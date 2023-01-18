Hornets 89, Rockets 89: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-34) play against the Houston Rockets (34-34) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 89, Houston Rockets 89 (Q4 09:39)

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained right ankle. – Jabari Smith Jr. is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained right ankle. – 9:49 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets say Jabari Smith Jr will not return due to a right ankle sprain – Rockets say Jabari Smith Jr will not return due to a right ankle sprain – 9:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 84, Hornets 83 after 3. Rockets shooting 50 % but have 16 turnovers. Green with 28, Sengun 18. – Rockets 84, Hornets 83 after 3. Rockets shooting 50 % but have 16 turnovers. Green with 28, Sengun 18. – 9:44 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green played the entire third quarter. Green is up to 31 minutes and Sengun is up to 30. Rockets don’t play again until Saturday, so Silas can get aggressive in the fourth, and let’s face it, Rockets need to win this game – Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green played the entire third quarter. Green is up to 31 minutes and Sengun is up to 30. Rockets don’t play again until Saturday, so Silas can get aggressive in the fourth, and let’s face it, Rockets need to win this game – 9:43 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after apparently injuring his ankle on this play.

pic.twitter.com/PCuzlOVpQy – 9:42 PM LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after apparently injuring his ankle on this play.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained left ankle, per the Hornets. – LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained left ankle, per the Hornets. – 9:41 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game at Houston in the 3Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game at Houston in the 3Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – 9:41 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are 6-of-19 with 6 turnovers in the third quarter. They’ve been outscored 28-17 – Rockets are 6-of-19 with 6 turnovers in the third quarter. They’ve been outscored 28-17 – 9:40 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Jabari Smith just turned his ankle. He shot the free throws, but Rockets take the foul to get him out. Tari Eason checking in.

Tough handful of minutes for ankles in Houston. – Jabari Smith just turned his ankle. He shot the free throws, but Rockets take the foul to get him out. Tari Eason checking in.Tough handful of minutes for ankles in Houston. – 9:31 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Back-to-back smoked dunks by both teams. Can’t think of a better Rockets-Hornets visual than that. – Back-to-back smoked dunks by both teams. Can’t think of a better Rockets-Hornets visual than that. – 9:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jabari Smith Jr is holding his right ankle after getting fouled on a dunk in traffic. Silas is going to sub him out after he takes these free throws – Jabari Smith Jr is holding his right ankle after getting fouled on a dunk in traffic. Silas is going to sub him out after he takes these free throws – 9:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. landed on Mason Plumlee’s foot and now he is shaken up. Turned his right foot a bit. Tari Eason will check in after the free throws. – Jabari Smith Jr. landed on Mason Plumlee’s foot and now he is shaken up. Turned his right foot a bit. Tari Eason will check in after the free throws. – 9:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo is in the locker room after getting stepped on by PJ Washington. Yet another injury for the LaMelo is in the locker room after getting stepped on by PJ Washington. Yet another injury for the #Hornets . – 9:30 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

LaMelo Ball turned his bad ankle again and needs help off the floor. Ugh. – LaMelo Ball turned his bad ankle again and needs help off the floor. Ugh. – 9:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

LaMelo Ball limps off the floor. Did not see what happened but he is being helped to the locker room. – LaMelo Ball limps off the floor. Did not see what happened but he is being helped to the locker room. – 9:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

LaMelo Ball stayed down a while and hobbled back to the Hornets bench, unable to put weight on his left leg – LaMelo Ball stayed down a while and hobbled back to the Hornets bench, unable to put weight on his left leg – 9:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are 0-for-2 with three turnovers to start the second half. Hornets have scored 10 in a row to regain the lead – Rockets are 0-for-2 with three turnovers to start the second half. Hornets have scored 10 in a row to regain the lead – 9:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets got the free throw off the Rozier technical, but the Hornets have scored six in a row forcing a quick Silas timeout. Sengun and Smith haven’t been on the same page – Rockets got the free throw off the Rozier technical, but the Hornets have scored six in a row forcing a quick Silas timeout. Sengun and Smith haven’t been on the same page – 9:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

