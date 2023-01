Nets, Suns, Pistons, Pacers all expressed interest in Edmond Sumner during free agency

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets will guarantee the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris, league sources told @hoopshype. Watanabe has become one of the top 3-point shooters in the NBA. Sumner has played solid backup point guard minutes. Morris is shooting 48.7% on 3s. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 6, 2023

Edmond Sumner with a nice dime on an inbounds pass to Markieff Morris. Timeout. Oklahoma City. Jacque Vaughn digging deeper into the rotation with Ben Simmons out with back soreness. Sumner started in place of Simmons, and Curry, Warren, Watanabe & Morris are all seeing early PT. – 6:30 PM

Edmond Sumner is willing the Nets back into this game by pushing the pace and getting to the rim. Timeout, Spurs. Sumner has 6 off the bench. Nets down, 31-23, with 8:20 left in the second. – 8:43 PM

During that 17-5 run by the Nets, it was all TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner! – 8:51 PM

This is good. The Nets came out slow, but behind some aggressive scoring from both TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner, they’ve regained momentum and trail the Spurs, 41-38, with under 5 left in Q2. – 8:59 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.