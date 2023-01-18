Heat 101, Pelicans 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (24-21) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-18) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Miami Heat 101, New Orleans Pelicans 76 (Q4 10:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Heat 98, Pelicans 76
McCollum 21 pts
Marshall 12 pts, 5 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts, 8 rebs
Points in the paint
MIA: 52
NOP: 34 – 9:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent with his second buzzer-beater at the end of a quarter in the game. – 9:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 98, Pelicans 76 going into fourth. Adebayo with 19, Butler 18. Vincent with another quarter-ending 3 for Heat. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 98, Pelicans 76. Heat has led by as many as 26 points and has never trailed. – 9:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Victor slicing and dicing his way through the lane pic.twitter.com/M5bIVLLZUI – 9:44 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have only lost once at home all season by double digits (11 to Trail Blazers on Nov. 10), but it’s going to take some work to avoid that tonight. Heat by 19 late 3Q – 9:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat currently with an offensive rating of 131.7 points scored per 100 possessions tonight. That’s good … – 9:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The way Oladipo uses the rim to his advantage on those drives is noticeable
Flips it up on the left side, closing off help defenders
Good stuff – 9:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro’s travel and kick out to Lowry for 3 brings the Heat’s lead back to 20. – 9:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Q3 underway, we’ve got a 82-62 lead.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/Rw8kPmFOwF – 9:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Like when they run Herro-Bam PnR with Butler flipping dunker spots
Always a good look – 9:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herro knows the Golden Globes were last week and he can’t win an acting award for another year? – 9:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
On Josh Gattis, Cormani McClain, UM portal targets, the perfect numerical symmetry of Norchad Omier, Lingard, Pope, and how the Miami-Duke two-sport story reflects strange arc of Canes athletics. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat made 22 of 30 shots between the rim and the free throw line in the first half. – 9:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nineteen point lead at halftime for the Heat, who just need to avoid a disappointing third quarter to put this one in the bag. So still 50-50 that they end up with the win. – 9:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Heat 70, Pelicans 51
McCollum 17 pts (5-6 3 PT)
Marshall 12 pts, 5 rebs
Valanciunas 7 pts
One of the more ugly halves of basketball the Pels have played all year. They were outscored, 38-18, in the paint and gave up 16 points off turnovers. Gotta find some life – 9:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Heat 70, Pelicans 48
McCollum 17 pts (5-6 3 PT)
Marshall 12 pts, 5 rebs
Valanciunas 7 pts
One of the more ugly halves of basketball the Pels have played all year. They were outscored, 38-18, in the paint and gave up 16 points off turnovers. Gotta find some life – 9:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
One of New Orleans’ uglier halves of the season. Bam Adebayo has 15 points. Pels had a lot of trouble defending him in the PnR. Miami shooting 59.2% from the field. – 9:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Halftime:
Heat put up 70 points, and shoot 72% on twos
Good flow, good process
Not over yet tho…As I’ve been preaching, consistency is the thing with this team – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Score at half
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/NIpAjB9RcY – 9:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans bank in a couple of 3s to close out the first half, trimming a 26-point deficit to 19 at halftime against the Heat.
FWIW, their worst deficit at home had previously been 10 points to both the Celtics and Jazz. – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 70, Pelicans 51.
-Heat shooting 59.2 percent from the field.
-Bam Adebayo with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
-Tyler Herro with 12 points.
-Heat bench with 28 points
-Heat has led by as many as 26 points
-Heat with 16 points off Pelicans turnovers – 9:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Heat 70, Pelicans 51
– CJ: 17p, 5/6 3P
– Naji: 12p, 5r, 3a
Pels: 46.2 FG%, 9/15 3P, 6/9 FT
Heat: 59.2 FG%, 6/17 3P, 6/9 FT – 9:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat push to 28-point lead, take 70-51 lead into intermission in New Orleans. Adebayo 15 for Heat, Herro 12. – 9:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
A couple improbable banked 3-pointers from way out were among the few things that broke #Pelicans way in first half. Heat by 19 at the break – 9:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat up 70-51 at half at New Orleans… Kenny Smith asks Barkley if he still thinks Heat should break up their team. Interesting answer: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This is some ugly basketball being played by the New Orleans Pelicans – 9:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat bench has been fantastic. Part of it is the simplicity of Orlando Robinson knowing his role. – 9:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Raise your hand if you love great ball movement ending with a 3 pic.twitter.com/E1Csl2T8Sw – 8:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With the Heat having their full starting lineup in place, Spo is going with a nine-man rotation with Oladipo, Vincent, Strus and Orlando Robinson. Doesn’t seem to be any planned minutes for Highsmith. – 8:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Heat are shooting 61% from the field and have been a half-step quicker than #Pelicans from the tip-off. Mia up 20 mid 2Q – 8:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
By getting back to their preferred starting lineup the Heat also seem to have set their bench free. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Oladipo, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
By the way, Bam Adebayo now leads the NBA in paint points this season. – 8:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is in a rhythm. 13 points on 6/8 FGM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6vj7ORjQH8 – 8:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado took an elbow to the mouth from Caleb Martin on a fast-break shot, but Alvarado was whistled for a foul. #Pelicans challenge the call and probably will get rewarded – 8:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe’s deeeefinitely done this before this season 🚨 pic.twitter.com/K2WdvXOpFV – 8:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo is just dominating out there. He has 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, and five of those six makes have come from inside the paint.