After Green hit the free throw from the halftime technical, Rockets open the second half with consecutive turnovers, Sengun and Smith. After a Green missed jumper, Hornets on a 6-1 run. Silas time out 90 seconds into the half. – After Green hit the free throw from the halftime technical, Rockets open the second half with consecutive turnovers, Sengun and Smith. After a Green missed jumper, Hornets on a 6-1 run. Silas time out 90 seconds into the half. – 9:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Rockets 60,

LaMelo 13 pts, 3 ast

Mark Williams 11 pts, 5 rebs, 2 blks

Terry Rozier 10 pts, 2 ast

Largest lead: Hornets 8, Rockets 7

Points in the paint: Rockets 38, Hornets 34 – Halftime: Rockets 60, #Hornets 53LaMelo 13 pts, 3 astMark Williams 11 pts, 5 rebs, 2 blksTerry Rozier 10 pts, 2 astLargest lead: Hornets 8, Rockets 7Points in the paint: Rockets 38, Hornets 34 – 9:05 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 60, Hornets 53 with a technical free throw after Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier pending. Green with 23, five fifth 20-point half this season. Rockets shooting 56.5 % but had nine turnovers. Ball with 13, but just two in the second quarter. – Rockets 60, Hornets 53 with a technical free throw after Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier pending. Green with 23, five fifth 20-point half this season. Rockets shooting 56.5 % but had nine turnovers. Ball with 13, but just two in the second quarter. – 9:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Referee Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier with a technical foul as he walked off the court at halftime. – Referee Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier with a technical foul as he walked off the court at halftime. – 9:04 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lead the Hornets 60-53 at the break. Lane Green leads everyone with 23 points. Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier with a technical on the way to the locker room – Rockets lead the Hornets 60-53 at the break. Lane Green leads everyone with 23 points. Brett Nansel hit Terry Rozier with a technical on the way to the locker room – 9:03 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green with a 20-point half for the second time in his past three games played. He is 9 of 10 with three assists, too. The Hornets came out of a time out blitzing him on a screen, but he moved the ball to set up a Smith drive. – Jalen Green with a 20-point half for the second time in his past three games played. He is 9 of 10 with three assists, too. The Hornets came out of a time out blitzing him on a screen, but he moved the ball to set up a Smith drive. – 9:00 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

20 points for Jalen Green approaching halftime. 9-for-10 shooting from the field. 2-for-3 from deep. 3 assists, 2 rebounds. – 20 points for Jalen Green approaching halftime. 9-for-10 shooting from the field. 2-for-3 from deep. 3 assists, 2 rebounds. – 9:00 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston needs Tate + Sengun with Jalen Green as much as possible from now until the end of the season. Sharing the floor with players that encourage constant ball movement and relocation is critical at this stage of development. – Houston needs Tate + Sengun with Jalen Green as much as possible from now until the end of the season. Sharing the floor with players that encourage constant ball movement and relocation is critical at this stage of development. – 8:58 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hornets have blocked four shots in the past 3 1/2 minutes. Green, Sengun waiting to check back in. – Hornets have blocked four shots in the past 3 1/2 minutes. Green, Sengun waiting to check back in. – 8:42 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mark Williams is beasting. Just completed an and-1. Has made all four shots and has 9 points and 3 rebounds in 3 minutes. – Mark Williams is beasting. Just completed an and-1. Has made all four shots and has 9 points and 3 rebounds in 3 minutes. – 8:40 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mark Williams has been in for a minute and a half. He has three dunks. – Mark Williams has been in for a minute and a half. He has three dunks. – 8:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hornets 36, Rockets 31 after 1. Rockets shoot 63.6 %, but Hornets at 60 %. And again, 3s are worth more than 2s. Green with 13 on 6 of 6 shooting. – Hornets 36, Rockets 31 after 1. Rockets shoot 63.6 %, but Hornets at 60 %. And again, 3s are worth more than 2s. Green with 13 on 6 of 6 shooting. – 8:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q:

