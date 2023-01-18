Hawks 42, Mavericks 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) play against the Dallas Mavericks (21-21) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 42, Dallas Mavericks 38 (Q2 10:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta poured in 40 points in tonight’s first quarter, a season-best for points in an opening frame. It’s the club’s fourth 40-or-more point quarter of the season. – 8:17 PM
Atlanta poured in 40 points in tonight’s first quarter, a season-best for points in an opening frame. It’s the club’s fourth 40-or-more point quarter of the season. – 8:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber says he isn’t out for season, hopes to return before All-Star break dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:16 PM
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber says he isn’t out for season, hopes to return before All-Star break dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Looked like Trae stepped on a cameraperson and put his hands down to check his left ankle after a layup attempt to end 1Q. – 8:15 PM
Looked like Trae stepped on a cameraperson and put his hands down to check his left ankle after a layup attempt to end 1Q. – 8:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 40, Mavs 37
Hawks shot 16-27 overall and 3-7 from 3.
I must say, De’Andre did as good of a job on Luka as you could hope, while limiting fouls. Didn’t pick up a foul until the last 30s of the quarter. But then quickly picked up a 2nd shortly after. – 8:14 PM
1Q: Hawks 40, Mavs 37
Hawks shot 16-27 overall and 3-7 from 3.
I must say, De’Andre did as good of a job on Luka as you could hope, while limiting fouls. Didn’t pick up a foul until the last 30s of the quarter. But then quickly picked up a 2nd shortly after. – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the 1st quarter:
19 PTS
6-7 FG
6-6 FT
Leading the league in 1st quarter scoring. 60+ points ahead of second place. pic.twitter.com/nPDxBZCtLB – 8:13 PM
Luka in the 1st quarter:
19 PTS
6-7 FG
6-6 FT
Leading the league in 1st quarter scoring. 60+ points ahead of second place. pic.twitter.com/nPDxBZCtLB – 8:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are glad to have Finney-Smith and Green back, but after one quarter it’s not much help to the defense.
Atlanta 40, Dallas 37.
Doncic has 19 points and 3 assists and is 6-of-6 on free-throws, but ATLANTA IS SHOOTING 59.3%. – 8:13 PM
Mavs are glad to have Finney-Smith and Green back, but after one quarter it’s not much help to the defense.
Atlanta 40, Dallas 37.
Doncic has 19 points and 3 assists and is 6-of-6 on free-throws, but ATLANTA IS SHOOTING 59.3%. – 8:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A defensive pillow fight is breaking out at AAC with the Hawks up 40-37 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shooting over 60 percent. Luka with 19 points. – 8:13 PM
A defensive pillow fight is breaking out at AAC with the Hawks up 40-37 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shooting over 60 percent. Luka with 19 points. – 8:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dre picks up his second foul in 27 seconds. He was called for it after Doncic stepped back then leaned into him for the contact on a 3PA. – 8:12 PM
Dre picks up his second foul in 27 seconds. He was called for it after Doncic stepped back then leaned into him for the contact on a 3PA. – 8:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre draws an offensive foul off McGee. Hawks have now forced 7 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
De’Andre draws an offensive foul off McGee. Hawks have now forced 7 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ hits a 3 off a nice baseline drive from Hunter. But then he fouled Javale McGee to give up a 3-pt play and the Mavs are now down 32-31 w/ 1:43 in the quarter. – 8:09 PM
AJ hits a 3 off a nice baseline drive from Hunter. But then he fouled Javale McGee to give up a 3-pt play and the Mavs are now down 32-31 w/ 1:43 in the quarter. – 8:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout as Luka Doncic buries a 3. He has the Mavericks last 9 points that pulls them within 25-22 with 3:15 remaining in 1Q.
Doncic has 13 points in 1Q and accounts for 72.7% of the Mavs’ points in 1Q. – 8:04 PM
Hawks call timeout as Luka Doncic buries a 3. He has the Mavericks last 9 points that pulls them within 25-22 with 3:15 remaining in 1Q.
