Mavericks interested in Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish is the New York Knick most likely to be moved before the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources say. The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners. Reddish has been unable to win trust or regular minutes from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau since New York acquired him from Atlanta just over a year ago.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA trade deadline latest … featuring the Knicks’ Cam Reddish: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-redd… – 12:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Quickley, LaVine, Toppin, contention, Reddish, Embiid & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @sportsnut916, @DarkSteve590, @CAPTAINPEARLNYK, @hopefulmetsfan, @Prod_WWB, @Kivi015, @TheBronxPulse, @2lowtech & @KNICKSFAN4REAL for the questions! sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:07 PM
More on this storyline
Despite the price it paid to bring Reddish in, league sources say New York is seeking only second-round draft compensation now to move Reddish on in addition to the contracts required for salary-cap-matching purposes. Reddish’s salary this season is nearly $6 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 18, 2023
Ian Begley: “I don’t envision a situation where Cam Reddish is going to be playing with this team.” We talked last week about Reddish, why thinking about Julius Randle trades is – most likely – a waste of time & more on The Putback w/guests @SBondyNYDN & @JCMacriNBA -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 10, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Knicks are willing to part with Reddish for two second-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype. The Lakers, Bucks, and other teams have inquired about the asking price for Reddish, who was shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field before being benched, HoopsHype has learned. -via HoopsHype / January 10, 2023
