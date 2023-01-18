Draymond Green: 'I think I'll be in the Hall of Fame'

If you get in the Hall of Fame, and you probably will, it will be for something completely different than scoring, anyway. Draymond Green: And that’s what I’ve always said. I think I’ll — and I hope I’ll — be in the Hall of Fame. But my route won’t be the typical route. You won’t go and look at my stats and say, “This guy’s a surefire Hall of Famer.” But if you know the game of basketball, and you look at the game of basketball, then I think I have a case. That’s kind of how I look at it. No, my path to the Hall of Fame won’t be the typical path guys take to the Hall of Fame. And I still have work to do and continue to build, but I think I can make a solid case.
Source: David Aldridge @ The Athletic
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Warriors came to D.C. for 48 hours, playing the Wizards on Monday & visiting the White House Tuesday. Draymond Green was in the middle of everything as always. Heckling fans inspired him Monday, but what does the future hold for him? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ISwtp7 – 10:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Ahead of the Warriors’ return to Boston, Draymond Green reflects on how the TD Garden environment impacted his Finals performance, what to expect from the the Celtics fans tomorrow, and trash talk this season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:25 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “I think Steph could someday run for president of the United States. Smart, put together, doesn’t really make mistakes. Why not?”
Asked later about himself, Draymond: “Secretary of Defense” pic.twitter.com/tkGfFUEbxJ – 4:15 PM
Draymond Green: “I think Steph could someday run for president of the United States. Smart, put together, doesn’t really make mistakes. Why not?”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Asked if he’d run for president, Draymond Green said he doesn’t think anyone wants that.
“Secretary of defense though?” Yes. – 4:13 PM
Asked if he’d run for president, Draymond Green said he doesn’t think anyone wants that.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond speaking on how great it felt to be back and the White House for the first time in seven years and how unfortunate it was to not go to the WH for two of his championships. pic.twitter.com/JQ4wK5wHUa – 4:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“It’s been a very great visit and looking forward to coming back next year,” Draymond Green said with a smirk. – 4:11 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Breaking down Draymond Green’s recent comments “the writing is on the wall” and more. We’re live now on @LockedOnDubs!!! @DogSurfRoadshow #dubnation pic.twitter.com/dFhqSBil44 – 3:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green was lethargic early against the Wizards: “I had nothing going. I couldn’t find it. Wasn’t about to find it.”
Then a fan questioned his HOF candidacy: ” Sometimes you gotta let a sleeping dog lie.”
Backstory on a Warriors win from DC
theathletic.com/4097640/2023/0… – 12:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“We always love an engaged Draymond, no matter who puts the gas in the tank.”
Draymond Green’s whole life has been proving doubters wrong. Talk with him again, the Warriors kindly dare you to nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:58 PM
“We always love an engaged Draymond, no matter who puts the gas in the tank.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the Wizards fan: “We always love engaged Draymond no matter who puts the gas in the tank.” He said the fan broke a “cardinal rule” and walked out early: “Take that smoke the whole game.” pic.twitter.com/5ImB2hVhpb – 6:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Postgame, Draymond green credited the win to two Washington Wizards fans who heckled him all game. He said he wanted to shut them up and helped fuel the Warrior’s win. – 6:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green in the fourth quarter
10 minutes
11 points
4 assists
2 rebounds
1 steal
4-for-4 from the field
2-for-2 from deep – 5:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond today:
17 PTS
10 AST
6 REB
3 STL
2-3 3P
Warriors are 5-0 when Draymond makes multiple threes. pic.twitter.com/lyJnA3lrTc – 5:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors use a 34-25 fourth quarter to grab a needed road win over the Wizards.
*Steph Curry: 41 points in 37 aggressive minutes
*Jordan Poole: 32 points, 23 in second quarter
*Draymond Green: 17/10/6, everywhere in second half
*Anthony Lamb: +36 in 25 minutes – 5:30 PM
Warriors use a 34-25 fourth quarter to grab a needed road win over the Wizards.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green went at it with a fan behind the scorer’s table much of the night. Seemed to fire Green up. He had a monster second half, chirping at the fan after every big play. Bob Myers, Mike Dunleavy and Joe Lacob went up to the guy on their way out. Might’ve thanked him. – 5:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s body language on that last offensive possession said a whole lot – 3:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters this afternoon against the Wizards
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 1:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson. He’s joined by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 1:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Wizards
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney – 1:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green says Warriors lack urgency after loss to Bulls: ‘We’ve got some figuring out to do’ mercurynews.com/2023/01/15/nik… – 8:13 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green: “I think the point (where we’ll turn a corner) will come, but you’ve got to build toward it. You can’t take two steps forward, three steps back. It’s got to be a constant build…that constant build has not started.” – 7:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond: “There has to be a sense of urgency, right? But we’re not a team playing that way.” – 7:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “You can’t take two steps forward and three steps back, it has to be a constant build.” – 7:06 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green gets a technical foul from the bench. That’s his 13th this season. – 4:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Draymond Green picks up a technical foul from the bench. Felt that one coming tonight for sure. – 4:38 PM
“If someone brings that up, I’m more worried about Jordan than myself,” Green told ESPN. “I’m always hyper-alert because I want to see how that’s compounding in Jordan’s head. What actions do I need to take in that moment to make sure it doesn’t mentally affect him.” Green expects to hear about it in Boston. To him, there is no topic Celtics fans consider off-limits. But this time, he’s ready for it. And dare he say, a bit excited. “I’ll greet them with a nice smile,” Green told ESPN. “Just as I did after we won the championship.” -via ESPN / January 18, 2023
Now, seven months later, the Warriors are one day away from returning to Boston since that day. “It was such a beautiful thing,” Draymond Green told ESPN. “It’s not something they hadn’t experienced before. So I think it’s great that they experienced it from us. With Steph Curry doing what Steph Curry does and the guy they chose to call the N-word. It was beautiful.” -via ESPN / January 18, 2023
In June, the Golden State Warriors became just the second team in NBA history to clinch a title on the parquet floor of the TD Garden. Now, seven months later, the Warriors are one day away from returning to Boston since that day. “It was such a beautiful thing,” Draymond Green told ESPN. “It’s not something they hadn’t experienced before. So I think it’s great that they experienced it from us. With Steph Curry doing what Steph Curry does and the guy they chose to call the N-word. It was beautiful.” -via ESPN / January 18, 2023
