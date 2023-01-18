Clippers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 18, 2023- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,360,890 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $6,275,560 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Doc said he and Ty Lue still talk all the time.
“I don’t know if we talk,” he said, “or we commiserate.” How to build a contender with little continuity, the challenge of the Kawhi and PG partnership’s first season, is still the question in 2023:
latimes.com/sports/clipper…2:06 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home