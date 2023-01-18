Jaylen Brown may return for Finals rematch against Warriors

While Jaylen Brown has missed the past three games because of adductor tightness, the Celtics guard is nearing his return. Brown practiced Wednesday and went through drills, but he isn’t guaranteed to play in the Celtics’ game Thursday against the Warriors at TD Garden.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown practiced in full ahead of Celtics-Warriors rematch, and said he’ll try to play tomorrow after feeling good today https://t.co/ltMAoxbv4R pic.twitter.com/IlLzek73jF – 2:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown practiced at the Auerbach Center today, though he’s not guaranteed to play tomorrow against the Warriors: “We’ll see how I feel after this today. See if there’s any soreness but I think I’m alright, think I’m good.”
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown: “Feeling good. We’ll see how I feel after this [workout] today. … I think I’m good. So I’ll be looking forward to tomorrow … If I can go, I’m going.” – 1:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) went through a full practice today, raising the possibility that Brown could return for Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch against Golden State.
Jay King @ByJayKing
Here’s Jaylen Brown dunking while doing some work after practice. No word yet for sure but looks like he should have a good chance of playing tomorrow against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/WoRjOyHU8r – 12:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown is here at practice. Joe Mazzulla said he practiced in full, but wasn’t sure if he’ll be available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TdhuJxbqtG – 12:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown back on the floor post practice pic.twitter.com/tdi8NqzAoN – 12:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown went through a full practice today.His availability for tomorrow is still not determined – 12:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown did practice today but his status for tomorrow against the Warriors is uncertain still, per Joe Mazzulla. – 12:23 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown getting work in after practice. pic.twitter.com/kuWWLzThPv – 12:21 PM
Brown said he’s on track to play and he’s going to be fine going forward. “The ultimate goal is to be healthy going into the playoffs,” Brown said. “So any time something comes up — hamstring and the groin and all that type of stuff — it’s kind of hard to read sometimes. So I think the training staff did a good job of being a little bit more cautious.” -via Booth Newspapers / January 18, 2023
Chris Forsberg: Jaylen Brown: “To lose [in the Finals] obviously leaves a stain on everybody’s memory … The reality is you remember it, you learn from it, and you grow from it. But you let it go at the same time. And you move forward.” -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / January 18, 2023
Chris Forsberg: Encouraging news: Celtics list Derrick White as probable for Monday vs Hornets. Jaylen Brown remains out. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / January 15, 2023
