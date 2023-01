Draymond Green on winning title in front of Boston fans: 'I think it's great that they experienced it from us'

In June, the Golden State Warriors became just the second team in NBA history to clinch a title on the parquet floor of the TD Garden. Now, seven months later, the Warriors are one day away from returning to Boston since that day. “It was such a beautiful thing,” Draymond Green told ESPN. “It’s not something they hadn’t experienced before. So I think it’s great that they experienced it from us. With Steph Curry doing what Steph Curry does and the guy they chose to call the N-word. It was beautiful.” Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN