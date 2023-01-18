Nets, Suns, Pistons, Pacers all expressed interest in Edmond Sumner during free agency

The Nets were the first team to call and express interest in Sumner and remained consistent throughout their recruitment of him, he told HoopsHype. Sumner also worked out for the Suns, missed a workout with the Pistons due to Covid, and couldn’t wait on the Pacers, who were juggling moving roster pieces over the summer. In his first season with the Nets, Sumner has averaged 10.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting overall and 37.9 percent from downtown in 10 fill-in starts for Brooklyn. “For me to stay mentally prepared through all these ups and downs throughout my whole career and come back and compete, it says a lot about who I am as a person,” Sumner told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is good. The Nets came out slow, but behind some aggressive scoring from both TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner, they’ve regained momentum and trail the Spurs, 41-38, with under 5 left in Q2. – 8:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During that 17-5 run by the Nets, it was all TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner! – 8:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner is willing the Nets back into this game by pushing the pace and getting to the rim. Timeout, Spurs. Sumner has 6 off the bench. Nets down, 31-23, with 8:20 left in the second. – 8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner with a nice dime on an inbounds pass to Markieff Morris. Timeout. Oklahoma City. Jacque Vaughn digging deeper into the rotation with Ben Simmons out with back soreness. Sumner started in place of Simmons, and Curry, Warren, Watanabe & Morris are all seeing early PT. – 6:30 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets will guarantee the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris, league sources told @hoopshype. Watanabe has become one of the top 3-point shooters in the NBA. Sumner has played solid backup point guard minutes. Morris is shooting 48.7% on 3s. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 6, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Nets upgrade Ed Sumner to available for tonight against Charlotte. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 7, 2022
Brooklyn: Edmond Sumner (right glute contusion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Boston. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
