Timberwolves, Clippers interested in Mike Conley

The Timberwolves and Clippers are expressing interest in Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr., league sources say.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lost in the noise from the rookies was Mike Conley’s terrific 14 point, 8 rebound, 6 assist night on 5-8 shooting.
Old man still has some game* – 6:58 PM
Lost in the noise from the rookies was Mike Conley’s terrific 14 point, 8 rebound, 6 assist night on 5-8 shooting.
Old man still has some game* – 6:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 126, Wolves 125. Walker Kessler 20p, 21r, 4a, 2b. Clarkson 21p. Conley 14p, 8r, 6a. Agbaji 17p. Vanderbilt 15p, 8r. – 6:26 PM
FINAL: Jazz 126, Wolves 125. Walker Kessler 20p, 21r, 4a, 2b. Clarkson 21p. Conley 14p, 8r, 6a. Agbaji 17p. Vanderbilt 15p, 8r. – 6:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers reportedly interested in Mike Conley sportando.basketball/en/clippers-re… – 1:53 PM
Clippers reportedly interested in Mike Conley sportando.basketball/en/clippers-re… – 1:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/cou… – 12:36 PM
Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/16/cou… – 12:36 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Marc Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:29 AM
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Marc Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:29 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:26 AM
The Clippers are interested in trading for Mike Conley, as @Stein reported. As I wrote in my latest NBA trade guide for @Jorge Sierra, the Clippers are a team that could probably get in the mix for a veteran guard like Conley. More below.
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-nba… – 11:26 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mike Conley and Walker Kessler have played 212 minutes together since Mike returned. Jazz are +14.0 in per 100 possessions (Off: 119 Def: 105)
Prior they had played 61 minutes together and were -4.3
Great development by Jazz coaches and Walker pic.twitter.com/ucYJ9KsVAD – 1:38 AM
Mike Conley and Walker Kessler have played 212 minutes together since Mike returned. Jazz are +14.0 in per 100 possessions (Off: 119 Def: 105)
Prior they had played 61 minutes together and were -4.3
Great development by Jazz coaches and Walker pic.twitter.com/ucYJ9KsVAD – 1:38 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last month with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor the Utah Jazz are +19.4 per 100 possessions
Offense: 124.8
Defense: 105.4
101 minutes played
Prior had played 18 minutes together – 12:55 AM
Over the last month with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor the Utah Jazz are +19.4 per 100 possessions
Offense: 124.8
Defense: 105.4
101 minutes played
Prior had played 18 minutes together – 12:55 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz with Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor together are +16.7 per 100 possessions
Since Dec 15th they are +25.9 together over 112 minutes (Off: 130 Def: 104)
Started 5 games together and closed 4 games together. All since Dec 15th pic.twitter.com/hAD4jTBDbv – 12:48 AM
Utah Jazz with Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler on the floor together are +16.7 per 100 possessions
Since Dec 15th they are +25.9 together over 112 minutes (Off: 130 Def: 104)
Started 5 games together and closed 4 games together. All since Dec 15th pic.twitter.com/hAD4jTBDbv – 12:48 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz injury report: upgraded status for Markkanen and Gay.
Conley and Sexton did not play the SEGABABA but will play in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9pjJgADxmI – 5:52 PM
Jazz injury report: upgraded status for Markkanen and Gay.
Conley and Sexton did not play the SEGABABA but will play in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9pjJgADxmI – 5:52 PM
More on this storyline
The Clippers are searching for depth in the frontcourt and have discussed guard John Wall in potential deals, league sources say. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
Jake Fischer: The Clippers’ Mike Conley interest dates back to at least this summer, when Los Angeles was weighing point guard options before John Wall headed to Staples Center after securing his buyout from the Rockets. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / January 17, 2023
Christopher Hine: Mike Conley on Walker Kessler: “Walker is a shining star for us right now, and one I don’t think a lot of people expect to come in and have an impact as early as he’s having an impact.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / January 16, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.