Cavaliers 91, Grizzlies 92: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 91, Memphis Grizzlies 92 (Q4 11:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Grizzlies are 30-0 when leading by double-digits. (Every other team has 3+ losses after leading by 10+.)
They led this game tonight by 19 in the 2nd quarter. Cavs have come back to take a 2-point lead into the 4th.
(Grizz are 2-12 when trailing after 3.) – 9:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Allen AND-1 😮💨
VOTE⭐️: https://t.co/Sz2XO0P5UV pic.twitter.com/vZ8NAs7jqJ – 9:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs outscored Memphis 30-21 in that third quarter. All things considered (no Donovan, road struggles, Grizz on 10-game winning streak) that’s one of the best quarters the Cavs have had all season. – 9:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Cleveland held Memphis to 21 points in the third after giving up 37 and 31 in the first two.
Grizz going to the 4th down by 2 after leading by 19. – 9:48 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Cavs taking a 91-89 lead into the fourth. A hard-fought game against a high-level opponent after the Grizzlies mostly coasting through a light schedule of late. – 9:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Regardless of how this one ends, the #Cavs coming back to tie this game after trailing this Memphis team by 19 points — with Donovan Mitchell out due to injury — is wildly impressive. – 9:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies led by 19 in the second quarter. The Cavs have fought back and tied the game agate a Jarrett Allen offensive rebound and putback. Timeout Grizzlies. 89-89 game with 1:09 left in the third. High-level basketball. – 9:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant and Darius Garland trading no-look passes with “yeah, I see you” nods of recognition. – 9:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is 5 of 5 from the field, and 3 of 3 from 3. He’s up to 14 pts so far tonight.
This story from October seems pretty relevant again with Isaac’s recent offensive play.
theathletic.com/3647451/2022/1… – 9:41 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Every season Isaac Okoro has a 10 game stretch where he shoots like Steph Curry – 9:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
JA will meet you at the basket! 🔨
📺 #CavsGrizzlies on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/6wuWfo4S0E – 9:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WE SEE YOU SANTIAAGGGO @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/qb05v4lgV0 – 9:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are in this game because of how good Caris LeVert has been in the first half. He’s got 19 in the first half. Cavs turned the ball over nine times in the first half though. If they’re gonna find a way to win tonight, they have to cut down in that area. – 9:08 PM
#Cavs are in this game because of how good Caris LeVert has been in the first half. He’s got 19 in the first half. Cavs turned the ball over nine times in the first half though. If they’re gonna find a way to win tonight, they have to cut down in that area. – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 68 Cavs 61
The Grizzlies had a 20-0 run in the second quarter that gave them a 19-point lead, but the Cavs have got 35 points from Caris LeVert and Darius Garland. Desmond Bane has 14 points to lead Memphis. Ja Morant has 13. – 9:07 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
From an early 10-point Cavs lead to a 20-0 Grizzlies run to 68-61 Grizz at halftime. A competitive, highlight-packed game so far. – 9:07 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
tell me Santi Aldama did not just through his legs on that dunk after whistle. whaaaaaa???? – 9:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert is up to 19 points after that last 3. He’s shooting 4 of 5 from 3. – 9:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Difference in this quarter has been the turnovers by the #Cavs. Memphis has scored nine points off five turnovers so far in the second quarter. Bad offense has led to not getting set defensively and the Grizzlies have capitalized. – 9:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies just went on a 20-0 run faster the Cavs had a 39-38 lead.
Somebody went to the restroom or concession stand during that run. – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
des, the dimer.
@Desmond Bane | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/5cDijCOnMP – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pull up with the stick @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/RIYztNK54H – 8:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs offense has just been totally suffocated by the Grizzlies for most of this quarter. – 8:51 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane pulls up in transition from 30-something feet and drills one. Grizzlies now up 51-39. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Darius Garland is one of the hardest dudes in the NBA to stay in front of 1-on-1. His start-stop and shiftiness is Kyrie-like. – 8:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Slick, nervy pocket-pass alley-oop from Bane went *high* and I thought headed out of bounds, but it was Brandon Clarke at the other end. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has returned to the Grizzlies bench. Still in uniform. Dapping up his teammates. – 8:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio’s first stint tonight was 4:50, for what it’s worth. – 8:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kennedy Chandler just went into the locker room from the bench. Not sure what that is about. – 8:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies win streaks keep top three in place nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/18/nba… – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kevin Love with a lil veteran savvy move. Jaren Jackson Jr. whistled for a foul on a 3-pointer, but it looked like Love created the contact with their hands. – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1:
Grizzlies 31 Cavs 30
Ja Morant leads Memphis with 7 points, but he’s still not back on the bench. Memphis shooting 52%. Cavs started off 6-for-8 but finished the quarter shooting 12-26. Good basketball. – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a back and forth 1st period.
