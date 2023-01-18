Domantas Sabonis ruled out against Lakers

James Ham: Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/18: Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – OUT Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – OUT
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Domantas Sabonis is out tonight, per Mike Brown. Richaun Holmes will start in his place. – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Richaun Holmes will start in place of Domantas Sabonis tonight vs. the Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes is out here warming up for tonight’s game against the Lakers. Domantas Sabonis and Matthew Dellavedova have been ruled out due to illness. I’m hearing a number of people around the team have fallen ill. Not sure how widespread yet. pic.twitter.com/GWj0UvLJko – 8:52 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
This just in…
Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/18:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – OUT
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – OUT
Can say multiple people in traveling party are sick. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sacramento Kings say that Domantas Sabonis is out for tonight’s game vs the Lakers because of a non-Covid illness. – 8:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis & Matthew Dellavedova are OUT tonight vs Lakers with an illness. – 8:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/18:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – OUT
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – OUT – 8:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/18:
Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – OUT
Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – OUT – 8:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Domantas Sabonis, Matthew Dellevedova questionable; Alex Len out sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 118 of The Kings Beat Podcast:
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis wins Player of the Week, edges out Harrison Barnes. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-domant… – 7:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are now listing Domantas Sabonis and Mathew Dellavedova as questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers due to illness. Alex Len is out due to illness. – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis and Matthew Dellavedova have been added to the Kings’ injury list as questionable with non-covid related illness. Alex Len has been ruled out with a non-covid illness. – 6:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
‘Just the beginning’: Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis share spotlight on ESPN as ‘NBA Today’ features the Beam Team
‘Just the beginning’: Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis share spotlight on ESPN as ‘NBA Today’ features the Beam Team
Dave Mason: Domas Sabonis and Matthew Dellavedova are questionable (non-covid illness). Alex Len will be out (non-covid illness). -via Twitter @DeuceMason / January 18, 2023
Fox was tenth among Western Conference guards following the second fan vote results, while Sabonis did not even make the Top 10 in the big men’s department. “If Domas and Foxy aren’t All-Stars, shame on the whole process because those guys are more than deserving,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of his duo. “You are talking about the guy [Sabonis] who is tied for the single-season triple-double record in the Sacramento era. It says something. And it’s not something that we are sitting in 12th place. I truly believe you have to give heavy consideration to everybody’s record when it comes to voting for All-Star players.” -via BasketNews / January 14, 2023
“Domas and Foxy, they are just not getting enough love. It’s a shame,” Brown claimed. “The triple-double he [Sabonis] had, the way he got it, I think Oscar Robertson was the only one who had a triple-double like that. To me, that’s absolutely amazing. And it’s not the one-off because it’s not his first triple-double. So, hopefully, sooner than later these guys start getting the appropriate love from around the league that they deserve. -via BasketNews / January 14, 2023
