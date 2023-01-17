Raptors 23, Bucks 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 17, 2023

By |

Game streams

The Toronto Raptors (20-24) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (16-16) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023

Toronto Raptors 23, Milwaukee Bucks 27 (Q1 03:25)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 64.7% and the #Raptors at 60% — Milwaukee leads 27-23. – 7:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Put on a show, Jrue!!” pic.twitter.com/TDUUQ02L8g7:50 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raps reach the 20-point mark against the bucks with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter. the last time they played the bucks they reached the 20pt mark with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Progress! – 7:49 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Joe Ingles just beat the Raptors to the rim. This should prompt some self-reflection. – 7:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jordan Nwora is the third player off the bench for the Bucks tonight.
Carter and Ingles before him. – 7:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
MAKE WAY FOR GTJ 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/R8yBtRe66K7:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter & Joe Ingles are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – they join Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez. – 7:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not a lot of Raptor defending going on, Holiday has 10 and Bucks up 18-10 at first timeout – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unlike the construction site they formed in Toronto, the #Bucks have started this one 8 for 12 from the floor in taking a 18-10 lead on the #Raptors.
Jrue Holiday has 10 points in 5 minutes. – 7:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Really weird how Raptors keep running into these teams that shoot like 70% from the floor to start a game. Toronto trails 18-10, Giannis-less Bucks 8-of-12 from the floor. – 7:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Last time the Bucks and Raptors played, the score at the end of the first quarter was: Bucks 13, Raptors 12.
In just five minutes, they’ve already scored 28 points combined!
Bucks up, 18-10, with 6:54 left in the frist quarter. – 7:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In its Last Two Minute Report, NBA says refs in NYK-TOR game were correct in not calling a foul on Scottie Barnes at the end of regulation. Barnes made contact with RJ Barrett on Barrett’s game-tying dunk at the end of regulation in NYK’s OT loss: pic.twitter.com/hlMsYcdFjU7:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski picks up where he left off yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OyO6kPmdy37:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two early fouls on Jrue Holiday as the #Bucks lead the #Raptors 7-2. – 7:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday opens scoring tonight with a left wing 3. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/zf9ndNQqM77:29 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rocking with the same squad tonight. pic.twitter.com/wXFviaxxWW7:22 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors trade rumors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., but likely not OG Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rap…7:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last 3 games, Jrue is averaging 23.7 points and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 47.4% from three.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5DaOquUNJD7:14 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/W9j8FTeIPH7:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.
Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks’ 132 points on Monday were their second-most of the season and the most in regulation.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5Fqi9TU3w26:58 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
✌🏾 sport athlete right dere! pic.twitter.com/U47GvGKn5q6:57 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The usual suspects are healthy, wealthy and wise for the Raptors, who’ll start the regular group — VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes — here in Milwaukee.
As mentioned. no Giannis, no Middleton for the Bucks – 6:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded his 2nd triple-double of the season & Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 to send the Bucks to OT & get the eventual 104-101 win over the Raptors on January 4th.
⏮ @betwayus Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/k1xUS9Qu0d6:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Same starters for Raptors vs. Bucks who are without Giannis and Middleton. Pre-game starts on @Sportsnet at 7 pm. – 6:42 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Not walking to class, just walking class 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UfhHFpltlc6:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Bucks got some John Denver going pre-game! pic.twitter.com/ZdDOnUJ21X6:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All black fit.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/BDCFzW3Jpg6:27 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes doing his best Jrue impression.✌️
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/aRS1qxrrMN6:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cozy Bobby.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Vsw7FQiV8V5:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Despite Thibodeau’s postgame grievances, the referees got every single call right in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, according to the NBA’s report. That includes non-calls and RJ Barrett’s dunk contested by Scottie Barnes. League ruled contact didn’t affect shot – 5:50 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
WHAT?
L2M:
“Barnes (TOR) makes contact with Barrett’s (NYK) upper off-arm during his dunk shot that does not affect the speed, quickness, balance and/or rhythm of his shot.” pic.twitter.com/Hd4FtXVg4f5:43 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get ready for game day by listening to what @Jordan Nwora had to say about yesterdays win on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/oGGcu5:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Antetekounmpo or Middleton for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight, Toronto without Banton (now a hip pointer) and Porter (toe). The 905ers are here since they play the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh on Saturday – 5:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Raptors with left knee soreness.
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (personal) also remain out. – 5:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I once again have to bring ⁦@JRRadcliffe⁩ in off the ledge in the latest #Bucks #PFP
Also: I see you sitting in your cars, taking up meter spots…what are you doing, exactly? 😡
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mil…4:56 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: I took a deep dive at the Raptors and weighed their outlook if they keep their core together verses retooling it.
hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-…4:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s matchup.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/fczZPYfwag4:42 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Danny Leroux. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/Gtn0ptqNVA4:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back-to-back Bucks games calls for a celebration!!
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. pic.twitter.com/xeLzfrStFe3:42 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
FWIW: Coming into today the Bucks have played NBA-low 5 back-to-backs this year (4-1 on 2nd night, second best to Celtics’ 7-0). Next B2B after this is Feb 9-10 in LA vs Lakers/Clips. Where it gets bad is March when they have 5. – 3:28 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Boys basketball column: What do you think of our picks for the best student sections in Bucks County/Eastern Montco (for subscribers)? https://t.co/su2BgFZXO9 @PennridgeSports @Pennsbury_SD @OfficialQCHS @CBSDSchools @PennridgeSD @CouncilRockSD @QCSDnews @HGPAlumni @CRNAthletics pic.twitter.com/s3jTOjnDwH3:20 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
FWIW: Coming into today the Bucks have played NBA-low 5 back-to-backs this year (4-1 on 2nd night, second best to Celtics’ 7-0). Next B2B after this is Mar 9-10 in LA vs Lakers/Clips. Where it gets bad is March when they have 5. – 3:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Giannis and Middleton both out for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight. – 3:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among players averaging at least 3 pull-up threes attempted per game, the most efficient shooters are:
1. Curry – 48.1%
2. Bane – 45.3%
3. Mitchell – 42.7%
*4. Bones – 41.4%
5. Herro – 41.4%
*6. Jamal – 41.0%
7. Hali – 40.5%
8. CJ – 40.3%
9. PG – 38.6%
10. Jrue – 37.5% – 3:02 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Khris and Giannis trying to figure out when they should start playing basketball again pic.twitter.com/zqCFaCal7M3:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No Giannis tonight for the Bucks against the Raptors to go along with Khris Middleton who’s been out a while now. Serge Ibaka also won’t play. – 3:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
No Giannis tonight for the Bucks – 2:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.
Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night’s OT win – 2:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at it against the Raptors.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/RLrNFSDr1A2:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Raptors.
OUT:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness)
Serge Ibaka (personal reasons)
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) – 2:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors reportedly asking high price to consider Anunoby trade
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep…2:29 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
For your viewing pleasure: Scottie Barnes throwing some crazy passes last night pic.twitter.com/4Imuqm2vBt2:14 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 4 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/BVDmNTBVte1:47 PM

