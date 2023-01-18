Hornets 89, Rockets 89: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-34) play against the Houston Rockets (34-34) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 89, Houston Rockets 89 (Q4 09:39)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained right ankle. – 9:49 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Per #Rockets – Jabari Smith Jr. (Right Ankle Sprain) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 9:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets say Jabari Smith Jr will not return due to a right ankle sprain – 9:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Heading into the fourth quarter, @Charlotte Hornets center @Mark Williams has a career-high four blocks, in addition to 13 points (6-7 FG) and six rebounds.
Heading into the fourth quarter, @Charlotte Hornets center @Mark Williams has a career-high four blocks, in addition to 13 points (6-7 FG) and six rebounds.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 84, Hornets 83 after 3. Rockets shooting 50 % but have 16 turnovers. Green with 28, Sengun 18. – 9:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
One left to play!
Rockets: 84
Hornets: 83
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green played the entire third quarter. Green is up to 31 minutes and Sengun is up to 30. Rockets don’t play again until Saturday, so Silas can get aggressive in the fourth, and let’s face it, Rockets need to win this game – 9:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after apparently injuring his ankle on this play.
LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after apparently injuring his ankle on this play.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained left ankle, per the Hornets. – 9:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game at Houston in the 3Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – 9:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are 6-of-19 with 6 turnovers in the third quarter. They’ve been outscored 28-17 – 9:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game at HOU in the 3Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – 9:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the rook knocks down the triple! 👌 pic.twitter.com/KtyzW1NRog – 9:40 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jabari Smith just turned his ankle. He shot the free throws, but Rockets take the foul to get him out. Tari Eason checking in.
Tough handful of minutes for ankles in Houston. – 9:31 PM
Jabari Smith just turned his ankle. He shot the free throws, but Rockets take the foul to get him out. Tari Eason checking in.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jabari Smith Jr is holding his right ankle after getting fouled on a dunk in traffic. Silas is going to sub him out after he takes these free throws – 9:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. landed on Mason Plumlee’s foot and now he is shaken up. Turned his right foot a bit. Tari Eason will check in after the free throws. – 9:30 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
LaMelo Ball turned his bad ankle again and needs help off the floor. Ugh. – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LaMelo Ball limps off the floor. Did not see what happened but he is being helped to the locker room. – 9:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LaMelo Ball stayed down a while and hobbled back to the Hornets bench, unable to put weight on his left leg – 9:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are 0-for-2 with three turnovers to start the second half. Hornets have scored 10 in a row to regain the lead – 9:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets got the free throw off the Rozier technical, but the Hornets have scored six in a row forcing a quick Silas timeout. Sengun and Smith haven’t been on the same page – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
After Green hit the free throw from the halftime technical, Rockets open the second half with consecutive turnovers, Sengun and Smith. After a Green missed jumper, Hornets on a 6-1 run. Silas time out 90 seconds into the half. – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 60, Hornets 53 with a technical free throw after Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier pending. Green with 23, five fifth 20-point half this season. Rockets shooting 56.5 % but had nine turnovers. Ball with 13, but just two in the second quarter. – 9:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead the Hornets 60-53 at the break. Lane Green leads everyone with 23 points. Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier with a technical on the way to the locker room – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with a 20-point half for the second time in his past three games played. He is 9 of 10 with three assists, too. The Hornets came out of a time out blitzing him on a screen, but he moved the ball to set up a Smith drive. – 9:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SPLASH 💦
SPLASH 💦
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Also in the Five Things today houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… the Rockets need to rebound on both ends of the court, not just the offensive boards. Have already allowed seven offensive rebounds. – 8:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen with STYLE.
Jalen with STYLE.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
not only watching Hornets/Rockets, but enjoying it. is there a hotline i can call. – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As mentioned in the Five Things to Watch this morning houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… Jalen Green has put together some strong stretches, for a half, lately. He has 16 on 7 of 8 shooting with 4 1/2 minutes left in the half. Will he keep it up? – 8:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets have blocked four shots in the past 3 1/2 minutes. Green, Sengun waiting to check back in. – 8:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bryce was ready‼️
Bryce was ready‼️
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mark Williams has been in for a minute and a half. He has three dunks. – 8:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️ down in Houston.
