Draymond Green: 'I think I'll be in the Hall of Fame'

If you get in the Hall of Fame, and you probably will, it will be for something completely different than scoring, anyway. Draymond Green: And that’s what I’ve always said. I think I’ll — and I hope I’ll — be in the Hall of Fame. But my route won’t be the typical route. You won’t go and look at my stats and say, “This guy’s a surefire Hall of Famer.” But if you know the game of basketball, and you look at the game of basketball, then I think I have a case. That’s kind of how I look at it. No, my path to the Hall of Fame won’t be the typical path guys take to the Hall of Fame. And I still have work to do and continue to build, but I think I can make a solid case.Source: David Aldridge @ The Athletic