LaMelo 11 pts

Terry Rozier 8 pts, 2 ast

Points in the paint: Rockets 20, Hornets 20 – End of first Q: #Hornets 36, Rockets 31LaMelo 11 ptsTerry Rozier 8 pts, 2 astPoints in the paint: Rockets 20, Hornets 20 – 8:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green has been very good finishing possessions tonight, not as good starting them, however – Jalen Green has been very good finishing possessions tonight, not as good starting them, however – 8:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun gets a steal, takes the ball up the court, goes to the rim and scores as easily as in pregame warmups. He has 10 points, as many as in both games against Charlotte last season combined, on 5 of 6 shooting. – Sengun gets a steal, takes the ball up the court, goes to the rim and scores as easily as in pregame warmups. He has 10 points, as many as in both games against Charlotte last season combined, on 5 of 6 shooting. – 8:29 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jae’Sean Tate and Josh Christopher are first off the bench tonight – Jae’Sean Tate and Josh Christopher are first off the bench tonight – 8:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

These teams seem very well-matched. They probably would not appreciate that I pointed that out. Rockets up one through 6 1/2 minutes. Green and Ball with 11 points apiece. – These teams seem very well-matched. They probably would not appreciate that I pointed that out. Rockets up one through 6 1/2 minutes. Green and Ball with 11 points apiece. – 8:21 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets up 19-18 at the first timeout. Jalen Green has 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting – Rockets up 19-18 at the first timeout. Jalen Green has 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting – 8:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – 8:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun stuffs Plumlee at the rim, forces a shot clock violation. Rockets give it right back — literally — on a Green turnover to Plumlee took to a dunk. – Sengun stuffs Plumlee at the rim, forces a shot clock violation. Rockets give it right back — literally — on a Green turnover to Plumlee took to a dunk. – 8:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Alpi getting the game started in Alpi fashion 💥

Alpi getting the game started in Alpi fashion 💥

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at HOU

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

INJURY REPORT at HOU

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

StatMuse @statmuse

Tank off tonight:

Hornets — Rockets —

29th ORTG 30th ORTG

27th DRTG 28th DRTG

27th NETRTG 29th NETRTG

Tank off tonight:

Hornets — Rockets —

29th ORTG 30th ORTG

27th DRTG 28th DRTG

27th NETRTG 29th NETRTG

Bottom of the East vs Bottom of the West.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward, still on the court shooting, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Same for Cody Martin. He’s also out again. 7:12 PM Gordon Hayward, still on the court shooting, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Same for Cody Martin. He’s also out again. pic.twitter.com/s8VoPT1ywN

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre is on the #Hornets four-game road trip and putting in work with his right hand since he’s still wearing a splint on his left. Good sign of his progress. 7:10 PM Kelly Oubre is on the #Hornets four-game road trip and putting in work with his right hand since he’s still wearing a splint on his left. Good sign of his progress. pic.twitter.com/rma4QIvmx0

KJ Martin @kj__martin

•Rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I’m not• – •Rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I’m not• – 7:03 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: 6:53 PM In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: pic.twitter.com/gA0PyTW8Jm

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kevin Porter Jr will not play tonight per Silas. He’s still feeling pain in his left big toe – Kevin Porter Jr will not play tonight per Silas. He’s still feeling pain in his left big toe – 6:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rovkets guard Kevin Porter Jr. still feeling foot pain and is out again tonight vs. Hornets. – Rovkets guard Kevin Porter Jr. still feeling foot pain and is out again tonight vs. Hornets. – 6:19 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Laremy Tunsil of the Texans to take the first shot before Rockets-Hornets tonight. – Laremy Tunsil of the Texans to take the first shot before Rockets-Hornets tonight. – 5:23 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets fans, we have another 12 weeks of the season to go.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

In partnership with @Lowes's, we're celebrating 19 students for completing the 13-week workforce development program created by @PotionsPixels as part of the Hornets Legacy Project.

#SwarmToServe 4:35 PM In partnership with @Lowes’s, we’re celebrating 19 students for completing the 13-week workforce development program created by @PotionsPixels as part of the Hornets Legacy Project.#SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/XSKKixbepn

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back at home tonight 🤘

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

Rod Boone @rodboone

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Welcome to the fam @Thompsoncff! This season Thompson will be providing unforgettable experiences at Hornets games for underserved Charlotte area kids. We are excited for what this partnership will bring to our community. 💜 3:16 PM Welcome to the fam @Thompsoncff! This season Thompson will be providing unforgettable experiences at Hornets games for underserved Charlotte area kids. We are excited for what this partnership will bring to our community. 💜 pic.twitter.com/smM0n2j5ih

