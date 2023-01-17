Saddiq Bey drawing interest

The third-year forward has had an up-and-down season and, with that, has been the subject of trade rumors as of late. The interest from rival teams, per league sources, intensified when Bey was moved to the bench in November. Teams have since kept tabs on his availability. Still, though, I’ve gotten the impression the Pistons aren’t ready to move on from the 23-year-old Bey unless a deal they can’t refuse comes around. What would such an offer entail? I’m not sure, but, per league sources, Detroit has not made it seem like Bey is available for pennies.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Knicks 117, Pistons 104. New York sweeps the season series. Pistons trailed from start to finish, but got within seven points in the final period.
Ivey: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Bey: 21 points, 6 rebounds
Knox: 16 points – 3:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Knicks 90, #Pistons 80.
Bey: 21 pts, 6 rebs (5-8 from 3)
Knox: 16 pts (3-4 from 3)
Ivey: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Julius Randle: 31 pts, 12 rebs, 4 asts (12-19 FG) – 2:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Knicks 90, Pistons 80. Detroit’s still in the game after trailing by 20 in the 2nd quarter, but have trailed all game.
Bey: 21 points, 6 rebounds
Knox: 16 points (5-6 overall, 3-4 from 3)
Ivey: 12 points – 2:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 62, Pistons 55. Detroit closed the half with a 15-4 run to cut an 18-point deficit to seven. Showing a lot of fight despite being shorthanded again.
Bey: 15 points
Knox: 11 points
Livers, Burks: 8 points each
Randle has 18 points and 7 rebounds for New York. – 2:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Knicks 62, #Pistons 55.
Bey: 15 pts, 3 rebs
Knox: 11 pts
Livers: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Burks: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 2:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 39, Pistons 22. Detroit shot 7-21, Knicks shot 14-27. Pistons are definitely missing Bogey’s scoring and Duren’s size. Knicks already have seven offensive rebounds and an 18-9 advantage on the glass.
Bey: 10 points
Knox, Diallo: 4 points – 1:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Knicks 39, #Pistons 22.
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Knox: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Diallo: 4 pts
Julius Randle: 13 pts, 5 rebs – 1:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail the #Knicks 31-20 with 1:32 left in the first quarter. Saddiq Bey has 10 points. Julius Randle leads all scorers with 11. – 1:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. – 12:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Bojan Bogdanocic (non-COVID illness) is out – 12:38 PM
More on this storyline
I’m not sure, but, per league sources, Detroit has not made it seem like Bey is available for pennies. -via The Athletic / January 16, 2023
Detroit Pistons PR: Saddiq Bey scored a season-high 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3FG, 7-8 FT) tonight against Minnesota. It was his eighth career 30-point game and ties the fourth-best scoring performance of his career. pic.twitter.com/dpYvyQZ5Ry -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / January 12, 2023
I don’t think Alec Burks is going anywhere. I also don’t think Saddiq Bey does, though he may be more likely than the first two. Nerlens Noel is the only player I see getting traded, and that’s not even a guarantee. Teams may just wait to see if he gets bought out.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
