Hawks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Hawks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Hawks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 18, 2023- by

By |

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $6,859,807 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,967,245 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home