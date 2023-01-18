Cameron Johnson available to play for the first time since November 4

Cameron Johnson available to play for the first time since November 4

Main Rumors

Cameron Johnson available to play for the first time since November 4

January 18, 2023- by

By |

Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson will return tomorrow, per Monty Williams
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

More on this storyline

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Cam Johnson will play more limited minutes in his first few games back. Johnson’s mindset is to just have fun being back out on the court after missing 37 games and try to contribute to a win -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 18, 2023
It appears Johnson has been ramping up his wind in the last week, running through plenty of conditioning drills after shootarounds and practices and before games. That would indicate he’s getting much closer to a return, something general manager James Jones confirmed on Wednesday. “He’s in the latter stages of it but as far as a definitive timeline I don’t have anything,” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “I do know at some point soon we should get him back. I just can’t tell you if that’s going to be in five days, 10 days but every day he’s getting closer.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / January 11, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home