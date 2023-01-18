Nic Claxton: 'Last year it was just kind of a toxic environment, didn't know if everybody wanted to be here'

Brian Lewis: Nic Claxton: “Well, last year it was it was just kind of a toxic environment, didn’t know if everybody wanted to be here at the time this year. There’s no divide between everybody that’s out there. We’re gonna we’re gonna figure it out.” #Nets
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić is now at 34 straight games of shooting 50%+ from the field.
1. Rudy Gobert – 64
2. Robert Williams – 61*
3. DeAndre Jordan – 40
4. Tyson Chandler – 37
t5. DeAndre Jordan – 35
t5. Nic Claxton – 35*
t7. Nikola Jokić – 34*
t7. James Donaldson – 34
*active streak pic.twitter.com/wfow6NY7B3 – 12:08 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić is now at 34 straight games of shooting 50%+ from the field. Tied for 7th all-time.
1. Rudy Gobert – 64
2. Robert Williams – 61*
3. DeAndre Jordan – 40
4. Tyson Chandler – 37
t5. DeAndre Jordan – 35
t5. Nic Claxton – 35
t7. Nikola Jokić – 34
t7. James Donaldson – 34 pic.twitter.com/CSvs2Pzat7 – 12:05 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton on difference between last year without KD and now: “Last year … it was kind of a toxic environment. We didn’t know if everybody wanted to be here at the time. This year, there’s no divide between everybody that’s out there. We’re going to figure it out.” – 11:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton: “Well, last year it was it was just kind of a toxic environment, didn’t know if everybody wanted to be here at the time this year. There’s no divide between everybody that’s out there. We’re gonna we’re gonna figure it out.” #Nets – 11:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton admits last year was a “toxic environment” with some players not wanting to be in Brooklyn. #Nets – 11:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton comparing this year’s Nets without KD to last year’s said last year was “a toxic environment.” Adds he wasn’t sure “everyone wanted to be here.” – 11:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
At 23 years old, Nic Claxton is the youngest player to block three or more shots in nine straight games since 22-year-old Rudy Gobert with the Jazz in Jan. 2015.
Claxton entered tonight’s game as the league leader in blocks per game (2.7). – 10:12 PM
At 23 years old, Nic Claxton is the youngest player to block three or more shots in nine straight games since 22-year-old Rudy Gobert with the Jazz in Jan. 2015.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: At 23 years old, Nic Claxton is the youngest player to block three or more shots in nine straight games since 22-year-old Rudy Gobert with the Jazz in Jan. 2015.
Claxton entered tonight’s game as the league leader in blocks per game (2.7). – 10:11 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: At 23 years old, Nic Claxton is the youngest player to block three or more shots in nine straight games since 22-year-old Rudy Gobert with the Jazz in Jan. 2015.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Keldon Johnson just tried to baptize Nic Claxton. Clax blocks him for his third of the night, extending his streak of three blocks or more to nine games. Next time down Johnson takes care of business. Nets down seven with 6:12 left. – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton has about 10 minutes left to get two more blocks and extend his streak. For now, he’s doing everything else. He’s got 13 points and 11 rebounds. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons perfect from the free throw line tonight. – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
To quote Nic Claxton, “have to support the OGS.” Cool moment as former Nets sideline reporter Michelle Beadle runs into Richard Jefferson, who is calling the game for @NetsOnYES. Two NJ throwbacks. – 6:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
To quote Nic Claxton, “have to support the OGS.” Cool moment as former Nets sideline reporter Michelle Beadle runs into Richard Jefferson, who is calling the game for @NetsonYES. Two NJ throwbacks. – 6:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has transformed a Nets defense that struggled in recent years into the 9th-best unit in the NBA this season.
And the 23-year-old had a confident take when asked about where he fits in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nic-… – 2:41 PM
Nic Claxton has transformed a Nets defense that struggled in recent years into the 9th-best unit in the NBA this season.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton ranks second in block percentage and defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. He discussed why he believes he’s the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, why he can be a future All-Star, and much more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nic-clax… – 2:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton on DPOY via @Michael Scotto:
“I think I should be No. 1. I’m defending 1 through 5 and neck and neck as the leading shot blocker. I’m doing everything on the defensive end for the team anchoring the D every night.”
Nic Claxton on DPOY via @Michael Scotto:
“I think I should be No. 1. I’m defending 1 through 5 and neck and neck as the leading shot blocker. I’m doing everything on the defensive end for the team anchoring the D every night.”