Doncic has 13 points in 1Q and accounts for 72.7% of the Mavs’ points in 1Q. – 8:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 13 of Dallas’ 22 points. Papa surely proud, but not surprised. – 8:02 PM
Doncic has 13 of Dallas’ 22 points. Papa surely proud, but not surprised. – 8:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With John Collins’ first assist tonight, he has reached 500 in his career. – 8:01 PM
With John Collins’ first assist tonight, he has reached 500 in his career. – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Death, taxes and John Collins playing well against the Mavs. He averages 23.8 points and 11.2 rebounds against Dallas.
The only other team against which he averages more than 20 points is Golden State, at 21.8 points. – 8:00 PM
Death, taxes and John Collins playing well against the Mavs. He averages 23.8 points and 11.2 rebounds against Dallas.
The only other team against which he averages more than 20 points is Golden State, at 21.8 points. – 8:00 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Watch Hawks-Mavs together with No Dunks right now! Join us for free!playback.tv/nodunks – 7:58 PM
Watch Hawks-Mavs together with No Dunks right now! Join us for free!playback.tv/nodunks – 7:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Mavs score 5 unanswered out of the timeout. Hawks send in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela in and it opens up a corner 3 for John Collins. Hawks up 18-13. – 7:57 PM
Mavs score 5 unanswered out of the timeout. Hawks send in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela in and it opens up a corner 3 for John Collins. Hawks up 18-13. – 7:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second steal tonight, Trae Young has reached 300 for his career … He is the 29th Hawk to reach that total. – 7:56 PM
With his second steal tonight, Trae Young has reached 300 for his career … He is the 29th Hawk to reach that total. – 7:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Our Western Conference Player of the Month 🏆🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/syiA2BmEBa – 7:56 PM
Our Western Conference Player of the Month 🏆🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/syiA2BmEBa – 7:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has now registered at least one block in a career-best 11 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA (Jaren Jackson Jr., 14). – 7:54 PM
Onyeka Okongwu has now registered at least one block in a career-best 11 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NBA (Jaren Jackson Jr., 14). – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ defense hasn’t changed much in the early going, sadly. Hawks have gone up 15-8 and all five ATL starters have scored. Atlanta already with eight fast-break points (Mavs 0). – 7:54 PM
Mavericks’ defense hasn’t changed much in the early going, sadly. Hawks have gone up 15-8 and all five ATL starters have scored. Atlanta already with eight fast-break points (Mavs 0). – 7:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rough start for the reinforced Mavs, 15-8 Atlanta. Happens more often than not when teams try to work players who have been out with injury back into the rotation.
Better in the long run, of course, but rough around the edges to start. – 7:54 PM
Rough start for the reinforced Mavs, 15-8 Atlanta. Happens more often than not when teams try to work players who have been out with injury back into the rotation.
Better in the long run, of course, but rough around the edges to start. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Christian Wood picks up his second foul with 8:01 left in 1Q– Mavs send in Reggie Bullock.
Hawks lead 11-8 with OO heading to the line for FTs. He makes both and the Hawks go up 13-8. – 7:52 PM
Christian Wood picks up his second foul with 8:01 left in 1Q– Mavs send in Reggie Bullock.
