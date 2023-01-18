Nate McMillan on the hot seat

In talking with several NBA executives about the Atlanta Hawks, there’s a prevailing prediction from outside the organization – coach Nate McMillan won’t be with the team beyond this season. Despite a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Hawks are not meeting expectations at 22-22 following the blockbuster acquisition of All-Star Dejounte Murray.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Several NBA executives believe Kyrie Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season.
More on the futures of Irving and Hawks coach Nate McMillan, trade talks for the Raptors, Clippers, Hornets, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:47 AM
Several NBA executives believe Kyrie Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season.
More on the futures of Irving and Hawks coach Nate McMillan, trade talks for the Raptors, Clippers, Hornets, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:47 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nate McMillan says Hawks center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision for today’s game vs. Heat in Atlanta (3:30 p.m., TNT). – 1:47 PM
Nate McMillan says Hawks center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision for today’s game vs. Heat in Atlanta (3:30 p.m., TNT). – 1:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be game-time decisions. – 1:46 PM
Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be game-time decisions. – 1:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Nate McMillan for 24th on the Thunder All-Time points list with 4,735 points – 6:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Nate McMillan for 24th on the Thunder All-Time points list with 4,735 points – 6:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallies 4 points tonight he will be 24th in All-time scoring in Sonics/Thunder history passing Nate McMillan who has his number retired by Seattle. – 5:00 PM
When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallies 4 points tonight he will be 24th in All-time scoring in Sonics/Thunder history passing Nate McMillan who has his number retired by Seattle. – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Could the Raptors ultimately decide to trade Siakam? Anything is possible in this world of Musical Chairs, but Toronto is only expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent Jr., sources said. Fred VanVleet’s apparent trade candidacy seems far more rooted in his down performance this season, as the smaller guard approaches his 29th birthday, than the front office’s willingness to part with such a central team leader. Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta’s offseason price for Dejounte Murray — multiple unprotected first round picks — for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023
Q: So part of what has been put out there is that there was disagreement as far as the Dejounte Murray trade. I wanted to get your take on what happened there and if that is true, if that kind of sparked the split? Landry Fields: Here’s what absolutely has to be said and understood is that Dejounte Murray is a huge part of what we did. Everything we did to get him, I would do 10 times out of 10 for what we’re trying to build from everything that we’ve talked about, from the vision to the day-in-day process of our development, to how guys interact with one another. Dejounte’s a huge piece of that moving forward. And as far as how that whole process went, to me, it’s simply about when we get to a room, not everyone is always going to agree with things. Like that’s the beauty of it to me. And if we were we’d live in an echo chamber confirmation bias, and all of a sudden, we have group think entering the picture. There’s going to be situations where people disagree on how we should do certain things, or what we should be going after, or what we should be giving up. And that’s all part of the process. But at the end of the day, we got Dejounte Murray, who was an All-Star, who had a fantastic role in San Antonio that we wanted to bring out of that and incorporate more and more into what we’re doing here with the Hawks. Q: So there’s no buyer’s remorse LF: There is zero regret. -via Atlanta Journal-Constitution / January 16, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.