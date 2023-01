Bradley Beal to make his return against Knicks after missing last five games

Bradley Beal (hamstring) played 3-on-3 just now with Anthony Gill, Will Barton, Johnny Davis as well as Alex McLean and Rob Dosier of the development staff.He is out for Wizards-Warriors but seems like a chance for Wednesday at Knicks. – 1:04 PM

After losing 5 of 6 games, Wizards players are taking solace in the impending return of Bradley Beal, hopeful he can help ignite a turnaround. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…

Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a left hamstring strain, has been listed as questionable to play tomorrow night against the New York Knicks. – 4:41 PM

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. the New York Knicks tonight, sources tell ESPN. Beal has missed five straight games with a left hamstring strain. – 1:14 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.