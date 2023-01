Luka Doncic wants Mavs to upgrade before trade deadline

The Mavs are well aware of a modern NBA math problem: Unhappy stars who have only two guaranteed years remaining on their contracts have leverage if they’re looking to leave. For reference, see Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans or James Harden and the Houston Rockets. That doesn’t necessarily mean Doncic will request a trade if the Mavs haven’t put a contender-quality supporting cast in place by the summer of 2024. But the Mavs, like the Hawks with Young, surely don’t want to fiddle around and find out. -via ESPN / January 18, 2023