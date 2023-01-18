Clippers 35, Jazz 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-23) play against the Utah Jazz (24-24) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 35, Utah Jazz 53 (Q2 06:29)

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Zubac just tried to baptize Walker Kessler, but the rookie shut the water off. 6p, 6r, 2b, 1a, 1s for Kessler. Jazz lead 50-35, with 6:59 left til halftime.

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

It’s crazy how consistently great Lauri Markkanen has been this year.

He’s yet to have a single-digit scoring game, and has scored at least 20 in 14 straight games.

It's crazy how consistently great Lauri Markkanen has been this year.

He's yet to have a single-digit scoring game, and has scored at least 20 in 14 straight games.

Really hasn't had a "bad" game since November. Every night he's nails.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

This guy is 4/4 from distance with 21 points and counting 🇫🇮

#Pura3Pointer | @pura

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Talked to Lauri Markkanen this morning at shootaround, and he mentioned that he's still figuring out how to use his length to maximum effectiveness offensively. We saw it on that last bucket.

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Lauri Markkanen already up to 18 points with 9:17 left in the first half. Jazz up 47-32

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen is eating the Clippers second unit alive to start the second quarter

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Utah leads Clippers 36-26 at end of one.

Powell has game-high 12 points. Lauri Markkanen has 10 for Jazz.

Utah leads Clippers 36-26 at end of one.

Powell has game-high 12 points. Lauri Markkanen has 10 for Jazz.

Powell's teammates are shooting 6/19 FGs. Markkanen's teammates are 10/18 FGs.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 36, Clippers 26. Utah slowed down a bit, and Norman Powell (12p on 4-7 Fgs) got going a bit. But Markkanen (10p/4r), Clarkson (8p), and Kessler (6p/6r) were all good for Utah.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers began the first quarter down 9 quick points and end it trailing 36-26. Norm Powell's 12 points have kept the Clips afloat. Only 3 turnovers, fewer than I expected with so many guys playing in different roles tonight.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First quarter done: the Jazz lead the Clippers 36-26. Markkanen with 10 and 4 rebounds. Clarkson with 8. Kessler with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz lead 36-26 at the end of the 1st.

Jazz lead 36-26 at the end of the 1st.

Markkanen has 10 points and three rebounds; Kessler has 6 and 6.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell destroyed the Jazz in LA in November. He’s picking up where he left off on that front with 10 first quarter points.

Norman Powell destroyed the Jazz in LA in November. He's picking up where he left off on that front with 10 first quarter points.

Utah up 31-24 with 2:26 left in opening quarter

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Probably should not go under Norman Powell screens if you are the Jazz. He has 10 and the Clippers pull within 31-24 of Utah and Will Hardy calls time

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Vando doesn't enter the game until the 2:32 mark 1Q. He was the fourth Jazz player off the bench tonight.

David Locke @DLocke09

In the opening 5 minutes Walker Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal

In the opening 5 minutes Walker Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal

OK then

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz are paying Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler a combined $20 million for the next 2.5 seasons — that's such a team-building luxury

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the first six minutes. And the Jazz lead the Clippers 22-9

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Walker Kessler continues to impress. He's got 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists — and his screening is sooo much better than it was at the beginning of the season.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Malik Beasley, who's been in a bit of a shooting funk lately, hits his first two tries tonight for 5p. Kessler also has 5r and 2a already. Clippers shooting 3-10 with 2 turnovers. Utah's lead is 22-9, 6:17 left 1Q.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Utah has 9 field goals

Clippers have 9 points

Utah has 9 field goals

Clippers have 9 points

6:17 left in first quarter

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

This didn’t count as two blocks, but it feels like two blocks.

#TakeNote

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell bumps knees, stays in game, ends Jazz 9-0 run with a 3

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norm Powell is down clutching his right knee on the court early in the first quarter. Hit knee-to-knee with Kessler.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Norm Powell and Walker Kessler knocked knees pretty good on that screen

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I guess im just stating the obvious at this point but Lauri Markkanen is really good

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Markkanen opens the game with seven points for Utah as part of a 9-0 run. The Clippers have taken two shots.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lauri Markkanen 7, Walker Kessler 2, Clippers 0.

Kessler’s came on a Terance Mann pick-six.

Lauri Markkanen 7, Walker Kessler 2, Clippers 0.

Kessler's came on a Terance Mann pick-six.

Y'all have a good evening

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Lauri Markkanen has been vert aggressive early — 7p on 4 shots. Then Walker Kessler with a steal and runout for a dunk. Jazz have a 9-0 lead at the 10:28 mark 1Q.

