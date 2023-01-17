Raptors vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,358,091 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $6,424,504 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 17, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

