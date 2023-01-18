Clippers 35, Jazz 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-23) play against the Utah Jazz (24-24) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 35, Utah Jazz 53 (Q2 06:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zubac just tried to baptize Walker Kessler, but the rookie shut the water off. 6p, 6r, 2b, 1a, 1s for Kessler. Jazz lead 50-35, with 6:59 left til halftime. – 9:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It’s crazy how consistently great Lauri Markkanen has been this year.
He’s yet to have a single-digit scoring game, and has scored at least 20 in 14 straight games.
Really hasn’t had a “bad” game since November. Every night he’s nails. – 9:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
This guy is 4/4 from distance with 21 points and counting 🇫🇮
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/CzEaaFiyYw – 9:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Talked to Lauri Markkanen this morning at shootaround, and he mentioned that he’s still figuring out how to use his length to maximum effectiveness offensively. We saw it on that last bucket. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen already up to 18 points with 9:17 left in the first half. Jazz up 47-32 – 9:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is eating the Clippers second unit alive to start the second quarter – 9:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Norm’s got 1️⃣2️⃣ in the first
@Norman Powell | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/wzuGzMrx6k – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah leads Clippers 36-26 at end of one.
Powell has game-high 12 points. Lauri Markkanen has 10 for Jazz.
Powell’s teammates are shooting 6/19 FGs. Markkanen’s teammates are 10/18 FGs. – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 36, Clippers 26. Utah slowed down a bit, and Norman Powell (12p on 4-7 Fgs) got going a bit. But Markkanen (10p/4r), Clarkson (8p), and Kessler (6p/6r) were all good for Utah. – 9:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers began the first quarter down 9 quick points and end it trailing 36-26. Norm Powell’s 12 points have kept the Clips afloat. Only 3 turnovers, fewer than I expected with so many guys playing in different roles tonight. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done: the Jazz lead the Clippers 36-26. Markkanen with 10 and 4 rebounds. Clarkson with 8. Kessler with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks – 9:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead 36-26 at the end of the 1st.
Markkanen has 10 points and three rebounds; Kessler has 6 and 6. – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell destroyed the Jazz in LA in November. He’s picking up where he left off on that front with 10 first quarter points.
Utah up 31-24 with 2:26 left in opening quarter – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Probably should not go under Norman Powell screens if you are the Jazz. He has 10 and the Clippers pull within 31-24 of Utah and Will Hardy calls time – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Vando doesn’t enter the game until the 2:32 mark 1Q. He was the fourth Jazz player off the bench tonight. – 9:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In the opening 5 minutes Walker Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal
OK then – 9:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are paying Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler a combined $20 million for the next 2.5 seasons — that’s such a team-building luxury – 9:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kessler has 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the first six minutes. And the Jazz lead the Clippers 22-9 – 9:23 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Walker Kessler continues to impress. He’s got 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists — and his screening is sooo much better than it was at the beginning of the season. – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malik Beasley, who’s been in a bit of a shooting funk lately, hits his first two tries tonight for 5p. Kessler also has 5r and 2a already. Clippers shooting 3-10 with 2 turnovers. Utah’s lead is 22-9, 6:17 left 1Q. – 9:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The @Utah Jazz broadcast is up on the @Utah Jazz app and the @nba app but it is down on the 1280/97.5 app.
Thanks for your patience – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah has 9 field goals
Clippers have 9 points
6:17 left in first quarter – 9:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
This didn’t count as two blocks, but it feels like two blocks.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PBI3Z9CEFy – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell bumps knees, stays in game, ends Jazz 9-0 run with a 3 – 9:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell is down clutching his right knee on the court early in the first quarter. Hit knee-to-knee with Kessler. – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Norm Powell and Walker Kessler knocked knees pretty good on that screen – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I guess im just stating the obvious at this point but Lauri Markkanen is really good – 9:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Markkanen opens the game with seven points for Utah as part of a 9-0 run. The Clippers have taken two shots. – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lauri Markkanen 7, Walker Kessler 2, Clippers 0.
Kessler’s came on a Terance Mann pick-six.
Y’all have a good evening – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen has been vert aggressive early — 7p on 4 shots. Then Walker Kessler with a steal and runout for a dunk. Jazz have a 9-0 lead at the 10:28 mark 1Q. – 9:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
9-0 Jazz start to the game… Markkanen 7-0 run, and then Walker Kessler gets a steal and a dunk. Clippers didn’t look ready for the 7:10 tip. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is back. He scored seven straight and then a steal and Walker Kessler dunk and the Jazz lead 9-0 and the Clippers call time – 9:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans bank in a couple of 3s to close out the first half, trimming a 26-point deficit to 19 at halftime against the Heat.