we lead 31-30 after one.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/J96Fs934Ms – 8:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WITH THE FAKE & FOOL
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sbzaO6Y18W – 8:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Is it me or is the mic on the rim the #Cavs are shooting on right now in Memphis pretty loud? – 8:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tunnel vision to the basket. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6uJYRs9jV6 – 8:24 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Um… Did the Grizzlies just run an ATO for a Steven Adams pick-and-roll? pic.twitter.com/kWmSxlXIFO – 8:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
It’s disorienting to watch the Grizzlies without a size advantage up front. – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The defense is going to need to play at a higher level for the Grizzlies to win tonight. The Cavs aren’t the type of team you want to be stuck playing in the halfcourt against. Memphis has to create misses for easy scoring chances. Not too many good lucks so far. – 8:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Steven Adams 3-point play is the free throw AND THEN the basket. – 8:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Steven Adams 3-point okay is the free throw AND THEN the basket. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies get there first made field goal right under the 8-minute mark courtesy of Steven Adams. – 8:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
13-3 Cavs. Best 3-point shooter to the bench early and Cavs defense shutting down the paint. Grizzlies are 0-5 from the floor. If they’re able to tie the franchise-record winning streak, it will now be in a double-digit comeback. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Timeout Grizzlies. Memphis is down 13-3 without a made field goal. Cleveland is shooting 6-8. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Referee Curtis Blair told J.B. Bickerstaff to stop yelling so early in the game after he called a defensive foul on Evan Mobley that Bickerstaff wasn’t pleased with.
Bickerstaff: “Every time I see you I want to yell at you.”
😂 – 8:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Desmond Bane with two fouls in the first two minutes, and he’s out. – 8:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Who’s tuning in??! 🫵
📺 #CavsGrizzlies on @BallySportsCLE starts now! pic.twitter.com/AiKM1SKSww – 8:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you tapped in gang?
let us know where you watching from. pic.twitter.com/lmoOKwkKAV – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE vs. @Cleveland Cavaliers
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/APUofpMnlq – 7:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has now registered at least one block in a career-best 11 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA (Jaren Jackson Jr., 14). – 7:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Caris LeVert in place of Donovan Mitchell tonight in Memphis. He joins Garland, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen in the starting lineup. – 7:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup out in Memphis tonight: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The First Five
📺 #CavsGrizzlies on @BallySportsCLE tips at 8:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/A47iNb7WuS – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The support out in Memphis ❤️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ldGTrnbeiM – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are starting Caris LeVert in place of injured Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. The other four starters — Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen — will remain the same, sources say. – 7:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 9-game slate
– Ja Morant in Game of the Night
– Is LeBron playing?
– Ant?
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Stats implications
– Picks/Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/47ZOGde12U pic.twitter.com/a5ldDLXla4 – 6:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steven Adams pulled up in Ja’s jersey 🤝🔥
(via @Memphis Grizzlies) pic.twitter.com/H3f7sCZHKx – 6:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fitted at the Forum.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RPMSDqn4cA – 6:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will have their opportunities on 3-pointers tonight. Just have to knock them down to open up the inside. The Cavs have the No. 2 rated defense – 6:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A handful of NBA scouts are here at @UConnMBB – @SetonHallMBB including Knicks, Nets, Cavs, Mavs and Grizzlies – 5:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/xBkxkaXUrF – 4:17 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his game, but he already has an elite skill: irritating his opponents.
Coach Pop says he’s got some nasty, and Markieff Morris, Steven Adams and Luka Doncic can all confirm.
Here’s how he pisses people off:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Kevin Love isn’t the kind of guy to make excuses. But Love told me his thumb still doesn’t feel right and actually forced him to alter his shooting mechanics. The numbers reflect that
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/k… – 4:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Double-figures in each of his last six games. 📈
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 4:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
No top team’s star duo has missed more games than Ingram & Williamson.
Tatum/Brown: 7
Jokic/Murray: 11
Ja/Bane: 27
Giannis/Jrue: 21
Embiid/Harden: 26
KD/Kyrie: 15
Spida/Garland: 14
BI/Zion: 44
A great season could get washed away if this rate continues. https://t.co/tdLFrhh4oU pic.twitter.com/I3gErQeV6Z – 3:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @David Roddy played 18 minutes and travelled 1.40 miles at an average of 4.32 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/VrpsKlITzt – 2:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/wmMDmpn553 – 2:15 PM
