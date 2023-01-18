Mark Cuban: Luka Doncic has never suggested changes to the roster

Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban denies that Luka Doncic has indicated he wants the roster to be upgraded before the trade deadline. Cuban: “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Joined @Malika Andrews to discuss the challenges of building around a franchise player like Luka Doncic.
youtu.be/lGy-sr9WBb0
via @YouTube – 4:11 PM
Joined @Malika Andrews to discuss the challenges of building around a franchise player like Luka Doncic.
youtu.be/lGy-sr9WBb0
via @YouTube – 4:11 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his game, but he already has an elite skill: irritating his opponents.
Coach Pop says he’s got some nasty, and Markieff Morris, Steven Adams and Luka Doncic can all confirm.
Here’s how he pisses people off:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:06 PM
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his game, but he already has an elite skill: irritating his opponents.
Coach Pop says he’s got some nasty, and Markieff Morris, Steven Adams and Luka Doncic can all confirm.
Here’s how he pisses people off:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:06 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic ‘strongly’ wants Mavericks to improve roster before trade deadline sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:44 PM
Luka Doncic ‘strongly’ wants Mavericks to improve roster before trade deadline sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:44 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
When Luka scored 60 last month, he told us he had never done that at any level. So I spent the next day trying to find his second-highest scoring game.
Here’s the story of a 13-year-old Luka setting a personal record it took him nearly 11 years to break: theathletic.com/4102609/2023/0… – 1:24 PM
When Luka scored 60 last month, he told us he had never done that at any level. So I spent the next day trying to find his second-highest scoring game.
Here’s the story of a 13-year-old Luka setting a personal record it took him nearly 11 years to break: theathletic.com/4102609/2023/0… – 1:24 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Did you know that Luka Doncic had never scored 60 in a game before a few weeks ago?
So @Tim Cato wanted to know: what was Luka’s highest scoring game BEFORE the 60-pointer?
The answer took him to a little-known U-13 tournament on the outskirts of Rome. theathletic.com/4102609/2023/0… – 1:22 PM
Did you know that Luka Doncic had never scored 60 in a game before a few weeks ago?
So @Tim Cato wanted to know: what was Luka’s highest scoring game BEFORE the 60-pointer?
The answer took him to a little-known U-13 tournament on the outskirts of Rome. theathletic.com/4102609/2023/0… – 1:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throw attempts per game:
12.9 — Giannis
11.8 — Embiid
11.3 — Doncic
10.4 — Shai pic.twitter.com/jvUGcPEmlY – 1:11 PM
Most free throw attempts per game:
12.9 — Giannis
11.8 — Embiid
11.3 — Doncic
10.4 — Shai pic.twitter.com/jvUGcPEmlY – 1:11 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka and, perhaps, DFS & Green back tonight as Mavs open 4 game homestand vs ATL. While Mavs have lost 4 of last 5. Hawks come in on a 3 game win streak. Home team has won 8 of last 9. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:57 AM
Luka and, perhaps, DFS & Green back tonight as Mavs open 4 game homestand vs ATL. While Mavs have lost 4 of last 5. Hawks come in on a 3 game win streak. Home team has won 8 of last 9. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:57 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
We have some Mav tickets we’ll be giving away in the Super Sports Nooner today on @971TheFreak as we dive deep into the current state of the Luka/Trae saga – listen in, get you a win! – 11:13 AM
We have some Mav tickets we’ll be giving away in the Super Sports Nooner today on @971TheFreak as we dive deep into the current state of the Luka/Trae saga – listen in, get you a win! – 11:13 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on the paths the Mavs and Hawks have taken since the Luka Doncic-Trae Young draft swap and the challenges they face in urgently trying to build contenders around their young stars: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 AM
ESPN story on the paths the Mavs and Hawks have taken since the Luka Doncic-Trae Young draft swap and the challenges they face in urgently trying to build contenders around their young stars: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We have re-drafted the 2019 class.
The highest picks outside our Top 30
Jarrett Culver: No. 6
Romeo Langford: No. 14
Sekou Doumbouya: No. 15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: No. 17
Goga Bitadze: No. 18
Luka Samanic: No. 19
Darius Bazley: No. 23 – 8:09 AM
We have re-drafted the 2019 class.
The highest picks outside our Top 30
Jarrett Culver: No. 6
Romeo Langford: No. 14
Sekou Doumbouya: No. 15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: No. 17
Goga Bitadze: No. 18
Luka Samanic: No. 19
Darius Bazley: No. 23 – 8:09 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Local artist paints over Luka Doncic ‘Please send help’ mural, at Doncic’s request dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:35 PM
Local artist paints over Luka Doncic ‘Please send help’ mural, at Doncic’s request dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:35 PM
More on this storyline
The U.S. men’s basketball team will play in a tournament with top-ranked Spain and Slovenia, possibly with Luka Doncic, in mid-August, two weeks before this summer’s FIBA World Cup. The three nations make up a tournament in Málaga from Aug. 11-13 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish basketball federation. -via NBCSports.com / January 18, 2023
Basketball fans in Malaga could witness one of the biggest international events this summer. As La Opinión de Málaga has learned, and in the absence of official confirmation, the Slovenia of Luka Doncic, the United States, and Spain will play a tournament on August 11, 12, and 13 in Malaga on the occasion of the centenary of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB). The institution chaired by Jorge Garbajosa will present the events this Wednesday. -via EuroHoops.net / January 18, 2023
Dončić didn’t remember Garzia when shown the photo. He’s grown taller and won far more prominent awards since they posed together. He’s old enough to tell television cameras that he needed a “recovery beer” — “An IPA,” he tells me, “Just one, and then I went to sleep” — after his 60-point performance last month. Garzia says he still smiles whenever he’s asked about that photo. The highlight of his basketball journey might just be another almost forgotten record for Dončić in a career filled with them. But even though Garzia now cheers for Dončić through television screens and online streams, he likes to remember as the 13-year-old competitor he stood next as a peer. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.