FWIW, their worst deficit at home had previously been 10 points to both the Celtics and Jazz. – 9:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When Sixers blitz ball screen, low man often won’t tag the roller, who gets a dunk. Or, the box rotation is missed and baseline cutter backdoors for a dunk.
Last night, Harden made low man rotation, tagged Zubac, Maxey dropped to box, cut off backdoor. Junked possession for LAC. pic.twitter.com/fBQrng5GXl – 9:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
We are aware that the stream of the 97,5/1280 is down if you want to listen to the Jazz game please go to kslsports.com
Thanks
Ron and I will have fun we promise.
Fun is underrated in the NBA – Will Hardy – 9:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-UTA starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Terance Mann
UTA
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen Walker Kessler
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley – 8:49 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Utah
1️⃣» @Terance Mann
2️⃣» @Norman Powell
3️⃣» @Nicolas Batum
4️⃣» @Marcus Morris
5️⃣» @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/LKUrqkJoFN – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is Norman Powell’s first start since the miniseries in Oklahoma City. – 8:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Your pregame reading assignment.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s Clippers-Jazz starters in SLC:
Morris
Batum
Zubac
Powell
Mann
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Walker Kessler
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley – 8:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
patches or florals 🤔
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/ZCIuNfmK44 – 8:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy says “I hope not” when asked if Lauri Markkanen is on a minutes restriction. Added that “as of now, he’s a full go,” but that the coaching staff and medical team would be monitoring him throughout the night. – 7:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clippers will be missing a bunch of rotation guys, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George pic.twitter.com/S6oykGSyMY – 7:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: pic.twitter.com/gA0PyTW8Jm – 6:53 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments:
“What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it.” – 6:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
STOP! RIGHT NOW 🤚🏾
Go cast your vote for @Pascal Siakam to see him 🌪️ all the way to Utah ✨ for the @nbaallstar Game ⭐️
https://t.co/ANQtKPHSBX pic.twitter.com/jhrZha1QUz – 6:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚?
𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦?
Let’s see your game night ‘fits 📸🤍
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Mtqeag7qjN – 5:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz player combination numbers
With Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen on the floor +2.9 over 1577 possessions
Add Walker Kessler to Conley and Markkanen and it jumps to +16.7 over 319 possessions. – 5:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Send these guys to Utah!! #WallpaperWednesday
https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/72itfxkCej – 5:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Clippers takeaways: Team’s astounding trend, Tobias Harris’ defense, Joel Embiid’s class inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 4:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Note today from @Utah Jazz TV crew.
Rookies Dbl-Dbls – Season Leaders
8 Walker Kessler UTA
8 Jalen Duren DET
7 Paolo Banchero ORL
7 Jabari Smith Jr HOU
Jazz v. Clippers tonight at 7pm on ATT Sports Net as well as on radio – 4:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 Jazz fan experience could be yours! ✨
@TryHomie and the Jazz have teamed up to give 17 lucky winners the chance to raid the locker room at the end of the season.
𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄: https://t.co/lACGl6eb2K
#LockerRoomRaid pic.twitter.com/mrwa98oREy – 3:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 Jazz fan experience could be yours! ✨
@TryHomie and the Jazz have teamed up to give 17 lucky winners the chance to raid the locker room at the end of the season.
𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄: bit.ly/3FQaDR4
#LockerRoomRaid – 3:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz
The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available – 3:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back on the road
🕕 6:00PM PT
🆚 @Utah Jazz
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports pic.twitter.com/bASgM19Ycl – 3:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are .500
They will be trying to avoid being under .500 for the first time since the first week of November WITHOUT Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac is questionable with a knee contusion as well. – 3:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No back to backs quite yet for Kawhi Leonard. Here’s the team’s injury report for tonight: pic.twitter.com/QBqf3wptLv – 3:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Out for tonight’s game vs, Utah
Paul George – injury management
Kawhi Leonard – injury management
Luke Kennard – calif soreness
John Wall – abdominal injury
Moses Brown – G League
And,,,
Ivica Zubac is questionable with knee contusion
Anyone watching this one? – 3:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall and Moses Brown (G League) are all out tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable. – 3:21 PM