Hawks lead 11-8 with OO heading to the line for FTs. He makes both and the Hawks go up 13-8. – 7:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is starting his 320th career game tonight, and ties Steve Smith for 15th place in Hawks history in games started. – 7:43 PM
Trae Young is starting his 320th career game tonight, and ties Steve Smith for 15th place in Hawks history in games started. – 7:43 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Dorian Finney-Smith back in the starting lineup with Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie and Luka. Josh Green available off the bench. Mavs vs Hawks tips at 6:45 on BSSW – 7:39 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith back in the starting lineup with Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie and Luka. Josh Green available off the bench. Mavs vs Hawks tips at 6:45 on BSSW – 7:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks at midpoint: Playoff predictions and who’s the most critical (after Luka Doncic) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:33 PM
Mavericks at midpoint: Playoff predictions and who’s the most critical (after Luka Doncic) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Papa Doncic (center) in the house, potentially sitting in or near the Cuban seats next to the Mavs’ bench. pic.twitter.com/XOyzZHXRt0 – 7:26 PM
Papa Doncic (center) in the house, potentially sitting in or near the Cuban seats next to the Mavs’ bench. pic.twitter.com/XOyzZHXRt0 – 7:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In addition to @971TheFreak, You can hear Mavs-ATL on @iHeartRadio app, @Sirius XM NBA Ch 86 and NBA.com audio league pass. – 7:15 PM
In addition to @971TheFreak, You can hear Mavs-ATL on @iHeartRadio app, @Sirius XM NBA Ch 86 and NBA.com audio league pass. – 7:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/pkTnV0ICvS – 7:14 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/pkTnV0ICvS – 7:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who has the best signature move in the NBA? 🤔
The Hoop Streams crew debates before @Brian Windhorst joins the show to give his thoughts on Hawks-Mavs 👀 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:10 PM
Who has the best signature move in the NBA? 🤔
The Hoop Streams crew debates before @Brian Windhorst joins the show to give his thoughts on Hawks-Mavs 👀 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
ATL starters: Hunter, Collins, Okongwu, Murray, Young
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:07 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
ATL starters: Hunter, Collins, Okongwu, Murray, Young
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:07 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of two-way contracts for Donovan Williams to the Atlanta Hawks sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw… – 7:05 PM
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of two-way contracts for Donovan Williams to the Atlanta Hawks sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw… – 7:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela is still on a mins. restriction. Nate McMillan didn’t detail how many mins he’ll play but he said he’ll have to stick to it. – 6:01 PM
Clint Capela is still on a mins. restriction. Nate McMillan didn’t detail how many mins he’ll play but he said he’ll have to stick to it. – 6:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dorian Finney-Smith will start and Jason Kidd also said Jaden Hardy will continue to get some minutes. Josh Green will be available off the bench. – 5:54 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith will start and Jason Kidd also said Jaden Hardy will continue to get some minutes. Josh Green will be available off the bench. – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka vs. Trae in head-to-head matchups:
Doncic — Young —
22.7 PPG 20.5 PPG
9.7 RPG 3.2 RPG
8.3 APG 10.7 APG
39/27/83% 40/31/84%
Luka is up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/ImTYrpG7eX – 5:48 PM
Luka vs. Trae in head-to-head matchups:
Doncic — Young —
22.7 PPG 20.5 PPG
9.7 RPG 3.2 RPG
8.3 APG 10.7 APG
39/27/83% 40/31/84%
Luka is up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/ImTYrpG7eX – 5:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dorian Finney-Smith returns to the Mavs’ starting lineup tonight, per Jason Kidd. Josh Green is coming off the bench. – 5:47 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith returns to the Mavs’ starting lineup tonight, per Jason Kidd. Josh Green is coming off the bench. – 5:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗣️ THEY’RE 𝑩𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑪𝑲 🗣️
Dorian and Josh will be available for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta. #MFFL #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/SD0SLtzyKH – 5:47 PM
🗣️ THEY’RE 𝑩𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑪𝑲 🗣️
Dorian and Josh will be available for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta. #MFFL #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/SD0SLtzyKH – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are all available to play in tonight’s home game against the Hawks. – 5:46 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are all available to play in tonight’s home game against the Hawks. – 5:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are all available for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 5:45 PM
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are all available for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 5:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Little-known/remembered fact about Chris Ford, who passed away earlier today: After being dismissed as Celtics coach following the ‘94-‘95 season he interviewed for the Mavericks job, which wound up going to Jim Cleamons. Ford instead coached the Bucks for 3 seasons. – 4:17 PM
Little-known/remembered fact about Chris Ford, who passed away earlier today: After being dismissed as Celtics coach following the ‘94-‘95 season he interviewed for the Mavericks job, which wound up going to Jim Cleamons. Ford instead coached the Bucks for 3 seasons. – 4:17 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/xBkxkaXUrF – 4:17 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/xBkxkaXUrF – 4:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Joined @Malika Andrews to discuss the challenges of building around a franchise player like Luka Doncic.
youtu.be/lGy-sr9WBb0
via @YouTube – 4:11 PM
Joined @Malika Andrews to discuss the challenges of building around a franchise player like Luka Doncic.
youtu.be/lGy-sr9WBb0
via @YouTube – 4:11 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his game, but he already has an elite skill: irritating his opponents.