Heat leads by 20. – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well this is just one of those nights
Heat getting everything they want
Rim pressure, threes dropping, transition stuff – 8:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat had a 13-0 run in the first. Begin the second quarter with a 9-0 run. Lead is up to 20. – 8:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Bam Adebayo is giving the Pelicans all kind of problems. He’s tough to handle when he has the jumper going early like he does tonight. – 8:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat’s first-quarter shot chart. Shot 13 of 18 on 2s, getting to work in the paint. pic.twitter.com/eZqcOZmkcE – 8:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent is clearly feeling better. Three 3s in the first quarter to help maintain the early lead the Heat built with Lowry in the game. – 8:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Heat 36, Pelicans 23
McCollum 8 pts (3-8 FG)
Marshall 5 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 3 rebs
Heat led by as much as 20 points in the 1st. The offense has been pretty lackluster other than a few tough shots from CJ. – 8:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trailed by as many as 20 points, so cutting the deficit to 13 at the end of the first quarter was a step in the right direction. But the Heat drilling a 3 at the buzzer killed some momentum. Had Naji converted his floater and Miami missed, the deficit would only be 8 – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’s it for the first. Three to go!
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/tt52JY2fi7 – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 20 early, take 36-23 into second period in New Orleans. Adebayo and Vincent nine points each. Herro five assists. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 36, Pelicans 23. Bam Adebayo with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. Heat has already scored 10 points off five Pelicans turnovers. Heat led by as many as 20 points. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We will naturally expect the slippage to come pretty soon
But some good signs so far
Bam 8 points and Herro 5 assists
Good things usually come from that – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Heat offense is in some serious rhythm
Off-ball moving, and some great passing in open pockets
Best they’ve looked – 8:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Turning defense to offense real quick 💨
Team has 4 steals, Tyler has 5 assists already pic.twitter.com/FVYAAo6HAP – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent’s hot shooting continues. He’s 2 of 2 from deep. – 8:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
What a defensive possession for Bam. Sticks with McCollum off the switch, slides over a draws the charge on JV. pic.twitter.com/3DRkSPEb4o – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Couldn’t ask for a better start for the Heat. Up 24-8 with 4:27 left in the first quarter. Four steals and great defense fueling their offense. Made 12 of their first 16 2-point shots. – 8:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Rough start for the Pelicans offense. Five turnovers already. Willie Green calls a timeout with his team down 24-8. – 8:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Miami already has 10 points off 5 turnovers by the Pelicans. The offense has been really rough for NOLA early. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat playing with some pace early on. Forcing five turnovers in the first 7:30 helps.
Heat ahead of Pelicans 24-8. – 8:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez subs in mid 1Q after he did not play in the last four games of the road trip. It’s been one of the poorest starts to a game for #Pelicans of season, down 24-8 – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Robinson again as first Heat center off bench. Oladipo also enters. – 8:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willy Hernangomez and Larry Nance coming into the game together as JV and Trey take a seat. – 8:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Willy Hernangomez checking in early for the Pelicans. Let’s see if he can give them some offense – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat doing a really good job fronting and swarming Valanciunas whenever he gets a smaller player to switch on him. Kyle Lowry really active early. – 8:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You can bet to see one of these plays from Jimmy at least once a game. pic.twitter.com/SenltmsSfS – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
We’ve already seen the Bam-Herro pick-and-roll, the Jimmy Butler post game, Kyle Lowry drives. A lot working for this starting unit to open the game. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Like I said earlier, you stay with the Herro-Bam PnR
Herro starts with 2 floaters in that deep drop
Then Valanciunas defends at the level, pocket pass Bam lay-in
Back to deep drop, Herro pull-up
Like this – 8:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle back and making an instant impact
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/6LAyIBeuL1 – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry has four of Miami’s first six points. Stole the ball from JV in the post and scored in transition. Then just had a strong take to the basket. – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Kyle Lowry has come back with some energy
Pushing pace a ton for two transition buckets
They could use that – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aggressive start from Lowry in return. Steal. 2 of 2 from field. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An aggressive Kyle Lowry has already converted two transition layups in the first two minutes of the game. – 8:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Geaux time in NOLA 📍
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/Fc5GpHJa48 – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry’s jersey auction tonight supports Hynes Charter School! 👏
Bid https://t.co/rTcjApenQP pic.twitter.com/Rzm9QNzDud – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Any second now ⏱️
Watch tonight’s game: https://t.co/Jz0MIImRoN pic.twitter.com/RtwXZjDfHL – 7:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome home 🙌
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/t9ZU8mpyiA – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry back in the Heat starting lineup, alongside Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to their preferred starting lineup tonight in New Orleans, opening with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro for just the 15th time this season. – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call – where you watching from tonight? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jR2nVbiEcc – 7:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good to be home ❤️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/U9aIwbu4oc – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Even Victor Oladipo is surprised with how good he has felt physically over the last month: “A little bit, I can’t lie. But sitting back and really reflecting, you see how much work I put in and how much I invest in my body.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says there won’t be a strict minutes limit for Kyle Lowry in his return tonight, but “I won’t play him what he was playing before, certainly not where he was one of the league leaders in minutes.” – 6:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“He’s just more confident.”
