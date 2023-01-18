Anthony Davis 'pain free' during workouts?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis has been ramping up with 30-minute, 45-minute and 1-hour on-court workouts. His shot has mainly been pain-free, according to Ham. – 8:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis has done individual workouts for 45 minutes to an hour, and said is “pretty much pain free.” – 8:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:16 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We do a deep dive into why Anthony Davis is the solution to – and the cause of – all the Lakers’ problems, and what they can do about this. Plus, some Wenyen Gabriel appreciation! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 10:55 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’ll publish this one a little early in case any Kings or Lakers fans are looking for an early read on tomorrow’s game.
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings injury report tomorrow is clean outside of Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta being on G League assignment. LeBron James is questionable for Lakers. AD, Austin Reeves and Lonnie Walker are out. pic.twitter.com/w4EHlQ7ogL – 9:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Lakers are listing LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) are out. – 7:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron puts up 48 in a 140-132 win over the Rockets. Amazing… but also depressing that it was truly needed. How much longer can the Lakers maintain with Anthony Davis? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 1:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
“Utah is dope. There’s so much energy in the air.” – Post Malone reading from a teleprompter in this All-Star Weekend ad. – 11:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20 PTS, 3 BLK and 80 FG% in a half over the past 5 seasons:
Anthony Davis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Players with 20 PTS, 3 BLK and 80 FG% in a half over the past 5 seasons:
Anthony Davis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers forward LeBron James listed as questionable to play against the Rockets tonight with a sore left ankle. Anthony Davis, Austin Reeves and Lonnie Walker IV remain out. – 3:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers have a brutal loss to the Sixers, Timeout-Gate, Russ looks off LeBron, an update on Anthony Davis, and more! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Screen Defenders
(min 535 picks – 40 bigs qualify)
1. Anthony Davis
2. Joel Embiid
3. Daniel Gafford
4. Stephen Adams
5. Hartenstein
6. Jarrett Allen
7. Porzingis
8. Mithcell Robinson
9. Myles Turner
10. WALKER KESSLER
11. Rudy Gobert – 12:21 AM
In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season. “I think Kyrie ends up with a short extension with the Nets,” one NBA executive predicted while speaking with HoopsHype. “A sign-and-trade for Kyrie this summer would be tough given the length needed and assets to make it happen from another team. I think there’s an incentive for an extension on a one-plus-one or two-year deal. If I’m Brooklyn, I’m not going past two years. I don’t know if Kyrie would accept that. The Lakers will go into the summer with cap space and can offer two years, $60 million, where he could rejoin LeBron James and play with Anthony Davis.” -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
Clutch Points: The Lakers are hoping for a pre-All Star break return for Anthony Davis 👀 (via @Shams Charania , @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/JGjdYSTezb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 16, 2023
Kurt Helin: Anthony Davis is out getting a little pregame sweat in. Darvin Ham said there is no timeline for his return yet, he’s limited to work in the halfcourt and hasn’t been running fullcourt yet. pic.twitter.com/wH0fD7gKD2 -via Twitter @basketballtalk / January 15, 2023
