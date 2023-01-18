Bradley Beal to make his return against Knicks after missing last five games

Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. the New York Knicks tonight, sources tell ESPN. Beal has missed five straight games with a left hamstring strain.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. the New York Knicks tonight, sources tell ESPN. Beal has missed five straight games with a left hamstring strain. – 1:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a left hamstring strain, has been listed as questionable to play tomorrow night against the New York Knicks. – 4:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) remains questionable for Wizards at Knicks on Wednesday. – 4:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After losing 5 of 6 games, Wizards players are taking solace in the impending return of Bradley Beal, hopeful he can help ignite a turnaround. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:24 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Golden State Warriors, with Bradley Beal out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 1:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (hamstring) played 3-on-3 just now with Anthony Gill, Will Barton, Johnny Davis as well as Alex McLean and Rob Dosier of the development staff.
He is out for Wizards-Warriors but seems like a chance for Wednesday at Knicks. – 1:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal will not play today vs. Golden State. – 12:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Last players getting shots up after Wizards practice: Bradley Beal and Deni Avdija – 1:24 PM
More on this storyline
Washington: Bradley Beal (left hamstring left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against New York. -via HoopsHype / January 17, 2023
Neil Dalal: Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green are out for Warriors at Wizards. Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) will presumably be a game-time decision after his pre-game warmup routine. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 16, 2023