“He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it.”
“You know Myles, he can score from all three levels.”
Talked to Myles Turner’s ex-teammates – Oladipo, LeVert, and Holiday – about where they’ve seen him grow: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per Nielsen, about 50,000 more Dade/Broward homes watched Dolphins-Bills than tuned in Game 7 of last May’s Heat-Celtics Eastern Finals, which was available in fewer homes than Fins-Bills. And former 790 The Ticket host gets national ESPN show: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“(Ingram) is getting closer,” – Willie Green on B.I. working his way back
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/nCfYAdK663 – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Herb Jones out tonight. So Pelicans without three starters vs. Heat. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Today’s game worn jersey auction goes to Hynes Charter School to help them upgrade their facilities and make school a more enjoyable environment for their students!
Place a bid on my game worn jersey tonight and I’ll double the funds raised to help better our schools! – 6:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well this should be the healthiest the Heat have been in a while tonight
Walking into this game tonight, my gameplan would start and end with the Herro-Bam PnR
Both can pick apart the drop
And once that gets rolling, everything stems from there – 6:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You don’t want to miss this prize❗️Jump over to the #Pelicans app and play Courtside Challenge now for your chance to win!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/1vTNHCMOMN – 5:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Canes 6-pack, including how Miami against Duke in football and basketball reflects strange arc of Canes athletics. PLUS Canes football portal pursuits; Cormani; Josh Gattis; Ponce; hoops notes; UM 5-stars end career out of Power 5, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍SKC
See y’all here!
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/DMQQJbxh1u – 5:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Gabe Vincent looking to stay afloat by taking page from Kyrie Irving playbook. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans vs. Heat tonight in the SKC 😄
@ErinESummers with the preview
#WBD | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/0zoepJf2LO – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Kyle Lowry returns to Heat mix, with starting lineup again healthy. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Amid @Sean Deveney report linking Heat to Atlanta’s John Collins, former NBA 6th Man winner implores Heat to add another go-to scorer: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh 6-pack of media notes, including Dolphins-Bills scores big TV ratings nationally & locally; analysts debate Dolphins’ clock issues; Barkley’s response when Kenny Smith presses him on if Heat still needs to be broken up. And NFL, radio notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:57 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Is something up with Brandon Ingram?
🏀 After 25 straight missed games could he play right now?
🏀 Prioritize the short or long term?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dHee0AhqhZ – 3:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
No top team’s star duo has missed more games than Ingram & Williamson.
Tatum/Brown: 7
Jokic/Murray: 11
Ja/Bane: 27
Giannis/Jrue: 21
Embiid/Harden: 26
KD/Kyrie: 15
Spida/Garland: 14
BI/Zion: 44
A great season could get washed away if this rate continues. https://t.co/tdLFrhh4oU pic.twitter.com/I3gErQeV6Z – 3:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
New heat for your 📲
⭐️ #WallpaperWednesday ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/UQlzW2fWig – 3:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose’s quite the guy! His teammates agree 🥹
#PelsonSocial | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/0NGy5qHlal – 3:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This #NOLA flag is the giveaway for tonight’s game 👀
All fans attending the game will receive this flag at the Smoothie King Center entrances through tip-off!
Tickets🎟️: https://t.co/JXO1ZKyRWc
#Pelicans | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/QJ5u79VBhB – 2:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
can’t wait to see y’all tonight 😁 pic.twitter.com/UGKnugpnTC – 2:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry returns to Heat mix, with starting lineup again healthy. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Lowry and Caleb Martin both upgraded on injury report to available for tonight’s game in New Orleans. – 2:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.