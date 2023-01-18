Bulls not trading Alex Caruso?

LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic could all be discussed in trade scenarios and realistically be elsewhere when the deadline comes and goes. Even small pieces like a Coby White or Derrick Jones Jr. could be sent out if Karnisovas was looking for a small tweak to the roster dynamics. According to a source, Alex Caruso could be the one untouchable just because of how valuable he is defensively and in the plus/minus category, but all that remained to be seen.
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Alex Caruso wasn’t trying to be a wet blanket, but he knows fun time in Paris is over, as Thursday’s game nears. That means getting back to the business of winning or face the consequences come trade deadline.
Bulls in Paris Day 3 – Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/1… – 10:44 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 132, Warriors 118
Bulls snap 3-game skid before leaving for Paris
Nikola Vucevic records 9th straight double-double and ties career-high with 43 points
Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Coby White also have big games – 6:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Better effort by #Bulls supporting cast today. Coby White, Caruso, Dosunmu all in double figures. Vucevic now has Bulls-high 37 pts, #Bulls lead GSW 115-101 with 5:16 left. – 5:47 PM
More on this storyline
Scotto: From what I’ve heard from executives, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are not for sale right now in Chicago. I thought one thing was interesting about Williams that I heard from an executive who told HoopsHype, “In my opinion, they’ve held onto Pat Williams too long and devalued him. If they want to shake up their team, they can get a decent return on Caruso.” -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023
Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable with that right quad strain for tonight’s game in D.C. Alex Caruso is probable. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 11, 2023
Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (right quadricep strain) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain) is probable. -via HoopsHype / January 10, 2023