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz jump out to a 9-0 lead on the depleted Clippers.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

9-0 Jazz start to the game… Markkanen 7-0 run, and then Walker Kessler gets a steal and a dunk. Clippers didn't look ready for the 7:10 tip.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen is back. He scored seven straight and then a steal and Walker Kessler dunk and the Jazz lead 9-0 and the Clippers call time

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans bank in a couple of 3s to close out the first half, trimming a 26-point deficit to 19 at halftime against the Heat.

Pelicans bank in a couple of 3s to close out the first half, trimming a 26-point deficit to 19 at halftime against the Heat.

FWIW, their worst deficit at home had previously been 10 points to both the Celtics and Jazz.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

When Sixers blitz ball screen, low man often won’t tag the roller, who gets a dunk. Or, the box rotation is missed and baseline cutter backdoors for a dunk.

When Sixers blitz ball screen, low man often won't tag the roller, who gets a dunk. Or, the box rotation is missed and baseline cutter backdoors for a dunk.

Last night, Harden made low man rotation, tagged Zubac, Maxey dropped to box, cut off backdoor. Junked possession for LAC.

David Locke @DLocke09

We are aware that the stream of the 97,5/1280 is down if you want to listen to the Jazz game please go to

Thanks

Ron and I will have fun we promise.

We are aware that the stream of the 97,5/1280 is down if you want to listen to the Jazz game please go to kslsports.com

Thanks

Ron and I will have fun we promise.

Fun is underrated in the NBA – Will Hardy

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-UTA starters:

LAC

Marcus Morris

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Terance Mann

UTA

Malik Beasley

Lauri Markkanen Walker Kessler

Jordan Clarkson

LAC-UTA starters:

LAC

Marcus Morris

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Terance Mann

UTA

Malik Beasley

Lauri Markkanen Walker Kessler

Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight is Norman Powell's first start since the miniseries in Oklahoma City.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Tonight’s Clippers-Jazz starters in SLC:

Morris

Batum

Zubac

Powell

Mann

Malik Beasley

Lauri Markkanen

Walker Kessler

Jordan Clarkson

Tonight's Clippers-Jazz starters in SLC:

Morris

Batum

Zubac

Powell

Mann

Malik Beasley

Lauri Markkanen

Walker Kessler

Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall's damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy says "I hope not" when asked if Lauri Markkanen is on a minutes restriction. Added that "as of now, he's a full go," but that the coaching staff and medical team would be monitoring him throughout the night.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Clippers will be missing a bunch of rotation guys, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn't be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he's handled them different than other young player he's coached and how does he hold players accountable:

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments:

Stephen Silas on John Wall's recent comments:

"What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There's frustration and I get it."

David Locke @DLocke09

Utah Jazz player combination numbers

With Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen on the floor +2.9 over 1577 possessions

Utah Jazz player combination numbers

With Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen on the floor +2.9 over 1577 possessions

Add Walker Kessler to Conley and Markkanen and it jumps to +16.7 over 319 possessions.

David Locke @DLocke09

Fun Note today from

Rookies Dbl-Dbls – Season Leaders

8 Walker Kessler UTA

8 Jalen Duren DET

7 Paolo Banchero ORL

7 Jabari Smith Jr HOU

Fun Note today from @Utah Jazz TV crew.

Rookies Dbl-Dbls – Season Leaders

8 Walker Kessler UTA

8 Jalen Duren DET

7 Paolo Banchero ORL

7 Jabari Smith Jr HOU

Jazz v. Clippers tonight at 7pm on ATT Sports Net as well as on radio

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz

The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers are .500

They will be trying to avoid being under .500 for the first time since the first week of November WITHOUT Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall tonight in Utah.

The Clippers are .500

They will be trying to avoid being under .500 for the first time since the first week of November WITHOUT Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall tonight in Utah.

Ivica Zubac is questionable with a knee contusion as well.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

No back to backs quite yet for Kawhi Leonard. Here's the team's injury report for tonight:

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Out for tonight’s game vs, Utah

Paul George – injury management

Kawhi Leonard – injury management

Luke Kennard – calif soreness

John Wall – abdominal injury

Moses Brown – G League

And,,,

Ivica Zubac is questionable with knee contusion

Out for tonight's game vs, Utah

Paul George – injury management

Kawhi Leonard – injury management

Luke Kennard – calif soreness

John Wall – abdominal injury

Moses Brown – G League

And,,,

Ivica Zubac is questionable with knee contusion

Anyone watching this one?