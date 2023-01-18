Luka Doncic wants Mavs to upgrade before trade deadline

Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Of course, that’s easier said than done for a team that still owes the Knicks a pick to complete the Porzingis deal.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka and, perhaps, DFS & Green back tonight as Mavs open 4 game homestand vs ATL. While Mavs have lost 4 of last 5. Hawks come in on a 3 game win streak. Home team has won 8 of last 9. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:57 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
We have some Mav tickets we’ll be giving away in the Super Sports Nooner today on @971TheFreak as we dive deep into the current state of the Luka/Trae saga – listen in, get you a win! – 11:13 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on the paths the Mavs and Hawks have taken since the Luka Doncic-Trae Young draft swap and the challenges they face in urgently trying to build contenders around their young stars: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We have re-drafted the 2019 class.
The highest picks outside our Top 30
Jarrett Culver: No. 6
Romeo Langford: No. 14
Sekou Doumbouya: No. 15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: No. 17
Goga Bitadze: No. 18
Luka Samanic: No. 19
Darius Bazley: No. 23 – 8:09 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Local artist paints over Luka Doncic ‘Please send help’ mural, at Doncic’s request dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Finney-Smith said that when he guarded Doncic today, Doncic made sure to hit a shot right away and say “Welcome back.” – 1:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Joklutch.
Jokic has hit SEVEN game-winning shots since his first in the 2018-19 season.
7 shots to take the lead in the final 10 seconds of the game.
It leads the NBA in that time – more than Steph Curry, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Luka Doncic combined (6). – 11:20 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The modern version of LeBron and D-Wade teaming up would be Luka and Morant teaming up in like five years. – 8:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, good for Kessler to just recognize he’s better than Luka Garza and to take it to him on both sides of the floor.
He’s going to be better than a lot of bigs in the NBA, can’t be shy about punishing them for it. – 5:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid has been grabbing his lower back all second quarter. He missed a few games recently with back spasms
Rudy has already left the game and KAT is obviously out. So Naz, Luka Garza and Nate Knight are what they have left at the 5. Anderson could plays some 5 in a pinch too – 5:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Looks like Rudy Gobert re-aggravated that groin strain. He’s no longer on the bench, and Luka Garza is in the game. – 4:38 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Cuban should find the mural of Luka asking for help as disrespectful.
It is.
Unfortunately, poor FO performance will always ultimately invite criticism and disrespect towards players and/or coaches – almost impossible to voice anger at a FO without collateral shade to players – 2:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in home games this season:
35.1 — Embiid
35.0 — Doncic
33.9 — Giannis
32.8 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/LDR63N6UvT – 10:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We already know that Luka Doncic watches more EuroLeague than NBA 🍿
Now, the Dallas Mavericks star revealed which EuroLeague team he watches the most:
basketnews.com/news-183831-lu… – 7:18 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs end disappointing road trip with shorthanded loss in Portland without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray now has has 95 3s through his 40 career games. He ranks third in NBA history in successful 3-pointers through a player’s first 40 contests.
Those top 3:
1. Lauri Markannen, 98 (37.3%)
2. Luka Doncic, 96 (37.4%)
3. Keegan Murray, 95 (40.4%) – 10:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Billups on facing Mavs w/o Doncic: “It’s like a free swing for Spencer, for Christian, 2 guys that have played well against us this season. It’s a free swing for them to go out and just ball, hoop and not look over your shoulder. That’s a very dangerous player to play against.” – 9:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to sit out Sunday’s game in Portland for rest dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updated Mavs game notes list Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. As are Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber. Mavs at Blazers, 8p BSSW. – 3:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Beating CLE, a blueprint for the identity?
– How should we feel about their best game happening with KAT out, Rudy getting injured and DLo benched?
– Finch explains DLo’s benching
– How Naz and Luka took over for Rudy
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/6WTyT5… – 2:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This was written before Luka’s most human game of the season in Portland, but the point remains: Appreciate and marvel at this man every night he’s out there. Right now, there’s no one like him playing this game. dmagazine.com/sports/2023/01… – 11:41 AM
More on this storyline
Basketball fans in Malaga could witness one of the biggest international events this summer. As La Opinión de Málaga has learned, and in the absence of official confirmation, the Slovenia of Luka Doncic, the United States, and Spain will play a tournament on August 11, 12, and 13 in Malaga on the occasion of the centenary of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB). The institution chaired by Jorge Garbajosa will present the events this Wednesday. -via EuroHoops.net / January 18, 2023
Dončić didn’t remember Garzia when shown the photo. He’s grown taller and won far more prominent awards since they posed together. He’s old enough to tell television cameras that he needed a “recovery beer” — “An IPA,” he tells me, “Just one, and then I went to sleep” — after his 60-point performance last month. Garzia says he still smiles whenever he’s asked about that photo. The highlight of his basketball journey might just be another almost forgotten record for Dončić in a career filled with them. But even though Garzia now cheers for Dončić through television screens and online streams, he likes to remember as the 13-year-old competitor he stood next as a peer. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
The Mavs are well aware of a modern NBA math problem: Unhappy stars who have only two guaranteed years remaining on their contracts have leverage if they’re looking to leave. For reference, see Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans or James Harden and the Houston Rockets. That doesn’t necessarily mean Doncic will request a trade if the Mavs haven’t put a contender-quality supporting cast in place by the summer of 2024. But the Mavs, like the Hawks with Young, surely don’t want to fiddle around and find out. -via ESPN / January 18, 2023
