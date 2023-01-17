Raptors 23, Bucks 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (20-24) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (16-16) at Fiserv Forum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023

Toronto Raptors 23, Milwaukee Bucks 27 (Q1 03:25)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

raps reach the 20-point mark against the bucks with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter. the last time they played the bucks they reached the 20pt mark with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Progress! – raps reach the 20-point mark against the bucks with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter. the last time they played the bucks they reached the 20pt mark with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.Progress! – 7:49 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Joe Ingles just beat the Raptors to the rim. This should prompt some self-reflection. – Joe Ingles just beat the Raptors to the rim. This should prompt some self-reflection. – 7:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jordan Nwora is the third player off the bench for the Bucks tonight.

Carter and Ingles before him. – Jordan Nwora is the third player off the bench for the Bucks tonight.Carter and Ingles before him. – 7:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jevon Carter & Joe Ingles are the first off the bench for the Jevon Carter & Joe Ingles are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – they join Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez. – 7:42 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not a lot of Raptor defending going on, Holiday has 10 and Bucks up 18-10 at first timeout – Not a lot of Raptor defending going on, Holiday has 10 and Bucks up 18-10 at first timeout – 7:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Unlike the construction site they formed in Toronto, the

Jrue Holiday has 10 points in 5 minutes. – Unlike the construction site they formed in Toronto, the #Bucks have started this one 8 for 12 from the floor in taking a 18-10 lead on the #Raptors Jrue Holiday has 10 points in 5 minutes. – 7:41 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Really weird how Raptors keep running into these teams that shoot like 70% from the floor to start a game. Toronto trails 18-10, Giannis-less Bucks 8-of-12 from the floor. – Really weird how Raptors keep running into these teams that shoot like 70% from the floor to start a game. Toronto trails 18-10, Giannis-less Bucks 8-of-12 from the floor. – 7:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Last time the Bucks and Raptors played, the score at the end of the first quarter was: Bucks 13, Raptors 12.

In just five minutes, they’ve already scored 28 points combined!

Bucks up, 18-10, with 6:54 left in the frist quarter. – Last time the Bucks and Raptors played, the score at the end of the first quarter was: Bucks 13, Raptors 12.In just five minutes, they’ve already scored 28 points combined!Bucks up, 18-10, with 6:54 left in the frist quarter. – 7:40 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

In its Last Two Minute Report, NBA says refs in NYK-TOR game were correct in not calling a foul on Scottie Barnes at the end of regulation. Barnes made contact with RJ Barrett on Barrett’s game-tying dunk at the end of regulation in NYK’s OT loss: 7:37 PM In its Last Two Minute Report, NBA says refs in NYK-TOR game were correct in not calling a foul on Scottie Barnes at the end of regulation. Barnes made contact with RJ Barrett on Barrett’s game-tying dunk at the end of regulation in NYK’s OT loss: pic.twitter.com/hlMsYcdFjU

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday opens scoring tonight with a left wing 3. – Jrue Holiday opens scoring tonight with a left wing 3. – 7:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Raptors trade rumors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., but likely not OG Anunoby 7:14 PM Raptors trade rumors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., but likely not OG Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rap…

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Over his last 3 games, Jrue is averaging 23.7 points and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 47.4% from three.

🎥 @SociosUSA 7:14 PM Over his last 3 games, Jrue is averaging 23.7 points and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 47.4% from three.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5DaOquUNJD

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.

Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – 7:11 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks’ 132 points on Monday were their second-most of the season and the most in regulation.

🎥 @SociosUSA 6:58 PM The Bucks’ 132 points on Monday were their second-most of the season and the most in regulation.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5Fqi9TU3w2

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The usual suspects are healthy, wealthy and wise for the Raptors, who’ll start the regular group — VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes — here in Milwaukee.

As mentioned. no Giannis, no Middleton for the Bucks – The usual suspects are healthy, wealthy and wise for the Raptors, who’ll start the regular group — VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes — here in Milwaukee.As mentioned. no Giannis, no Middleton for the Bucks – 6:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis recorded his 2nd triple-double of the season & Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 to send the Bucks to OT & get the eventual 104-101 win over the Raptors on January 4th.

⏮ @betwayus Game Rewind 6:43 PM Giannis recorded his 2nd triple-double of the season & Grayson hit the tie-breaker 3 to send the Bucks to OT & get the eventual 104-101 win over the Raptors on January 4th.⏮ @betwayus Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/k1xUS9Qu0d

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Same starters for Raptors vs. Bucks who are without Giannis and Middleton. Pre-game starts on Same starters for Raptors vs. Bucks who are without Giannis and Middleton. Pre-game starts on @Sportsnet at 7 pm. – 6:42 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Despite Thibodeau’s postgame grievances, the referees got every single call right in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, according to the NBA’s report. That includes non-calls and RJ Barrett’s dunk contested by Scottie Barnes. League ruled contact didn’t affect shot – Despite Thibodeau’s postgame grievances, the referees got every single call right in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, according to the NBA’s report. That includes non-calls and RJ Barrett’s dunk contested by Scottie Barnes. League ruled contact didn’t affect shot – 5:50 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

WHAT?