Rockets: 31
Hornets: 36
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets 36, Rockets 31 after 1. Rockets shoot 63.6 %, but Hornets at 60 %. And again, 3s are worth more than 2s. Green with 13 on 6 of 6 shooting. – 8:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green has been very good finishing possessions tonight, not as good starting them, however – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun gets a steal, takes the ball up the court, goes to the rim and scores as easily as in pregame warmups. He has 10 points, as many as in both games against Charlotte last season combined, on 5 of 6 shooting. – 8:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
TUFF finish 4️⃣
TUFF finish 4️⃣
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate and Josh Christopher are first off the bench tonight – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
These teams seem very well-matched. They probably would not appreciate that I pointed that out. Rockets up one through 6 1/2 minutes. Green and Ball with 11 points apiece. – 8:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets up 19-18 at the first timeout. Jalen Green has 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun stuffs Plumlee at the rim, forces a shot clock violation. Rockets give it right back — literally — on a Green turnover to Plumlee took to a dunk. – 8:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi getting the game started in Alpi fashion 💥
Alpi getting the game started in Alpi fashion 💥
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Hornets o’clock y’all!
📍 – Houston, TX
🆚 – @Houston Rockets
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s starters! 💥
Tonight’s starters! 💥
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
workin’ time.
workin’ time.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon
Hornets starters: McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball. – 7:39 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at HOU
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
StatMuse @statmuse
Tank off tonight:
Hornets — Rockets —
29th ORTG 30th ORTG
27th DRTG 28th DRTG
27th NETRTG 29th NETRTG
Bottom of the East vs Bottom of the West. pic.twitter.com/KrVotOp5PA – 7:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon has turned things around this month. But going through the rebuild and losing streak, Stephen Silas said, “has been tough for him.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Smith: With the savory possibilities, drafts can’t come soon enough for woeful Texans, Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward, still on the court shooting, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Same for Cody Martin. He’s also out again. pic.twitter.com/s8VoPT1ywN – 7:12 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre is on the #Hornets four-game road trip and putting in work with his right hand since he’s still wearing a splint on his left. Good sign of his progress. pic.twitter.com/rma4QIvmx0 – 7:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: pic.twitter.com/gA0PyTW8Jm – 6:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have a +16.1 Net Rating in first quarters this year, which is by far the best Net Rating of any team in any quarter.
The only teams with a higher first quarter Net Rating in the last 20 years are the 17-18 Rockets, 15-16 Warriors, and 09-10 Cavs. – 6:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr will not play tonight per Silas. He’s still feeling pain in his left big toe – 6:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rovkets guard Kevin Porter Jr. still feeling foot pain and is out again tonight vs. Hornets. – 6:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the most steals in the 2nd half?
Which team will have the most steals in the 2nd half?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Is it too late to move the Charlotte-Houston game to Paris so Wemby can see what he’s getting himself into? – 5:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Laremy Tunsil of the Texans to take the first shot before Rockets-Hornets tonight. – 5:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans, we have another 12 weeks of the season to go.
Who are some guests you would like to hear on the @All_Hornets podcast going forward? – 4:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
In partnership with @Lowes’s, we’re celebrating 19 students for completing the 13-week workforce development program created by @PotionsPixels as part of the Hornets Legacy Project.
In partnership with @Lowes’s, we’re celebrating 19 students for completing the 13-week workforce development program created by @PotionsPixels as part of the Hornets Legacy Project.
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Note today from @Utah Jazz TV crew.
Rookies Dbl-Dbls – Season Leaders
8 Walker Kessler UTA
8 Jalen Duren DET
7 Paolo Banchero ORL
7 Jabari Smith Jr HOU
Jazz v. Clippers tonight at 7pm on ATT Sports Net as well as on radio – 4:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Whether with Rockets or someone else, Eric Gordon just wants to win ift.tt/4OIW0Li – 4:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/xBkxkaXUrF – 4:17 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at home tonight 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @Kroger pic.twitter.com/dllLkpSJUO – 4:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
‘He’s got it.’ How JT Thor’s work ethic helps him evolve as a player and leaves #Hornets raving about him.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:24 PM
‘He’s got it.’ How JT Thor’s work ethic helps him evolve as a player and leaves #Hornets raving about him.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome to the fam @Thompsoncff! This season Thompson will be providing unforgettable experiences at Hornets games for underserved Charlotte area kids. We are excited for what this partnership will bring to our community. 💜 pic.twitter.com/smM0n2j5ih – 3:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The first 3,000 fans attending tonight’s game will receive a grocery bag courtesy of @Kroger! pic.twitter.com/7zow88gdiY – 3:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how 2 assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench during Friday’s scuffle open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how two assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench on Friday open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Going on a crisscross continental journey🚶♂️— #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/4jM9ye5jx8 – 2:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 58 (ATL, CLE, CHA, PHI, MIL) with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/wmMDmpn553 – 2:15 PM
