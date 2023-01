Saddiq Bey drawing interest

The third-year forward has had an up-and-down season and, with that, has been the subject of trade rumors as of late. The interest from rival teams, per league sources, intensified when Bey was moved to the bench in November. Teams have since kept tabs on his availability . Still, though, I’ve gotten the impression the Pistons aren’t ready to move on from the 23-year-old Bey unless a deal they can’t refuse comes around. What would such an offer entail? I’m not sure, but, per league sources, Detroit has not made it seem like Bey is available for pennies.Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic