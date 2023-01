Jaylen Brown may return for Finals rematch against Warriors

Jaylen Brown did practice today but his status for tomorrow against the Warriors is uncertain still, per Joe Mazzulla. – 12:23 PM

Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown went through a full practice today.His availability for tomorrow is still not determined – 12:24 PM

Here’s Jaylen Brown dunking while doing some work after practice. No word yet for sure but looks like he should have a good chance of playing tomorrow against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/WoRjOyHU8r

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) went through a full practice today, raising the possibility that Brown could return for Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch against Golden State.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Jaylen Brown said he had a good workout today. He lifted before doing some live action. He’ll see if he has any soreness but said he thinks he’s all right.“I’m looking forward to tomorrow.” – 1:11 PM

