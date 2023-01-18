Cameron Johnson available to play for the first time since November 4

Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson will return tomorrow, per Monty Williams
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Cam Johnson will play more limited minutes in his first few games back. Johnson’s mindset is to just have fun being back out on the court after missing 37 games and try to contribute to a win -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 18, 2023
It appears Johnson has been ramping up his wind in the last week, running through plenty of conditioning drills after shootarounds and practices and before games. That would indicate he’s getting much closer to a return, something general manager James Jones confirmed on Wednesday. “He’s in the latter stages of it but as far as a definitive timeline I don’t have anything,” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “I do know at some point soon we should get him back. I just can’t tell you if that’s going to be in five days, 10 days but every day he’s getting closer.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / January 11, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams had no update on Chris Paul aside from him being day-to-day, but they should have a better evaluation for him tomorrow. Cam Johnson is getting closer in terms of checking boxes, but Monty said he hasn’t participated in full contact drills yet -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 7, 2023
