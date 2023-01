Nets likely to re-sign Kyrie Irving

In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season. “I think Kyrie ends up with a short extension with the Nets,” one NBA executive predicted while speaking with HoopsHype. “A sign-and-trade for Kyrie this summer would be tough given the length needed and assets to make it happen from another team. I think there’s an incentive for an extension on a one-plus-one or two-year deal. If I’m Brooklyn, I’m not going past two years. I don’t know if Kyrie would accept that. The Lakers will go into the summer with cap space and can offer two years, $60 million, where he could rejoin LeBron James and play with Anthony Davis.”Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype