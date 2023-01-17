Suns, Magic targeting Fred VanVleet?

The Suns and Magic have emerged as potential free-agent suitors for All-Star guard VanVleet, league sources say. VanVleet — the 2019 NBA champion and one of the league’s greatest undrafted success stories — spoke recently about his pending free-agency status in the offseason and how he remains focused on the Raptors.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A reminder that only $15.8M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M salary next season is guaranteed, and the final year after that is completely non-guaranteed. The Suns left themselves with ways out, but if Fred VanVleet is the plan in free agency, that situation will need to be addressed first – 11:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not a perfect performance but consider how many times they’ve been on the other end of these games recently. So yeah, Raps needed it & they’ll take it. Nice bounce-back for FVV, Siakam had 1 of his better defensive games, OG stepped up late after slow start, Scottie was brilliant – 6:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors win a strange one. Barnes with a superstar level 4th and OT, VanVleet was excellent, Siakam’s 2-way play was outstanding other than the shooting. – 5:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
123-121 win in OT vs. Knicks. VanVleet with 33&8, best game in a while for him. Barnes with 26 pts and seven rebounds. Toronto improves to 20-24, starts three-game road swing with a win. – 5:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Looks like Raptors were trying a version of the Lowry-OG play against Celtics from the bubble, but VanVleet can’t back off the line to create the passing angle that Kyle did. Anyway, OT. – 5:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nurse was waving the Raptors forward as if to pick up full court. Not sure if he told them to foul or VanVleet thought those were the instructions. But Brunson hits only 1 of 2, so it’s Knicks by one with 18 seconds left. – 5:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Did VanVleet think the Raptors were down? He’s been great today, but that was a BAD foul. Gotta know time/score in that situation. – 5:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Weird sequence of Trent airball, a needless FVV foul but Brunson splits FTs and Raptors down 1 with the ball and 18.8 seconds left – 5:28 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Brain farts of epic proportion between FVV and Trent. No need for either of those things that just happened – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After playing a terrific fourth quarter, appeared FVV thought the Raptors were losing there, and intentionally fouled Jalen Brunson with the score tied and the shot clock off.
Brunson went 1-for-2, and now Toronto will have it down one with 18.8 to go. – 5:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Almost looked like Raptors lost track of the score here. VanVleet reached in on Brunson on the other side of the court with 18 seconds left tied at 107. – 5:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet scores or assists on eight straight Raptors points, up to 31&8. Toronto tied 104-104 with Knicks with 129 left. – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After being ruled in 90 minutes before tip, Fred VanVleet has put on a show today. He’s now up to 31 and 8 – including going 4-for-4 so far in the fourth – and the Raptors are now tied with the Knicks with 1:29 remaining. – 5:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Five VanVleet points in a row — he’s got 31 — and we’re tied with 89 seconds left – 5:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors trail 59-56 at half. Toronto’s bench had built up a 10-point lead in 2Q before from Knicks starters ate into it. Nice battle between two under-sized point guards with VanVleet leading Raptors with 16 to Brunson’s 15. Toronto shooting 38 per cent to Knicks 48 per cent. – 4:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Knicks closed the 1st half on a 26-13 run to turn a 10-point deficit into a 3-point lead. The Raptors went 5 minutes without a FG until VanVleet’s long 3. FVV had 12 of his 16 points in the 2nd Q. He and Trent are 5-for-10 from 3. Everybody else is 1-for-9. Raps shooting 38% – 4:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All things considered, Raptors being within 3 at half is not too bad
VanVleet 16, Siakam 13; need more than 10 combined from Anunoby-Barnes,though – 4:11 PM
All things considered, Raptors being within 3 at half is not too bad
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In keeping with their longstanding tradition — about four or five games in a row, I believe it is, the Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam today – 2:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Fred VanVleet’s back is feeling OK and he is set to play for Toronto this afternoon at the Knicks. – 1:40 PM
