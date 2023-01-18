Heat vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Miami Heat are spending $6,341,321 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,681,226 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports Sun

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!