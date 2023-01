Domantas Sabonis ruled out against Lakers

Fox was tenth among Western Conference guards following the second fan vote results, while Sabonis did not even make the Top 10 in the big men’s department. “If Domas and Foxy aren’t All-Stars, shame on the whole process because those guys are more than deserving,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of his duo. “You are talking about the guy [Sabonis] who is tied for the single-season triple-double record in the Sacramento era. It says something. And it’s not something that we are sitting in 12th place. I truly believe you have to give heavy consideration to everybody’s record when it comes to voting for All-Star players.” -via BasketNews / January 14, 2023