Coach Pop says he’s got some nasty, and Markieff Morris, Steven Adams and Luka Doncic can all confirm.
Here’s how he pisses people off:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:06 PM
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his game, but he already has an elite skill: irritating his opponents.
Coach Pop says he’s got some nasty, and Markieff Morris, Steven Adams and Luka Doncic can all confirm.
Here’s how he pisses people off:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Amid @Sean Deveney report linking Heat to Atlanta’s John Collins, former NBA 6th Man winner implores Heat to add another go-to scorer: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:01 PM
Amid @Sean Deveney report linking Heat to Atlanta’s John Collins, former NBA 6th Man winner implores Heat to add another go-to scorer: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Early game for Mavs vs Hawks tonight at 6:30. Maxi Kleber is booked for Mavs Live tonight. He’ll join Dana, Devin and Brian at 6p on BSSW. Harp, Skin and I have the telecast on BSSW after with official tipoff set for 6:45. Opener of a 4 game home stretch for the Mavs. – 4:00 PM
Early game for Mavs vs Hawks tonight at 6:30. Maxi Kleber is booked for Mavs Live tonight. He’ll join Dana, Devin and Brian at 6p on BSSW. Harp, Skin and I have the telecast on BSSW after with official tipoff set for 6:45. Opener of a 4 game home stretch for the Mavs. – 4:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Landry Fields is scheduled to join this evening’s @HawksonBally broadcast of Hawks-Mavericks in the second quarter. – 3:37 PM
Landry Fields is scheduled to join this evening’s @HawksonBally broadcast of Hawks-Mavericks in the second quarter. – 3:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic ‘strongly’ wants Mavericks to improve roster before trade deadline sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:44 PM
Luka Doncic ‘strongly’ wants Mavericks to improve roster before trade deadline sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:44 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Anticipated return of Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green tonight gives Dallas a chance to turn defense around. It’s impressive that Mavs managed to go 9-6 in last 15 games considering 119.5 DRtg in that span. – 2:24 PM
Anticipated return of Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green tonight gives Dallas a chance to turn defense around. It’s impressive that Mavs managed to go 9-6 in last 15 games considering 119.5 DRtg in that span. – 2:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/wmMDmpn553 – 2:15 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/wmMDmpn553 – 2:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors can’t fuss re: schedule: Played ATL (at home) w/ rest advantage (lost); played @ Knicks w/ rest advantage (won); played Bucks on B2B, but after a day game, as were Bucks, & Milwaukee w/o Giannis. TWolves play tonight (@ Denver) so Raps have rest advantage again Thurs. – 2:07 PM
Raptors can’t fuss re: schedule: Played ATL (at home) w/ rest advantage (lost); played @ Knicks w/ rest advantage (won); played Bucks on B2B, but after a day game, as were Bucks, & Milwaukee w/o Giannis. TWolves play tonight (@ Denver) so Raps have rest advantage again Thurs. – 2:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Our Winter Warm Up continues!
Donate new and gently used winter items and get a free box combo from @raisingcanes!
*Bins are located at the
@aacenter during all home games during January. Donated items will be given to those in need. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/n3dL8hWVzP – 2:00 PM
Our Winter Warm Up continues!
Donate new and gently used winter items and get a free box combo from @raisingcanes!
*Bins are located at the
@aacenter during all home games during January. Donated items will be given to those in need. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/n3dL8hWVzP – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.