in the NBA (with an average age of 24.6 years old). Jalen is one of nine players on the roster who is age-24 or younger. The Hornets are currently 10-26, with the NBA’s 30th-ranked offense and 26th-ranked defense. However, McDaniels believes that the young core has a lot of potential going forward. “I feel like the young guys we’ve got, we’re growing now. Me, PJ [Washington], Cody [Martin], we’re all in Year 4. LaMelo [Ball] is in Year 3. We all kinda came in together, and we’re just gonna keep building, I feel like. Terry as well; he got here [in 2019]. I feel like we just gotta keep building off of that,” McDaniels said. -via basketballnews.com / January 10, 2023
