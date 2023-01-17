Suns, Magic targeting Fred VanVleet?

Suns, Magic targeting Fred VanVleet?

Main Rumors

Suns, Magic targeting Fred VanVleet?

January 17, 2023- by

By |

The Suns and Magic have emerged as potential free-agent suitors for All-Star guard VanVleet, league sources say. VanVleet — the 2019 NBA champion and one of the league’s greatest undrafted success stories — spoke recently about his pending free-agency status in the offseason and how he remains focused on the Raptors.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A reminder that only $15.8M of Chris Paul’s $30.8M salary next season is guaranteed, and the final year after that is completely non-guaranteed. The Suns left themselves with ways out, but if Fred VanVleet is the plan in free agency, that situation will need to be addressed first – 11:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0…9:41 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not a perfect performance but consider how many times they’ve been on the other end of these games recently. So yeah, Raps needed it & they’ll take it. Nice bounce-back for FVV, Siakam had 1 of his better defensive games, OG stepped up late after slow start, Scottie was brilliant – 6:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors win a strange one. Barnes with a superstar level 4th and OT, VanVleet was excellent, Siakam’s 2-way play was outstanding other than the shooting. – 5:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
123-121 win in OT vs. Knicks. VanVleet with 33&8, best game in a while for him. Barnes with 26 pts and seven rebounds. Toronto improves to 20-24, starts three-game road swing with a win. – 5:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Raptors 123, Knicks 121.
Knicks fall to 25-20 on the season, sixth in the East.
• Barrett 32 & 7
• Brunson 26 & 7
• Randle 21-15-8
• Robinson 11 & 8
• VanVleet 33-5-8
Raptors shoot 34-41 from the line. Knicks 28-35.
Knicks with 26 2nd-chance pts. Raps with 24. – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Looks like Raptors were trying a version of the Lowry-OG play against Celtics from the bubble, but VanVleet can’t back off the line to create the passing angle that Kyle did. Anyway, OT. – 5:36 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thanks to RJ Barrett, the Knicks are going to overtime, tied at 110 with the Raptors.
• Brunson 24 & 6
• Barrett 26 & 6
• Randle 19-13-8
• Quickley 14 pts
• VanVleet 31-3-8 – 5:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nurse was waving the Raptors forward as if to pick up full court. Not sure if he told them to foul or VanVleet thought those were the instructions. But Brunson hits only 1 of 2, so it’s Knicks by one with 18 seconds left. – 5:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Did VanVleet think the Raptors were down? He’s been great today, but that was a BAD foul. Gotta know time/score in that situation. – 5:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Weird sequence of Trent airball, a needless FVV foul but Brunson splits FTs and Raptors down 1 with the ball and 18.8 seconds left – 5:28 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Brain farts of epic proportion between FVV and Trent. No need for either of those things that just happened – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After playing a terrific fourth quarter, appeared FVV thought the Raptors were losing there, and intentionally fouled Jalen Brunson with the score tied and the shot clock off.
Brunson went 1-for-2, and now Toronto will have it down one with 18.8 to go. – 5:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Almost looked like Raptors lost track of the score here. VanVleet reached in on Brunson on the other side of the court with 18 seconds left tied at 107. – 5:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did FVV think they were down or had a foul to give? – 5:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Did VanVleet think they were losing? – 5:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet scores or assists on eight straight Raptors points, up to 31&8. Toronto tied 104-104 with Knicks with 129 left. – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After being ruled in 90 minutes before tip, Fred VanVleet has put on a show today. He’s now up to 31 and 8 – including going 4-for-4 so far in the fourth – and the Raptors are now tied with the Knicks with 1:29 remaining. – 5:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Five VanVleet points in a row — he’s got 31 — and we’re tied with 89 seconds left – 5:20 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
VanVleet hitting some ridiculous shots – 5:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Non-VanVleet/Trent Raptors from 3 today: 1-for-14 – 4:59 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Raptors 87-81.
• Brunson 21 & 6
• Barrett 20 & 5
• Randle 16-12-6
• VanVleet 22 pts, 6 asts
• Siakam 15-7-6 – 4:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Knicks by 6 going into 4th, VanVleet’s got 22, Brunson 21 – 4:54 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Enjoying Brunson vs FVV – 4:35 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
FVV is just warming up! – 4:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors trail 59-56 at half. Toronto’s bench had built up a 10-point lead in 2Q before from Knicks starters ate into it. Nice battle between two under-sized point guards with VanVleet leading Raptors with 16 to Brunson’s 15. Toronto shooting 38 per cent to Knicks 48 per cent. – 4:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Knicks closed the 1st half on a 26-13 run to turn a 10-point deficit into a 3-point lead. The Raptors went 5 minutes without a FG until VanVleet’s long 3. FVV had 12 of his 16 points in the 2nd Q. He and Trent are 5-for-10 from 3. Everybody else is 1-for-9. Raps shooting 38% – 4:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All things considered, Raptors being within 3 at half is not too bad
VanVleet 16, Siakam 13; need more than 10 combined from Anunoby-Barnes,though – 4:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Brunson vs. FVV has been a lot of fun…
Knicks up 59-56 at the half. – 4:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In keeping with their longstanding tradition — about four or five games in a row, I believe it is, the Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam today – 2:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet is a go for this afternoon in NY, Nick Nurse says – 1:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will play vs. the Knicks. – 1:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Fred VanVleet’s back is feeling OK and he is set to play for Toronto this afternoon at the Knicks. – 1:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is available vs the Knicks this afternoon. – 1:34 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet is available to play – 1:34 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet will play this afternoon – 1:34 PM

More on this storyline

StatMuse: Fred VanVleet today: 33 PTS 8 AST 2 STL 2 BLK 5 3P Only Lowry has more games with 5+ 3P as a Raptor. pic.twitter.com/Y5xGqqC8uW -via Twitter @statmuse / January 16, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home