L2M:

“Barnes (TOR) makes contact with Barrett’s (NYK) upper off-arm during his dunk shot that does not affect the speed, quickness, balance and/or rhythm of his shot.” 5:43 PM WHAT?L2M:“Barnes (TOR) makes contact with Barrett’s (NYK) upper off-arm during his dunk shot that does not affect the speed, quickness, balance and/or rhythm of his shot.” pic.twitter.com/Hd4FtXVg4f

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No Antetekounmpo or Middleton for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight, Toronto without Banton (now a hip pointer) and Porter (toe). The 905ers are here since they play the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh on Saturday – No Antetekounmpo or Middleton for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight, Toronto without Banton (now a hip pointer) and Porter (toe). The 905ers are here since they play the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh on Saturday – 5:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s

Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (personal) also remain out. – Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Raptors with left knee soreness.Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (personal) also remain out. – 5:03 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

I once again have to bring ⁦#PFP

Also: I see you sitting in your cars, taking up meter spots…what are you doing, exactly? 😡

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mil… – 4:56 PM I once again have to bring ⁦ @JRRadcliffe ⁩ in off the ledge in the latest #Bucks Also: I see you sitting in your cars, taking up meter spots…what are you doing, exactly? 😡

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

New story on

hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 4:49 PM New story on @Jorge Sierra : I took a deep dive at the Raptors and weighed their outlook if they keep their core together verses retooling it.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Back-to-back Bucks games calls for a celebration!!

🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. 3:42 PM Back-to-back Bucks games calls for a celebration!!🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game. pic.twitter.com/xeLzfrStFe

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

FWIW: Coming into today the Bucks have played NBA-low 5 back-to-backs this year (4-1 on 2nd night, second best to Celtics’ 7-0). Next B2B after this is Feb 9-10 in LA vs Lakers/Clips. Where it gets bad is March when they have 5. – FWIW: Coming into today the Bucks have played NBA-low 5 back-to-backs this year (4-1 on 2nd night, second best to Celtics’ 7-0). Next B2B after this is Feb 9-10 in LA vs Lakers/Clips. Where it gets bad is March when they have 5. – 3:28 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Boys basketball column: What do you think of our picks for the best student sections in Bucks County/Eastern Montco (for subscribers)? 3:20 PM Boys basketball column: What do you think of our picks for the best student sections in Bucks County/Eastern Montco (for subscribers)? https://t.co/su2BgFZXO9 @PennridgeSports @Pennsbury_SD @OfficialQCHS @CBSDSchools @PennridgeSD @CouncilRockSD @QCSDnews @HGPAlumni @CRNAthletics pic.twitter.com/s3jTOjnDwH

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

FWIW: Coming into today the Bucks have played NBA-low 5 back-to-backs this year (4-1 on 2nd night, second best to Celtics’ 7-0). Next B2B after this is Mar 9-10 in LA vs Lakers/Clips. Where it gets bad is March when they have 5. – FWIW: Coming into today the Bucks have played NBA-low 5 back-to-backs this year (4-1 on 2nd night, second best to Celtics’ 7-0). Next B2B after this is Mar 9-10 in LA vs Lakers/Clips. Where it gets bad is March when they have 5. – 3:15 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Giannis and Middleton both out for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight. – Giannis and Middleton both out for Bucks vs. Raptors tonight. – 3:07 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Among players averaging at least 3 pull-up threes attempted per game, the most efficient shooters are:

1. Curry – 48.1%

2. Bane – 45.3%

3. Mitchell – 42.7%

*4. Bones – 41.4%

5. Herro – 41.4%

*6. Jamal – 41.0%

7. Hali – 40.5%

8. CJ – 40.3%

9. PG – 38.6%

10. Jrue – 37.5% – Among players averaging at least 3 pull-up threes attempted per game, the most efficient shooters are:1. Curry – 48.1%2. Bane – 45.3%3. Mitchell – 42.7%*4. Bones – 41.4%5. Herro – 41.4%*6. Jamal – 41.0%7. Hali – 40.5%8. CJ – 40.3%9. PG – 38.6%10. Jrue – 37.5% – 3:02 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Khris and Giannis trying to figure out when they should start playing basketball again 3:01 PM Khris and Giannis trying to figure out when they should start playing basketball again pic.twitter.com/zqCFaCal7M

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

No Giannis tonight for the Bucks against the Raptors to go along with Khris Middleton who’s been out a while now. Serge Ibaka also won’t play. – No Giannis tonight for the Bucks against the Raptors to go along with Khris Middleton who’s been out a while now. Serge Ibaka also won’t play. – 3:00 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

No Giannis tonight for the Bucks – No Giannis tonight for the Bucks – 2:58 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.

Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night’s OT win – No Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Bucks on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) vs Toronto.Raptors injury report is clean (aside from Banton/Porter) but all 5 starters played 40+ mins in last night’s OT win – 2:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Raptors.

OUT:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness)

Serge Ibaka (personal reasons)

Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) – The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Raptors.OUT:Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness)Serge Ibaka (personal reasons)Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) – 2:34 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors reportedly asking high price to consider Anunoby trade

sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep… – 2:29 PM Raptors reportedly asking high price to consider Anunoby trade

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

For your viewing pleasure: Scottie Barnes throwing some crazy passes last night 2:14 PM For your viewing pleasure: Scottie Barnes throwing some crazy passes last night pic.twitter.com/4Imuqm2vBt